My Hero Academia: 8 strongest attacks from Deku

Whenever Deku finds determination in My Hero Academia, that's when he's most dangerous.

Every hero needs an extrememly powerful move in their arsenal, and someone like Izuku Midoriya needs several of them. My Hero Academia has far too many villains to deal with. With that in mind, he sometimes needs to switch up his moveset, depending on the opponent.

Deku is heavily inspired by All Might, which is why he names so many different moves after him. Both of them are highly proficient with the OFA Quirk in My Hero Academia. With raw strength and creative ingenuity by his side, Deku is a force to be reckoned with.

Note. This article contains manga spoilers.

The strongest attacks Deku uses in My Hero Academia

8) Delaware Smash Air Force

Deku isn't just a close range fighter in My Hero Academia. He can also perform long distance attacks. With 20% of his power, along with the support gloves from Mei Hatsume, he can blast compressed air from his fingertips.

With this move, he managed to stun Gentle Criminal in the School Festival arc. It's also a reliable way to close the gap between fighters.

7) St. Louis Smash Air Force

This is a far more powerful variation of the previous move. Instead of using 20% of the OFA Quirk, Deku unleashes a massive 45%. He also relies on his strong leg power to deliver a roundhouse kick.

Deku can use it to clear away debris from environmental attacks. For example, during the Paranormal Liberation War, Tomura Shigaraki started to decay the ground around him. Deku intercepted the incoming wave by landing his powerful air kick, which saved everybody behind him.

6) Wyoming Smash

Very few people can overpower Shigaraki in My Hero Academia. Deku achieved this by using 100% of his raw power via the Wyoming Smash.

By concentrating all his strength into his arms, Deku can deliver a painful spike to his target's head. By doing so, he sends them down straight into the ground. The attack caused a massive shockwave that sent the villain reeling.

Deku has come a long way since the early days of My Hero Academia.

5) Texas Smash

All Might used to perform this move in My Hero Academia, and Deku uses this super move in honor of his favorite hero.

Both OFA Quirk users can throw a destructive right punch at their respective targets. This creates huge wind pressure that can reliably blow away nearby objects and people. Deku was able to critically wound Shigaraki with this move, which speaks volumes about its overall power.

On a related note, All Might once used Texas Smash to save Deku from the Sludge Villain. The move is obviously of great significance to him.

4) Faux 100 Percent: Manchester Smash

Volk @Volkerstime The last time Deku attempted a Manchester Smash kick, it was 20 percent against Overhaul and he missed. 160 chapters later, he uses the same move using Faux 100 percent to save him instead. The last time Deku attempted a Manchester Smash kick, it was 20 percent against Overhaul and he missed. 160 chapters later, he uses the same move using Faux 100 percent to save him instead. https://t.co/aEfbTsaWfM

Faux 100 Percent requires the use of multiple Quirks. Deku builds up a lot of kinetic energy with his Fa Jin Quirk. Afterwards, he can use his Blackwhip to launch himself at great lengths.

With blinding speed, Deku can land a mighty axe kick from a faraway distance. He used it against professional sniper Lady Nagant during the Tartarus Escapees arc. Deku even destroyed her rifle arm, giving him the victory. Speed and skill are his specialty in My Hero Academia.

3) United States of World Smash

All Might's strongest attack was called the United States of Smash. He used it to finally defeat All For One in the Hideout Raid. Naturally, his protege would have his own variation of it in My Hero Academia.

United States of World Smash requires Deku to use 100% of his power. He unleashes a devastating series of punches before finishing his opponent with a kick. Deku completely destroyed Flect Turn and his powerful barriers in My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. This move also causes environmental damage in the surrounding area.

2) 1,000,000% Delaware Detroit Smash

A 100% Smash is already strong enough to break several bones. 1,000,000% is complete overkill by this point in My Hero Academia.

Deku combines the raw power of both his 100% Delaware Smash and 100% Detroit Smash. However, it also requires pure adrenaline to run on. He then unleashes a supercharged punch against his opponent.

During the Forest Training Camp arc, Deku managed to overpower Muscular, despite the latter's size and strength. He even defeated the A-rank villain. Deku had to use every fiber of his being to pull it off. Unfortunately, it also puts a great strain on his body.

1) One For All: Full Cowl - 100%

The biggest issue with the OFA Quirk is that it takes a major toll on the body. With Eri by his side, Deku bypasses this restriction. She can simply rewind any potential damage with her own abilities. This is the main reason why it places so high on this list. It doesn't have any drawbacks like the other moves.

Deku's speed and strength are unrivaled in this 100% state. Even powerful villains like Overhaul couldn't react in time. The vast majority of My Hero Academia characters would fail to catch up to Deku.

Without Eri, he can only use 45% of this power without exceeding his limits. Deku allows his energy to course through his entire body, rather than focus on a singular body part. Unsurprisingly, his strongest moves require the use of Full Cowl. It's the bread and butter of his entire moveset now.

