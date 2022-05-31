My Hero Academia: 4 students that Jiro can beat (and 4 she cannot)

Kyoka Jiro might not be the best fighter in My Hero Academia, but she can surprise a few people.

Beyond her snarky personality lies a very intelligent student. Jiro did place seventh in the academic midterms. Her fighting style also forces her to rely on her strategic thinking skills. Earphone Jack is mainly good for reconnaissance, but she can also provide combat support.

Everybody has a role to play in My Hero Academia. Jiro isn't going to be on the frontline anytime soon, but she can shock her opponents with sound vibrations. U.A. high schoolers cannot underestimate her fighting capabilities.

My Hero Academia students that Jiro can beat

4) Toru Hagakure

Invisibility is a really useful ability in stealth operations. Hagakure can take off her clothes to perform sneak attacks, since her opponents can't see her otherwise. She can even blind them with some light manipulation techniques.

Of course, Jiro doesn't need to rely on sight in My Hero Academia. She can depend on her Earphone Jacks to detect Hagakure's movements. Jiro can also use her super move, Heartbeat Distortion. It would shatter the ground beneath her, making it difficult for Hagakure to walk around in bare feet.

3) Yui Kodai

This quiet girl is among the more underrated characters in My Hero Academia. She can use her Quirk to alter the size of any object she touches. However, this fighting style depends on her surrounding environment. She also cannot affect living organisms, which limits her potential.

Jiro simply needs to use her soundwaves to finish this fight. Of course, she will need to dodge any projectiles from Yui, but that shouldn't be too difficult. Jiro has far more combat experience in this case.

2) Yosetsu Awase

My Hero Academia fans have already seen the result of this battle. During the Joint Training session, Awase used his welding powers to craft defensive armor. However, Jiro got past it with her super move, Heartbeat Surround.

Awase isn't going to get anywhere near Jiro. She can disrupt his attempts to move forward with her sonic waves. Awase is a very technical fighter, but he doesn't fare well under these conditions.

1) Momo Yaoyorozu

Momo has the ability to create objects from her body, just as long as she remembers their molecular composition. Of course, that requires great concentration on her part.

Based on her performance in the Sports Festival, he doesn't handle pressure very well. Jiro can take advantage of this with her sound waves. For example, she can use Heartbeat Distortion to destroy the ground beneath Momo.

Jiro needs to stay on the offense for this entire bout. Otherwise, Momo will try to create noise-cancelling headphones. Even then, Jiro's attacks still produce air pressure that can push her opponents backwards.

My Hero Academia students that Jiro cannot beat

4) Kinoko Kimori

Kinoko is a very unusual fighter with her Mushroom Quirk. As the name suggests, this student can sprout various mushrooms through her spores.

She is among the few characters in My Hero Academia that can affect a person's insides. Her super move is Splitgill Lung Strike, which sprouts mushrooms in someone's throat. Kinoko used it against Fumikage Tokoyami during the Joint Training session.

If someone as powerful as Tokoyami can be taken down like that, Jiro doesn't stand a chance here. She will likely be taken by surprise here.

3) Setsuna Tokage

This recommended student from Class 1-B has a really useful Quirk. Setsuna can separate her body into 50 different pieces with Lizard Tail Splitter. Better yet, she can also float in the air.

Jiro can unleash destructive soundwaves in multiple directions. However, Setsuna could easily avoid them. Her own head could levitate far beyond Jiro's reach. Meanwhile, Setsuna can send multiple body parts to attack her.

Also keep in mind that Setsuna is among the smartest characters in My Hero Academia. She could easily think of complex winning strategies.

2) Denki Kaminari

Kaminari might just be the closest student to Jiro in My Hero Academia. They perfectly understand their strengths and weaknesses. This wouldn't be an easy fight, since Jiro can maintain distance with her sound waves.

With that said, Kaminari is far better suited for combat situations. He can discharge large amounts of electricity from his body. Jiro doesn't have the durability to withstand his powerful attacks. All it takes is a single hit to paralyze her.

Of course, the match result depends on whether or not Kaminari would be willing to electrify Jiro. He does care a lot about her in My Hero Academia, but he can also fight when he needs to.

1) Katsuki Bakugo

Right off the bat, Jiro is at a severe disadvantage. Bakugo's explosions are very loud, which can be a problem for her sensitive hearing.

During a brief skirmish in the past, Bakugo exploded the ground beneath him. His keen intellect allowed him to figure out Jiro's game plan right away. She was taken out when the explosions overwhelmed her eardrums.

Very few students can go up against Bakugo in My Hero Academia. Theoretically, even if Jiro had better physical stats, Earphone Jack is still not meant to deal with overly loud noises.

