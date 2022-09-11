My Hero Academia chapter 366: Release date, what to expect, where to read, and more

After creator Horikoshi took a much-needed break, My Hero Academia chapter 366 is all set to return to the regular release schedule. Following the turmoil of the last few chapters and the controversy surrounding the mangaka’s creative choices, readers hope that the series will resume a more sedate form of storytelling.

While the infamous death and subsequent resurrection are still being debated in the fandom, My Hero Academia chapter 366 is expected to show whether the attempt works or not. Readers also expect to learn about how this new manifestation of Shigaraki’s quirk works and how it affects the heroes’ chances of winning.

My Hero Academia chapter 366 will likely showcase the results of Edgeshot’s efforts and Mirko's fate

Shonen Jump @shonenjump My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z My Hero Academia, Ch. 365: Bakugo’s life hangs by a literal thread as Edgeshot tries to save him from the inside! Read it FREE from the official source! bit.ly/3Tv3w5z https://t.co/Wd5vOkgJHK

Following the regular schedule, My Hero Academia chapter 366 will be released on Sunday, September 18, 2022, for most regions, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 8.00 AM

Central Daylight Time: 10.00 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 11.00 AM

British Summer Time: 4.00 PM

Central European Summer Time: 5.00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 PM

Philippine Time: 11.00 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time: 00.30 AM, September 19

After its publication, My Hero Academia chapter 366 will be available for free reading on Manga Plus and Viz, as well as the Shonen Jump App.

Synopsis of chapter 365

Chapter 365, titled No.4 and No.5, explained how Foldabody could work to repair Bakugo’s heart and lungs. Edgeshot stretched himself as thin as surgical sutures and started mending Bakugo’s organs. However, he retained his consciousness, and the narration revealed that remaining in this state would slowly drain away his life force.

Shigaraki was angered seeing Edgeshot and others try to revive Bakugo. He tried to attack them but was stopped by Mirko, who lost an arm in the process. However, rather than letting it deter her, she jumped back into the fight and managed to deal some damage to Shigaraki with help from Mirio. The villain then realized that Bakugo’s earlier attack had weakened his body and he felt threatened by the boy.

Mirko used Luna Rush on Shigaraki, who kept thinking about his childhood, and how no one tried to help him the way they were currently helping Bakugo. Urged by this emotional turmoil, Shigaraki’s body started changing once again, and the likeness of his family members burst forth from his flesh.

What to expect from My Hero Academia chapter 366

Shigaraki's body grows with time (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Shigaraki’s quirk is supposed to grow incessantly as his body acclimatizes to each new quirk. However, whether that means him becoming more proficient in using his quirks, or him manifesting new expressions of his quirks altogether, remains to be seen. It is also unclear if his body is reacting this way only because Erasure is suppressing the natural expression of whatever quirk his body is absorbing.

Of course, the most anticipated aspect of My Hero Academia chapter 366 is whether Edgeshot’s efforts will succeed or not. Horikoshi has been criticized for his choices regarding Bakugo’s revival, and the last chapter only convoluted things further. If Edgeshot does manage to revive Bakugo, the question arises if he will remain alive inside the boy as part of his heart and lungs. If so, there must be a possibility of saving Edgeshot, which may lead to further controversy.

Mirko repeats this statement from the Jaku Raid (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Shueisha)

Mirko’s future has been put in doubt after the last chapter. She has lost her right hand and the prosthetic on her left hand and is solely relying on her remaining foot and the prosthetic on her left leg. The bleeding was stopped by some makeshift cables from Best Jeanist, but it’s unlikely to allow her to fight for long. With her speech on dying only when the time is right, My Hero Academia chapter 366 might be heralding a tragedy for Mirko.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar