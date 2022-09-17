My Hero Academia Chapter 366: Why Mirio’s silly attack makes perfect sense

Despite the constant negativity surrounding the series, Mirio Togata had the perfect moment in My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

Tomura Shigaraki was only a few seconds away from taking out the Pro Heroes. However, at the last possible moment, he was distracted by Mirio flashing his rear end. This gave Izuku Midoriya all the time he needed to make a dramatic return in My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

Of course, certain readers might take issue with this comical approach. The series is ending very soon, which means this is likely to be Mirio's last big moment. With that said, those readers might be looking at it all wrong, as Mirio has always been a goofy character long before My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 is the culmination of Mirio's character arc

He always wanted to bring smiles into the world

🧡dkbk/bkdk brainrot💚 Kacchan’s heart.. @Dekacchann #MHA366 #MHAspoilers



Chapter 366 being called “peaches” because Mirio screams “THE PEACH IS RIPE” and makes his ass appear from the ground to make Shigaraki laugh and stall for time is hilarious.



Horikoshi deadass named this whole chapter “buttcheeks”. Chapter 366 being called “peaches” because Mirio screams “THE PEACH IS RIPE” and makes his ass appear from the ground to make Shigaraki laugh and stall for time is hilarious.Horikoshi deadass named this whole chapter “buttcheeks”. #MHA366 #MHAspoilers Chapter 366 being called “peaches” because Mirio screams “THE PEACH IS RIPE” and makes his ass appear from the ground to make Shigaraki laugh and stall for time is hilarious.Horikoshi deadass named this whole chapter “buttcheeks”. 😂 https://t.co/EsFglXcMyf

Mirio had a very close friendship with Mirai Sasaki, better known as Sir Nighteye. He was taught a valuable lesson right before his mentor died in the Shie Hassaiaki arc. Sir Nighteye told him that there is no bright future in a "world without smiles." Mirio took his advice to heart in My Hero Academia Chapter 366.

With the power of humor, he distracted Shigaraki with a joke technique called "THE PEACH IS RIPE!" Mirio's rear end managed to get a chuckle from the confused menace. Keep in mind that he is a brooding villain who rarely laughs. Shigaraki always takes himself very seriously in that regard.

Mirio is very silly at times, but he still lived up to Sir Nighteye's final words by My Hero Academia Chapter 366. He didn't have to physically beat up a villain to prove the point. In his own way, Mirio fought by putting a smile on people's faces. He even saved everybody by holding off the villain long enough.

His moment also provides much needed comic relief

@s5 + LETS FUCKING GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO ღ | emily @amaranthdahlia

LIKE THE WAY THE MIRIO PANEL WAS DRAWN and THINKING AB HORI HAVING TO SIT DOWN AND DRAW IT mha 366LIKE THE WAY THE MIRIO PANEL WAS DRAWNand THINKING AB HORI HAVING TO SIT DOWN AND DRAW IT mha 366LIKE THE WAY THE MIRIO PANEL WAS DRAWN 😭😭😭 and THINKING AB HORI HAVING TO SIT DOWN AND DRAW IT

Needless to say, the past few chapters have borne a very serious tone. Bakugo has been mortally wounded, Edgeshot is sacrificing himself for the boy's sake, and Mirko has been severely crippled. The Pro Heroes are not looking good right now. By this point, Shigaraki is a seemingly unstoppable monster.

My Hero Academia Chapter 366 brings some levity back into the series. While there is a war going on, a little bit of comedy can lighten the mood. Better yet, Mirio's actions fall perfectly in line with his character. He couldn't deal any damage to Shigaraki, so he had to do something funny instead.

In the end, Mirio fulfilled his potential

As he looked into Mirio's future one final time, Sir Nighteye told him that he would become a great hero. Now it all makes sense with My Hero Academia Chapter 366. Had it not been for Mirio, all his friends would've been destroyed by Shigaraki. They couldn't hold off for that much longer.

Sir Nighteye would likely be very proud of his former intern. Mirio's biggest strength is the ability to make people laugh and even when it doesn't work, he never gives up on his goals to make the world a better place. With Midoriya's arrival, Mirio did everything he needed to.

