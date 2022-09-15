Deku’s return in My Hero Academia chapter 366 has Twitter in a frenzy

After weeks of asking Horikoshi where our protagonist was, leaked details about My Hero Academia chapter 366 showed fans the triumphant return of Izuku Midoriya. The green-haired young Hero has finally arrived to fight Shigaraki, and he is not happy about the pain and destruction the villain has caused in his absence, as expressed by his lack of words or a smile.

Deku’s reappearance in the manga, after many weeks without knowing anything about him, caused Twitter to be flooded with fans who were ecstatic about seeing Izuku once more. Fans are also talking about the bizarre but strangely hilarious events of My Hero Academia chapter 366.

Continue reading to learn more about the reaction fans had on Twitter after the leaks of this latest chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 366

Twitter was flooded with memes about Mirio’s ultimate attack after spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 366 were released

Why are fans so excited about My Hero Academia chapter 366?

The chapter started with a brief explanation of why Shigaraki’s body was mutating. The stress brought on by his fight with the Heroes caused him to create copies of his family and become stronger. Shigaraki destroyed every opponent in seconds. The Heroes received a request to distract Shigaraki for two seconds, which Mirio accomplished by showing his behind. Deku arrived and attacked Shigaraki.

Twitter reacts to the events of My Hero Academia chapter 366

After weeks of waiting for any sign of our green-haired Hero, Izuku is finally back in My Hero Academia chapter 366. Fans were overjoyed after the leaks showed Deku rejoining his friends on the battlefield. The real fight against Shigaraki is about to commence, and fans cannot wait to see how Horikoshi will handle this conflict.

rooster @avviddly #MHA366

I JUST ROSE FROM MY GRAVE

HE’S BACK I JUST ROSE FROM MY GRAVEHE’S BACK #MHA366 I JUST ROSE FROM MY GRAVE HE’S BACK https://t.co/ZtXQnsiSgD

Fans on Twitter are also talking about the reappearance of Star and Stripe’s friends, who are here with their jets to fight Shigaraki again. This chapter finally confirmed that the small dots Deku saw while flying a few chapters ago were in fact Star’s friends. The fandom wasn't expecting anything like this, but it was a pleasant surprise.

Gomu Gomu @GomunoMi56 #MHA366 #MHASpoilers



What y'all expected: Deku and BKG vs Shigaraki

What will happen: Deku and the United States of America Air Forces vs Shigaraki What y'all expected: Deku and BKG vs ShigarakiWhat will happen: Deku and the United States of America Air Forces vs Shigaraki #MHA366 #MHASpoilersWhat y'all expected: Deku and BKG vs ShigarakiWhat will happen: Deku and the United States of America Air Forces vs Shigaraki

Nesu @NesuProps #MHASpoilers #MHA366 #BNHA366

I said it before Deku was comming with Star & Stripes' Jets just like this. Rukasu @RukasuMHA Shigaraki is visibly confused, but can't help but let out a little laugh. It's at this point that DEKU ARRIVES FROM THE SKY, TOGETHER WITH THE JETS FROM STAR AND STRIPE'S FRIENDS, AND HITS A SMASH ON SHIGARAKI! END OF CHAPTER!!! #MHA366 Shigaraki is visibly confused, but can't help but let out a little laugh. It's at this point that DEKU ARRIVES FROM THE SKY, TOGETHER WITH THE JETS FROM STAR AND STRIPE'S FRIENDS, AND HITS A SMASH ON SHIGARAKI! END OF CHAPTER!!! #MHA366 I said it before Deku was comming with Star & Stripes' Jets just like this. twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… #MHASpoilers #MHA366 #BNHA366I said it before Deku was comming with Star & Stripes' Jets just like this. twitter.com/RukasuMHA/stat… https://t.co/iQi2XyktwE

Memes about Deku’s return were not as plentiful as reactions to the panels where he made an appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 366. Nonetheless, a couple of them can be found on Twitter.

ONYX: WIFE OF INKO @SAFFRONIKO the moment deku sees bakugo it’s over for tomura i’m sorry the moment deku sees bakugo it’s over for tomura i’m sorry

🌟CHOUNA🌟 @bkdkphobic ME EXCITED SEEING DEKU GONNA FERAL AND THE FEEL ANXIOUS CUZ DEKU GONNA SEE KACCHAN ME EXCITED SEEING DEKU GONNA FERAL AND THE FEEL ANXIOUS CUZ DEKU GONNA SEE KACCHAN 😨😨😨😨😨😨😨

Aye Akpa @AxxAkpa @Dekacchann I am waiting for deku reaction when he see kacchan . @Dekacchann I am waiting for deku reaction when he see kacchan .

karma🍀 @katxplodo #mha366 and when izuku sees this in the corner of his eyes what then. #MHAspoilers and when izuku sees this in the corner of his eyes what then. #MHAspoilers #mha366 https://t.co/JUp6X7jIRX

Unfortunately, not everything in the fandom has been amusing since Deku's arrival. Many fans are worried about our green-haired protagonist's reaction when he sees Bakugo lying on the ground. Fans believe Izuku will once again lose control of his emotions after witnessing his best friend appear to be dead. They expect our Hero to completely destroy Shigaraki once he sees Bakugo.

Roy °° @biruoy_ #MHA366



Shigaraki was too stunned to speak Shigaraki was too stunned to speak #MHA366Shigaraki was too stunned to speak https://t.co/KxmZ8sSkDM

ceo of big3 @himbogohan #mha366



wanna know if a comedian is good or bad? they have 2 make shiggy laugh, mirio succeeded where compress failed wanna know if a comedian is good or bad? they have 2 make shiggy laugh, mirio succeeded where compress failed #mha366wanna know if a comedian is good or bad? they have 2 make shiggy laugh, mirio succeeded where compress failed

In terms of happy news, the fandom was extremely happy with the way Mirio distracted Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 366. After so many consecutive grim and dark chapters, seeing Lemillion use his bottom to cause Shigaraki to laugh was something fans did not know they needed.

Char @Ultra1229Char #bnha366 #mha366 Don't under estimate the element of surprise. The peach is growing vs reverse harem no jutsu Don't under estimate the element of surprise. The peach is growing vs reverse harem no jutsu 😂#bnha366 #mha366 https://t.co/lfp3FKuvik

Fans on Twitter did not waste time in posting memes about this particular scene in the chapter. Some have even compared this scene with Naruto’s Reverse Harem Jutsu, which was used as a distraction against Kaguya during the final battle of the manga.

Epiclele47 @Epiclele471



#MHA366 I never thought a single panel would make my entire day better I never thought a single panel would make my entire day better#MHA366 https://t.co/Nd7A0Ac8TQ

🌲 Icarusフライ🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 #MHASpoilers #MHA366

I know a lot will say they don't care about Sir Nighteye anymore, But I still do,his death after all made me cry. I'm so glad we got new panels of him, and the fact that it's a happy flashback instead of the usual (worried about Allmight) makes it much better I know a lot will say they don't care about Sir Nighteye anymore, But I still do,his death after all made me cry. I'm so glad we got new panels of him, and the fact that it's a happy flashback instead of the usual (worried about Allmight) makes it much better #MHASpoilers #MHA366I know a lot will say they don't care about Sir Nighteye anymore, But I still do,his death after all made me cry. I'm so glad we got new panels of him, and the fact that it's a happy flashback instead of the usual (worried about Allmight) makes it much better https://t.co/77iOHUf0Tp

GGabs666 @RyukKanashii666 #MHA366 #MHASpoilers wait, is this the first time we’ve seen Sir laugh? Other than his death. Gonna go cry #MHA366 #MHASpoilers wait, is this the first time we’ve seen Sir laugh? Other than his death. Gonna go cry https://t.co/o1RVI4Mx11

Some fans were joyous after seeing Sir Nighteye once again in the manga. My Hero Academia chapter 366 contained a brief flashback to the time Mirio spent with the late Hero, where we could see him smile and laugh. This is a completely new look for Sir, who never smiled during his time in the manga, except moments before his death.

zai ♡ @gyuslosver #MHASpoilers #mha366 #bnha366



TAMAKI GET BEHIND ME I'LL PROTECT YOU FROM THAT SCARY YET BEAUTIFUL VILLAIN TAMAKI GET BEHIND ME I'LL PROTECT YOU FROM THAT SCARY YET BEAUTIFUL VILLAIN #MHASpoilers #mha366 #bnha366TAMAKI GET BEHIND ME I'LL PROTECT YOU FROM THAT SCARY YET BEAUTIFUL VILLAIN https://t.co/R2owdJgkgR

EquesTron @EquesTr0n



Deku, I swear to Christ…



#MHAspoilers #MHA366 Nejire bleeding from the face and Mirko hanging mostly limbless in a tree.Deku, I swear to Christ… Nejire bleeding from the face and Mirko hanging mostly limbless in a tree. Deku, I swear to Christ…#MHAspoilers #MHA366 https://t.co/WksoX4k3Kv

Unfortunately, not every Hero that made an appearance in this latest chapter is as happy as Sir Nighteye. Mirko, Tamaki, and Nejire were severely injured during the fight against Shigaraki. Fans fear for the lives of these amazing Heroes, who fought with all their power to make sure Shigaraki would not win.

Sigmale @xsigmalex



#MHASpoilers #MHA366 #Deku BONES studios are crying rn seeing what they have to adapt in the final act BONES studios are crying rn seeing what they have to adapt in the final act 😭#MHASpoilers #MHA366 #Deku https://t.co/QW3Ikvh2pa

♡ @miizuku_

#MHA366 #MHASpoilers #BNHA #bnha366 icl horikoshi’s attention to detail this chapter is immaculate, like not just the expressions but even the details on his hands icl horikoshi’s attention to detail this chapter is immaculate, like not just the expressions but even the details on his hands #MHA366 #MHASpoilers #BNHA #bnha366 https://t.co/K8BSKm24Y9

bumb @BumblehBumb #MHASpoilers #BNHA366 #MHA366



it’s so crazy to me that horikoshi was like “yeah, i like drawing hands ” and then put every artist that has ever drawn hands to SHAME it’s so crazy to me that horikoshi was like “yeah, i like drawing hands” and then put every artist that has ever drawn hands to SHAME #MHASpoilers #BNHA366 #MHA366it’s so crazy to me that horikoshi was like “yeah, i like drawing hands 😊” and then put every artist that has ever drawn hands to SHAME https://t.co/Mf7AdeMwsa

Horikoshi is also being praised for how good his drawings were during this latest chapter. Fans are impressed by the manga author's dedication and attention to detail. Many fans are jealous of how easy it is for Horikoshi to draw hands, a skill that he fully displayed in My Hero Academia chapter 366.

Final thoughts

Will Deku and Bakugo fight Shigaraki togheter? (Image via Studio Bones)

Until news of a new chapter is released, Deku’s return will be the most talked about topic amongst My Hero Academia fans. Twitter is flooded with images of our green-haired Hero, which means Horikoshi made the right decision by having fans wait for this reveal. Now that the boy has joined the fight, the rest of the Heroes, as well as the fans, can take a breather.

Sadly, the boy still needs to be informed about what happened to Bakugo, which will most likely cause him to become enraged. His fight with Shigaraki will no doubt be the most ruthless and aggressive battle we have ever seen from Deku. We will have to wait until My Hero Academia chapter 366 is officially released to learn if Horikoshi has left a clue about future events in the chapter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora