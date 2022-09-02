My Hero Academia: 4 characters that Mirko can beat (and 4 she never will)

Whenever the situation calls for combat, Mirko just doesn't miss in My Hero Academia. There is a reason why she is ranked number five in the Pro Hero rankings for Japan. The Rabbit Quirk gives her the strength and speed to overpower the vast majority of her enemies.

Mirko is among the best melee fighters in My Hero Academia. She possesses a high pain tolerance, strong intuition, and quick thinking skills. Very few heroes or villains can match her undying resolve. It's very difficult to bring her down in a direct confrontation.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers all the way up to My Hero Academia Chapter 365. It also reflects the writer's personal views.

Shota Aizawa (Eraserhead) and 3 other characters Mirko can take on in My Hero Academia

1) Jurota Shishida - Gevaudan

Jurota Shishida can be considered the ace of Class 1-B. During the first round of the Joint Training session, he made quick work of several Class 1-A students.

Jurota has a very strong Transformation Quirk that enhances his physical stats. He can also change sizes and dodge attacks by switching between human and beast forms.

With that said, Mirko can do anything he can on a much larger scale in My Hero Academia. The main difference is that she also has greater jumping mobility with her leg power.

Mirko can also take on several High-End Nomu by herself, as seen in the Paranormal Liberation War. Jurota still has years of training to go through before he gets anywhere near her level.

2) Shota Aizawa - Eraserhead

Shota Aizawa, aka Eraserhead, can take on multiple villains by himself. The homeroom teacher has the special ability to cancel out Quirks just by looking at his targets. He can then bind them with his capturing tape.

Most characters are completely useless without their powers in My Hero Academia. However, even if Mirko lost her Quirk, she still has superior physical skills. This melee prowess will not go away just because Aizawa used Erasure on her. She will still be powerful enough to break through his capturing tape.

Aizawa is a very annoying threat, but he can't really defend himself against Mirko's strong kicks. At some point, she will close the gap between them.

3) Toya Todoroki - Dabi

Toya Todoroki, aka Dabi, made the wise decision to run away from Mirko at the end of the Pro Hero arc. Despite having the hottest flames in the series, he is quite fragile and lacks the physical constitution to survive direct hits.

Mirko can tolerate insane amounts of pain and pressure. This was best seen during the hospital raid during the Paranormal Liberation War. Her left forearm was completely destroyed, but she still took on multiple Nomu despite her injuries. Fire isn't going to slow her down by comparison.

Mirko's pain tolerance was seen again in My Hero Academia Chapter 365, where she ripped off her remaining arm just to fight Tomura Shigaraki. It doesn't matter if she gets severely burned; Mirko will find the willpower to beat Dabi.

4) Mirio Togata - Lemillion

Mirio Togata is a very tricky fighter to deal with. He can phase through anything with the Permeation Quirk. Sometimes, the best defense is simply dodging attacks.

However, the Class 3-B student is not physically strong. He could barely do any lasting damage against Nomu in the Paranormal Liberation War. By comparison, Mirko took on several of them and sent them flying with her kicks.

In the end, Mirio will be caught off guard by Mirio. Her Rabbit Quirk gives her enhanced hearing and eyesight. She also has really sharp instincts.

Mirko can tank Mirio's attacks easily in My Hero Academia, but he cannot do the same to her. All he can do is stall for time against the Rabbit Hero.

Enji Todoroki (Endeavor) and 3 other characters that Mirko doesn't stand a chance against in My Hero Academia

1) Shinya Kamihara - Edgeshot

Shinya Kamihara, aka Edgeshot, is ranked fourth in the Pro Hero rankings. He is slightly above Mirko.

Since he isn't physically strong, Edgeshot mainly relies on his speed and skill in My Hero Academia. The Foldabody Quirk lets him manipulate his body in very interesting ways.

Edgeshot can dodge Mirio's attacks right off the bat by folding his body. He can also cut off her blood flow with a well-timed super move called Thousand Sheet Pierce.

Both heroes have similar agility, but Edgeshot can move his body in ways that Mirko cannot. He can also stay in the air with this ability, whereas Mirko has to constantly jump around, wasting her energy in the process.

2) Kaina Tsutsumi - Lady Nagant

Kaina Tsutsumi or Lady Nagant has two special abilities she can use in My Hero Academia.

The Rifle Quirk is made entirely of her organic matter. With the use of hair bullets, she can somehow control her shots and curve them at specific angles. She can also stay in the skies by using the Air Walk Quirk.

This female villain rarely misses her shots in My Hero Academia. Mirko is fast enough to dodge her attacks, but the problem is she cannot get close enough to Lady Nagant. The sniper can maintain her distance very easily.

Mirko is a melee fighter, but a lack of long-range moves really limits her.

3) Enji Todoroki - Endeavor

Enji Todoroki or Endeavor is physically superior to his son Dabi in My Hero Academia. Even if Mirko landed a kick, he would definitely survive the attack.

Mirko can only beat Dabi because he is too frail. Her enhanced speed would end that fight very quickly. Unfortunately for her, the same cannot be said for Endeavor. She cannot afford to lose time when going up against his Hellflame Quirk. She would burn up in a matter of minutes.

Endeavor also has the ability to fly in My Hero Academia. Overall, he simply has too many advantages over Mirko.

4) Tomura Shigaraki

Melee fighters have a really poor showing against Tomura Shigaraki. This is because he can decay anything he touches in My Hero Academia.

Mirko cannot get close enough to him without having to worry about disintegration. She doesn't have any long-range attacks to deal with him, either.

Shigaraki can also modify his body with a highly accelerated growth rate. He can sprout multiple fingers to spread his decay even further. Mirko can only jump away from him for so long before she lands on the ground. He will eventually crumble everything into mere specks of dust.

It's no surprise that Shigaraki is the main villain of My Hero Academia. His powers are far beyond those of many Pro Heroes. He tore Mirko apart like a ragdoll even when he was fighting her without his multiple Quirks.

