5 My Hero Academia ships that make no sense (& 5 that are spot-on)

Chapter 1 of the My Hero Academia manga was released in 2014 and the anime first aired in 2016. Ever since then, a massive fanbase has formed around the series and the characters have become incredibly popular.

One of the most popular activities in the series' fandom is pairing characters in romantic relationships. Fans take characters they believe have good chemistry and put them in a relationship. Sometimes these pairings are completely baseless and make no sense, but other times they are entirely accurate.

5 ships in My Hero Academia that would not work in the series

1) Midoriya Izuku and Toga Himiko

Midoriya fighting Toga while she is transformed (Image via Bones)

Himiko Toga has confessed many times throughout the My Hero Academia series that she has a crush on Deku. However, the hero in training does not share the same feelings.

Ever since the beginning of the show, Toga has been attacking and terrorizing the students of Class 1-A. Midoriya and Uraraka have been the main recipients of her attention. She displays her affection for a person by trying to injure them and consume their blood.

Toga needing to injure someone to show affection, paired with the fact that the two characters are only shown together when fighting, can only lead to an incredibly toxic and horrible relationship.

2) Kaminari Denki and Shiozaki Ibara

Ibara destroying Denki during the Sports Festival (Image via Bones)

Their most notable interaction was during the U.A. Sports Festival when they fought each other. Denki was about to end the match as soon as it started with his electricity, but Ibara stopped him by quickly restraining him with her electricity-proof veins.

This relationship would have more merit if the two hero course students interacted with each other more often.

3) Tokoyami Fumikage and Jirou Kyouka

Tokoyami and Jirou holding guitars in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

There is no logical basis for this pairing besides their mutual love of guitars and rock music. These similar interests make a close friendship between Jirou and Tokoyami more believable than a romantic relationship. They also have no interactions that could be interpreted as romantic.

4) Midnight and Present Mic

This ship just does not work. Present Mic and Midnight have no romantic moments in the series, and there does not seem to be any attraction between the two. They are also very close friends. Their friendship is more important to them than an unlikely romance. While some fans may want this ship to be canon, it most likely never will be.

5) All Might and All for One

This could possibly be one of the worst ships to exist in the My Hero Academia fandom.

All Might and All for One are mortal enemies and have fought each other with the intent to kill countless times. All for One killed All Might's master during his early years as a hero and he performed other unforgivable actions. He is the main antagonist in the series and is sometimes described as pure evil.

Although the phrase 'opposites attract' holds true a lot of the time, this is one situation where opposites do not attract.

5 relationships that have the highest chance of working out

1) Midoriya Izuku and Uraraka Ochaco

Midoriya and Uraraka as they appear in My Hero Academia Season 5 (Image via Bones)

Despite not being a romance anime, Midoriya and Uraraka seem to be the main romantic relationship in the series. There are various points throughout the show where one of them blushes when someone mentions the other. In fact, whenever Uraraka is teased about having a crush on Deku, her quirk seems to malfunction and her entire face turns tomato red.

2) Kirishima Eijiro and Mina Ashido

This ship makes sense to many fans since the two have known each other since middle school. Even during their time in high school, the two are close friends and trust each other greatly. They have great chemistry and Mina is the only person who knows about his secret self-esteem issues in the past. Since Kirishima clearly trusts Mina with his personal secrets, the two are incredibly close.

3) Todoroki Shoto and Yaoyorozu Momo

Todoroki and Yaoyorozu during Bakugo's rescue in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

Todoroki dating Yaoyorozu started off as a joke in the fandom. Fans believed the two richest students in Class 1-A should date each and thought it would be funny. However, the ship became much more serious after various events in Season 1.

Todoroki being paired with Yaoyorozu during the Final Exams helped fans develop an interest in the pair's relationship. Todoroki helped restore Momo's self-confidence during the Final Exams, allowing them to beat Eraserhead and pass. Since then, fans have fallen in love with this pairing and have wanted to see more of them.

4) Kaminari Denki and Jirou Kyouka

Jirou and Kaminari interacting in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via Bones)

These two have amazing chemistry and will work together if they start dating each other. Jirou always makes light-hearted jokes towards Denki and whenever the electricity user gets close to her, she gets incredibly flustered.

In the manga, when Kaminari is close to giving up, he can feel Jirou encouraging him to keep going forward. This moment had fans excited for the future development of the relationship.

5) All Might and Midoriya Inko

Ever since giving Deku One For All and mentoring him, All Might has become a father figure towards the boy. Although Midoriya's actual father, Midoriya Hisashi, is alive and married to Inko, he has never been shown in the series, and fans have taken advantage of this fact.

Many people ship Inko and Toshinori together because they are both parental figures towards Deku. The two have barely interacted with each other before, but the ship is still loved immensely by My Hero Academia fans everywhere.

Note: The article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by R. Elahi