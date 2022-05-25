My Hero Academia: 10 reasons why Deku would be a terrifying villain

My Hero Academia fans should be glad that Deku never went to the dark side. All Might's successor is truly a hero at heart. With that said, My Hero Academia would be a very different story if he switched his allegiances. There's a reason why villainous Deku is so popular in alternate universes (AU). Fanfic writers have plenty of possibilities to work with.

For the sake of this speculative article, Deku will be using his current powers from the anime (right before the Paranormal Liberation War). Hero society should be happy that he is on their side. Otherwise, My Hero Academia fans would have to fear for the worst.

Reasons why Deku would be a frightening villain in My Hero Academia

10) Hero society can't deal with Deku and Shigaraki at the same time

In this theoretical scenario, My Hero Academia would pretty much be over.

The Pro Heroes are already having a difficult time with Tomura Shigaraki, who now controls the Paranormal Liberation Front. This villainous organization contains some of the most powerful criminals in My Hero Academia:

Dabi

Himiko Toga

Twice

Gigantomachia

Re-Destro

Geten

An evil version of Deku would be complete overkill. He should be on par with Shigaraki's own strengths. It doesn't even matter if Deku works alongside the Paranormal Liberation Front. The Pro Heroes would have too much on their plate with both characters.

9) Most classmates would hold back against him

Throughout his time at U.A. High School, Deku built several relationships with his classmates. Whether it's Tenya Ida or Ochako Uraraka, they deeply care for each other in My Hero Academia.

However, in the event that Deku becomes a villain and leaves the school, this puts his classmates in a difficult situation. With the exception of Katsuki Bakugo and Shoto Todoroki, Class 1-A would avoid hurting Deku in a confrontation.

This would prevent them from using the best of their abilities, and hesitation is not what the heroes need against villains. Of course, Deku might also hold back against his classmates. In that case, he would likely run away from them.

8) His strength is unrivaled

Deku might be the physically strongest person in U.A. High School right now, even more so than Rikido Sato.

At the beginning of My Hero Academia, he was personally trained by All Might himself. Deku used to carry his teacher on his back, despite the latter weighing 255 kilograms (560 pounds).

The young student has only gotten much stronger since. It would be very difficult to restrain him, let alone survive his attacks. With the use of multiple Quirks, Deku's strength is a major asset to his fighting style.

7) Deku can adapt to his surroundings

Pure strength and skill won't always be enough in My Hero Academia. Not every fighter can adapt to any given situation.

Deku's analytical thinking sets him apart from other characters. He often learns from his opponents, which gives him that extra versatility.

One example involves his training with Gran Torino. By figuring out how to manage his Quirk's power, Deku realized his attacking potential. He used Bakugo's explosive fighting style as a reference guide. By doing so, Deku could increase the wide range of his attacks.

6) There are plenty of ways he can escape the law

It goes without saying that law enforcement won't have an easy time finding Deku. He can avoid them with the various tools in his arsenal. For instance, he could use Blackwhip to gain extra mobility in the air.

More importantly, Deku is an insanely fast character in My Hero Academia. His natural reflexes would allow him to dodge incoming attacks. Deku can also speed blitz law enforcement in the blink of an eye.

5) He never goes down easily

Deku's most defining aspect is his relentless determination. No matter the situation, he always gets back up whenever he falls down.

This was most apparent in his brutal fight with Muscular during the Forest Training Camp arc. Despite going up against a far stronger opponent, Deku never backed down from the challenge. He even used a 1,000,000% Delaware Detroit Smash just to achieve victory.

A villainous Deku would likely share a similar level of determination in My Hero Academia and would be extremely difficult to deal with.

4) Deku is a master strategist

Apart from physically training his body, Deku also relies on his resourceful intuition. He is among the smartest characters in My Hero Academia. To put this into perspective, even Momo Yaoyorozu looks up to him.

Deku can plan complex strategies and figure out the right course of action. He can even devise a way to escape dangerous situations. Deku is also a quick learner, since it only took a few months for him to master the OFA Quirk.

The vast majority of Pro Heroes don't share his keen intellect. An evil version of Deku could easily outsmart the likes of Kamui Woods and Mt. Lady.

3) He knows every hero's strengths and weaknesses

Deku has a few notebooks he likes to carry around in My Hero Academia. This is known as the Hero Analysis for the Future.

He writes down his observations on various heroes, complete with notes and sketches. This also includes his fellow students in Class 1-A. By the Sports Festival, he had already documented their Quirks in great detail.

Deku knows all the strengths and weaknesses of his fellow heroes, and this information would be very dangerous in the hands of a villain.

2) Deku has multiple Quirks

Most people can only use a single Quirk they are born with, and Deku is among the very few exceptions in My Hero Academia.

Ever since the Joint Training arc, he began to unlock Quirks from previous OFA users. This gives him a major combat advantage. Having multiple powers diversifies his moveset and gives him more approaches in My Hero Academia.

For the sake of this scenario, let's assume that previous OFA users would side with a villainous Deku for whatever reason. Even if they don't (and he can't use these powers), Deku still has other ways he can be dangerous.

1) He can use the OFA Quirk

The strongest My Hero Academia characters require a combination of strength and speed. Deku can stockpile a tremendous amount of energy with the OFA Quirk. By doing so, he can achieve monstrous levels of raw power.

Deku could take out most characters with a 100% Smash. That already makes him a serious threat in any particular fight. However, he can also boost his physical stats in other ways, such as increasing his agility. His entire body is endowed with endless amounts of energy, which means he can deal with any combat situation.

