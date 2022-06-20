My hero Academia chapter 356: Endeavor loses an arm while the origin of his name is revealed

My Hero Academia chapter 356 was released a few hours ago, much to the excitement of the fans. This amazing chapter came with a bunch of revelations and character growth for one of the most controversial Heroes in the series.

As the battle against All For One rages on, those who are fighting against him are giving it their all to keep him at bay. And no one is fighting more fiercely than Endeavor. After his time out, he came back more determined than ever before.

Let's talk about all the amazing things My Hero Academia chapter 356 has to offer.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Endeavor’s flame shines brighter than ever in My Hero Academia chapter 356

My Hero Academia chapter 355 focused on the fight Jirou, Tokoyami and Hawks were involved in against the Symbol of Evil while Endeavor recovered from his minor injuries. After AFO managed to distract him, he was taken out of the fight for a brief moment, leaving the other three to handle this imposing villain.

Jirou lost one of her ears, declaring moments later that she was not going to let fear stop her from defeating the one who hurt her friends. With a powerful Heartbeat Surround Legato, she was able to hit AFO, who was unable to move because of the vestiges of the quirks he had taken. Hawks used this moment to finally weaken AFO's helmet enough.

My Hero Academia chapter 356 is titled Know Your Enemy.

The rebellion against AFO

My Hero Academia chapter 356 starts strong with a powerful moment between Jirou and Tokoyami. She is sure he will be able to catch her later, so she jumps from his back, telling him to take his chance.

Without hesitation, Tokoyami uses his momentum to prepare a ginormous attack called Black Abyss Ephemeral Ragnarök. This devastating blow was enough to destroy AFO's mask completely, leaving him weaker and more susceptible to an attack.

AFO is surprised an attack like that one could actually hurt him. He used to be able to avoid any kind of technique like that with ease in the past. His quirks are rebelling against him, more specifically, the vestiges of those the Quirks belonged to in the past.

AFO declares he is the one in charge and starts to devour the vestiges inside of him, regaining control of his quirks. Hawks is preparing to attack him with a Feather Blade just as AFO recovers, and fans can see several sharp blades come out of him, remaking his mask.

Never stop fighting against your weakness

The blades were unable to hurt the three fighters as Endeavor jumped in front of them. But his sacrifice did not come without a price, as he lost his right arm. AFO mocks him for his stubbornness, and fans see a young Endeavour looking down on his older self.

He knows his present self is weaker than ever before. All the things he has done, his regrets, his redemption, and all the responsibility he carries on his shoulders have done nothing more than expose him as the weak person he truly is.

His younger self goes on to remember Enji, about his beginnings, about his father risking it all to save a little girl. He remembers the frustration and envy All Might caused him, how he wanted to be just like that.

The origins of his name are finally revealed here. He chose a word that meant “Hard Work.” He will never be a pure and kind soul like All Might or Deku; he is retched inside. But he never allowed this to stop him from trying to overcome his own weakness, and now is not the time to change.

With an amazing panel that reminds us about All Might’s fight against AFO, Endeavor creates a new fire arm that completely surrounds the villain with fire and evaporates his mask. The last panel on My Hero Academia chapter 256 is Endeavor claiming that finishing this fight is his duty.

Final thoughts

My Hero Academia chapter 256 is just amazing from start to finish. Tokoyami’s new technique seems obviously inspired by what he has seen from All Might and Deku. They keep inspiring others even when they are not present in the fight.

It was also confirmed that Jirou’s strong feeling for her friends started an awakening of the consciousness inside AFO. Unfortunately, he is strong enough to suppress it again.

But that brief moment was enough for Endeavor to return to the fight, more determined than ever. Even without his arm, he resembles All Might more with each passing second. The old Endeavor would have never taken an attack like that for someone else.

His inner dialogue with his past reflection was emotive and powerful. Endeavor always tried to appear as an unbeatable and powerful Hero, but inside he was constantly aware of his own weakness.

His own father died trying to save a little girl, leaving him scarred for life. But even then, he mistreated his sons, allowing his quest for power to mold his initial goal.

But he is not done fighting against his weakness. He knows he is never going to be fully forgiven for all he has done and that he will never be like All Might, but he is not going to stop trying. He will use this new strength inside of him to defeat AFO.

Fans will have to wait until the next chapter of My Hero Academia comes out to learn what will happen with Endeavor and AFO. But this chapter was amazing nonetheless, giving those interested an insight they never had into the flame hero and opening a world of possibilities for their fight against the worst villain of all.

