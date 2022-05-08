My Hero Academia: 10 smartest Class 1-B students

Class 1-B has more than a few bright students in My Hero Academia.

Academically speaking, the smartest Class 1-A students get the most attention. With that said, Class 1-B would definitely give them a run for their money. On average, Class 1-B has more students with maxed out intelligence stats, based off the Ultra Analysis Book.

Balancing hero work and school life can be difficult in My Hero Academia. Of course, Class 1-B doesn't nearly get into as much trouble as Class 1-A. This is why they have a proficient grasp of their Quirks. Each classmate has more time to practice them in controlled environments.

The smartest Class 1-B students in My Hero Academia

8) Kosei Tsuburaba (Wits - 4/6)

This support unit prefers to stay on the sidelines. Nonetheless, he knows when to pick the right fights in My Hero Academia. Tsuburaba can use his Quirk to create solid air prisons.

During the Joint Training arc, he woke up Jurota Shishida when he was mind controlled by Hitoshi Shinso. Tsuburaba also trapped Shinso inside his air prison, knowing that sound couldn't escape.

7) Nirengeki Shoda (Wits - 4/6)

Nirengeki is the vice class representative, which indicates a high level of knowledge. He is also a very strategic fighter with in My Hero Academia. Nirengeki has the ability to hit a target a second time with his Twin Impact Quirk.

The Class 1-B student can figure out the right moment to set off chain reactions. He even uses a scouter to keep track of every target. Nirengeki can read situations ahead of time and plan accordingly.

6) Yosetsu Awase (Wits - 4/6)

Awase is a welder who can fuse objects together on a molecular level. That requires technical expertise on his part, yet he pulls it off flawlessly. His mechanical traps can be used to restrain opponents. Awase is a stealth master who only needs a few tiny objects to incapacitate his targets.

During the fourth round of the Joint Training session, he managed to restrain Katsuki Bakugo. This is quite the extraordinary feat in My Hero Academia.

5) Hiryu Rin (Wits - 5/6)

Hiryu was the main tactician for Class 1-B in the first round of the Joint Training arc. He figured out that Denki Kaminari left behind a tracker on Jurota. Hiryu got rid of it right before Kaminari could do any more damage.

This student is very good at giving instructions to his teammates. However, he does have a tendency to stay in the background and let others do all the hard work.

4) Itsuka Kendo (Wits - 5/6)

Kendo is the class representative for good reason. She always figures out the solution to a problem, no matter the complexity. Momo Yaoyorozu sees her as a direct rival in My Hero Academia.

During the Forest Training Camp arc, she went up against the villainous Mustard. Kendo used her Big Fist to dispel his toxic gas. She even figured out the pattern of his particular Quirk. Her level-headed approach in dangerous situations is highly commendable.

Kendo's quick wits also secured the victory for Class 1-B in the second round of the Joint Training session.

3) Juzo Honenuki (Wits - 5/6)

Juzo is among the few recommended students in Class 1-B, along with Setsuna Tokage. This already demonstrates a high level of intelligence.

The Softening Quirk requires a very analytical mindset. Juzo needs to carefully lay traps on the battlefield, so he must always be mindful. He is a very perceptive student by My Hero Academia standards. For instance, he figured out that Shoto Todoroki likes to start off his battle with ice techniques.

The Japanese student can also speak fluent English. Juzo often holds conversations with Pony Tsunotori, who is a foreigner.

2) Setsuna Tokage (Wits - 5/6)

Setsuna is the master strategian of Class 1-B. This recommended student can develop complex strategies in the midst of battle. Her tactical skills rely on predicting her opponents.

Unfortunately, despite her detailed planning, she lacks the ability to adapt. This is what cost her the match against Bakugo's team in the Joint Training arc.

Regardless, Setsuna is still a brilliant student in My Hero Academia. She can split her body parts into 50 pieces via Lizard Tail Splitter. Setsuna remotely controls each limb, which requires great coordination.

1) Neito Monoma (Wits - 5/6)

When discussing intelligent characters in My Hero Academia, this Class 1-B student needs to be on that list. Monoma is a versatile fighter who relies on his sharp intuition.

His analytical mindset is only rivaled by Izuku Midoriya. During the Sports Festival, he figured out Uraraka's main strategy against Bakugo, long before the Pro Heroes did. Class 1-B looks up to him for his strategies.

Monoma can only copy Quirks, which means he must think quickly on his feet. Despite his lack of physical skills, he often taunts his opponents so they let their guard down. He can also master his copied Quirks in a matter of minutes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul