Deku’s return in My Hero Academia chapter 366 has Twitter in a frenzy

After weeks of asking Horikoshi where our protagonist was, leaked details about My Hero Academia chapter 366 showed fans the triumphant return of Izuku Midoriya. The green-haired young Hero has finally arrived to fight Shigaraki, and he is not happy about the pain and destruction the villain has caused in his absence, as expressed by his lack of words or a smile.
Deku’s reappearance in the manga, after many weeks without knowing anything about him, caused Twitter to be flooded with fans who were ecstatic about seeing Izuku once more. Fans are also talking about the bizarre but strangely hilarious events of My Hero Academia chapter 366.
Continue reading to learn more about the reaction fans had on Twitter after the leaks of this latest chapter.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 366
Twitter was flooded with memes about Mirio’s ultimate attack after spoilers of My Hero Academia chapter 366 were released
Why are fans so excited about My Hero Academia chapter 366?
The chapter started with a brief explanation of why Shigaraki’s body was mutating. The stress brought on by his fight with the Heroes caused him to create copies of his family and become stronger. Shigaraki destroyed every opponent in seconds. The Heroes received a request to distract Shigaraki for two seconds, which Mirio accomplished by showing his behind. Deku arrived and attacked Shigaraki.
Twitter reacts to the events of My Hero Academia chapter 366
After weeks of waiting for any sign of our green-haired Hero, Izuku is finally back in My Hero Academia chapter 366. Fans were overjoyed after the leaks showed Deku rejoining his friends on the battlefield. The real fight against Shigaraki is about to commence, and fans cannot wait to see how Horikoshi will handle this conflict.
Fans on Twitter are also talking about the reappearance of Star and Stripe’s friends, who are here with their jets to fight Shigaraki again. This chapter finally confirmed that the small dots Deku saw while flying a few chapters ago were in fact Star’s friends. The fandom wasn't expecting anything like this, but it was a pleasant surprise.
Memes about Deku’s return were not as plentiful as reactions to the panels where he made an appearance in My Hero Academia chapter 366. Nonetheless, a couple of them can be found on Twitter.
Unfortunately, not everything in the fandom has been amusing since Deku's arrival. Many fans are worried about our green-haired protagonist's reaction when he sees Bakugo lying on the ground. Fans believe Izuku will once again lose control of his emotions after witnessing his best friend appear to be dead. They expect our Hero to completely destroy Shigaraki once he sees Bakugo.
In terms of happy news, the fandom was extremely happy with the way Mirio distracted Shigaraki in My Hero Academia chapter 366. After so many consecutive grim and dark chapters, seeing Lemillion use his bottom to cause Shigaraki to laugh was something fans did not know they needed.
Fans on Twitter did not waste time in posting memes about this particular scene in the chapter. Some have even compared this scene with Naruto’s Reverse Harem Jutsu, which was used as a distraction against Kaguya during the final battle of the manga.
Some fans were joyous after seeing Sir Nighteye once again in the manga. My Hero Academia chapter 366 contained a brief flashback to the time Mirio spent with the late Hero, where we could see him smile and laugh. This is a completely new look for Sir, who never smiled during his time in the manga, except moments before his death.
Unfortunately, not every Hero that made an appearance in this latest chapter is as happy as Sir Nighteye. Mirko, Tamaki, and Nejire were severely injured during the fight against Shigaraki. Fans fear for the lives of these amazing Heroes, who fought with all their power to make sure Shigaraki would not win.
Horikoshi is also being praised for how good his drawings were during this latest chapter. Fans are impressed by the manga author's dedication and attention to detail. Many fans are jealous of how easy it is for Horikoshi to draw hands, a skill that he fully displayed in My Hero Academia chapter 366.
Final thoughts
Until news of a new chapter is released, Deku’s return will be the most talked about topic amongst My Hero Academia fans. Twitter is flooded with images of our green-haired Hero, which means Horikoshi made the right decision by having fans wait for this reveal. Now that the boy has joined the fight, the rest of the Heroes, as well as the fans, can take a breather.
Sadly, the boy still needs to be informed about what happened to Bakugo, which will most likely cause him to become enraged. His fight with Shigaraki will no doubt be the most ruthless and aggressive battle we have ever seen from Deku. We will have to wait until My Hero Academia chapter 366 is officially released to learn if Horikoshi has left a clue about future events in the chapter.