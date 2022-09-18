My Hero Academia Chapter 366: Did Shigaraki reach his final form?

Tomura Shigaraki's body continues to evolve in disturbing ways in My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

Had it not been for the Erasure Quirk, the villain would've decayed everybody by now. His accelerated growth rate allows his body to modify itself accordingly since he already holds so many Quirks. The Pro Heroes have forced Shigaraki to maintain a defensive position in My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

With that said, Shigaraki endured so much pain that his body finally adapted. Now he is putting the heroes on edge with My Hero Academia Chapter 366. The question remains whether the situation can get any worse.

Pro Heroes can only ask themselves "is that Shigaraki's final form?"

Kohei Horikoshi likes to remind his readers that he loves drawing hands. Shigaraki's latest form is covered with several of them. Mutated fingers can be seen wrapped around his face and torso. His own left hand is now gigantic, with each finger taking the form of a family member.

Shigaraki's body has also grown much larger, complete with a muscular build. My Hero Academia Chapter 366 makes it clear that he evolved into his apex predator mode. This is the result of not being able to use his Quirks, along with the physical and mental pain of the final war.

Best Jeanist outright asks if Shigaraki has reached his final form. The villain goes into a defensive stance and shrugs off every single attack from the heroes. He lays many of them to waste, including Mirko and the Big Three. Shigaraki can easily shield himself from most threats with his new form.

With that said, it can always go from bad to worse

Keep in mind that Shigaraki is functionally Quirkless in My Hero Academia Chapter 366. As long as Neito Monoma keeps using Shota Aizawa's Erasure Quirk, the villain cannot use any of his powers. At the moment, Shigaraki can only rely on his advanced body modifications and natural growth rate.

Realistically, if he was given access to his multiple Quirks, there is no telling what he could do with his abilities. Think back to what Gigantomachia did in the Paranormal Liberation War. He could turn his fingers into sharp mole claws with a Transformation Quirk.

It's currently unknown how many stolen Quirks were given to Shigaraki by All For One. Even if he reaches his physical peak in My Hero Academia Chapter 366, there is still room to grow with extra powers. Imagine what Shigaraki could do with even more transformations.

Midoriya will likely bring out the best in Shigaraki

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 makes it seem like Shigaraki has evolved into his apex form. In all fairness, he wasn't seen using the full extent of his newfound abilities. The Pro Heroes barely gave him any challenges.

With the dramatic return of Izuku Midoriya, perhaps Shigaraki will finally meet his match. Only the ninth OFA Quirk user can go up against him by this point. Shigaraki is too strong to be dealt with by anybody else.

It remains to be seen if Shigaraki will evolve past his current form against Midoriya. The latter will likely present more difficulties for the villain, forcing him to go far beyond 100%.

