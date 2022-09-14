4 My Hero Academia characters who can take on Neito Monoma (and 4 who stand no chance)

Neito Monoma isn't a good melee fighter in My Hero Academia, but he can still be a tricky opponent to deal with. With the special ability to copy Quirks, this Class 1-B student is a force to be reckoned with. However, his lack of strength and speed is quite detrimental to his status. Neito can only win matchups if he copies the right power suited to his needs.

Although he will lose most of his fights, Neito can still pull off upsets with his tactical mindset. It really depends on the situation in My Hero Academia.

Neito Monoma doesn't stand a chance against these My Hero Academia fighters

4) Ochako Uraraka

Neito is mainly a close range fighter, so he is at a complete disadvantage against Ochako. She can use the Zero Gravity Quirk to make him lose his gravitational pull. Ochako simply needs to touch him with her fingertips.

The Joint Training arc is also a very good showcase of her martial arts skills. Ochako was able to subdue Neito without having to worry about his copying abilities. She is simply a better combatant in My Hero Academia.

3) Shota Aizawa - Eraserhead

In a singles matchup, there isn't any point in copying Aizawa's Quirk and using it against him. Neito is losing no matter what he does.

The Class 1-A homeroom teacher can disable powers just by looking at his target. Of course, even if Aizawa couldn't use his Quirk, he still has superior combat skills. He can also use capturing tape to subdue his targets. Neito can take away his powers but not his physical abilities.

2) Taishiro Toyomitsu - Fat Gum

Neito's copying ability is not without some drawbacks. The main problem is that it doesn't work on Quirks that require prior resources. My Hero Academia had Neito specifically mention Fat Gum in this instance. He cannot use Fat Absorption since he doesn't have the right body type to make it work.

Fat Gum is a Pro Hero with several years of combat experience in My Hero Academia. He wouldn't have much trouble defeating Neito in a physical confrontation, given his strength and speed.

1) Izuku Midoriya

The OFA Quirk is yet another power that Neito cannot properly use. It took several generations to find the right amount of raw power for this stockpiling ability. Neito also doesn't have the natural durability to withstand the pressure of this powerful Quirk. He would likely destroy his body from within.

That's what Midoriya was gravely worried about in the Joint Training arc. Realistically, the Class 1-B student has no way to defeat the Class 1-A hero. Furthermore, copying the OFA Quirk won't do the former any favors whatsoever.

With that said, Monoma could take on the following My Hero Academia characters

4) Yui Kodai

Yui really isn't much of a fighter with her situational Quirk. She can alter the size of any object she touches.

It should be noted that Neito did copy her Quirk back in the Joint Training arc, so he does have plenty of experience with her powers. He could easily figure out a strategy to get around her. More importantly, he is also quite acrobatic in My Hero Academia, so he shouldn't have trouble avoiding projectiles.

3) Yuga Aoyama

Yuga is among the weakest members of Class 1-A. While he can fire off sparkling blasts with his Navel Laser Quirk, he cannot overuse that power without possible bowel movements. It also doesn't help that Neito is a fast and nimble character with the ability to dodge.

Truth be told, Neito will likely suffer the same drawbacks if he copies Yuga's Quirk. With that said, he only needs a single blast to put down Yuga. Neito is very good at timing all his attacks in My Hero Academia. In comparison, Yuga will likely miss the vast majority of his laser beams while undergoing stomach pains.

2) Toya Setsuno

rubi @rbii_rd TOYA. SETSUNO. THATS ALL THATS IT THATS THE TWEET TOYA. SETSUNO. THATS ALL THATS IT THATS THE TWEET ✨✨✨✨✨✨💛💛💛💛💛💛✨💛✨💛✨✨✨💛✨💛✨💛✨💛✨💛💛✨✨✨💛✨💛✨💛✨💛✨💛 https://t.co/9RXPNiLsxx

The minor villain was a member of the Shie Hassaikai. He is very good at disarming his enemies with the Larceny Quirk. Toya can steal anything by looking at objects within his line of sight. With that said, Toya isn't a particularly strong combatant in My Hero Academia.

Neito is well known for his agility feats, so he should be able to dodge Toya's knife attacks. Keep in mind that he can also steal the villain's Quirk and remove his weaponry altogether. The Class 1-B student will likely come up with a crafty plan via his genius intellect.

1) Chitose Kizuki - Curious

Curious is a deceased member of the Meta Liberation Army. She could use her Landmine Quirk to set off explosive touches from anywhere she touches. However, she prefers having other people fight in her stead.

Neito is a very clever fighter in My Hero Academia, so he would eventually figure out her abilities and successfully avoid her traps. His keen intellect also makes him far better suited for this Quirk. Neito is athletic enough to overtake Curious with pure technique alone.

