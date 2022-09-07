8 My Hero Academia characters with awful luck

Some people are just born unlucky in My Hero Academia. These characters have to deal with the most unfortunate situations, sometimes through no fault of their own.

More often than not, this is the result of having a problematic Quirk. Superpowers in the series can be detrimental for societal reasons.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the writer's personal views.

From Toga to Twice, these My Hero Academia characters can't catch a break

1) Eri

Even the most powerful abilities are more of a curse than a blessing. With the power to rewind physical bodies, Eri was considered a very useful asset for the Shie Hassaikai. Unfortunately, the little girl was also subject to painful experiments. She even lost the ability to smile for a while.

Fortunately, Eri was rescued in the Shie Hassaikai arc. Her luck has certainly turned around for the better in My Hero Academia.

Nevertheless, she still went through a lot in this series. No person should undergo that much trauma, let alone at such a young age.

2) Tomoko Shiretoko - Ragdoll

Tomoko Shiretoko, aka Ragdoll, used to be a very active member of the Wild, Wild Pussycats. Her Search Quirk could monitor a hundred people within a several-mile radius. She would even know their specific weak points and locations.

Unfortunately for Ragdoll, some villains want all that power for themselves in My Hero Academia. She was kidnapped during the Forest Training Camp arc before All For One proceeded to steal her powers via the AFO Quirk.

Ragdoll was left in a catatonic state when the heroes found her in a lab. She has since effectively retired from hero work.

This is a very devastating experience for Pro Heroes. Society often looks down upon Quirkless people for their lack of powers.

3) Yuga Aoyama

For several years, My Hero Academia fans speculated about who the U.A. traitor could be. To everybody's surprise, it turned out to be Yuga Aoyama. It really puts into perspective just how unfortunate his situation is.

Aoyama was born Quirkless, so his parents were forced to make a deal with the devil. They wanted All For One to give their son a Quirk. Predictably, the villain gave him a highly detrimental one. Navel Laser Quirk would often give the user bowel movements.

What's even worse is that Aoyama had no choice but to become a spy for the major villain. He was completely devastated when he repeatedly betrayed Class 1-A by leaking information.

Aoyama suffered through so much in My Hero Academia, all because his parents wanted him to be accepted into society.

4) Shuichi Iguchi - Spinner

My Hero Academia might take place in the future, but some people are set in the past. Mutant Quirk users regularly suffer from different forms of discrimination. The unluckiest ones are cast aside and turned into societal outcasts.

This is exactly what happened to Shuichi Iguchi, aka Spinner, during his early life. His reptilian appearance made him a direct target for discriminatory actions.

Spinner was left with no choice but to become a villain. When he saw what Stain did in the Hosu Incident, he wanted to change society like he did.

Tragically, his own Mutant Quirk is outright useless. Gecko only lets him cling to walls in My Hero Academia.

Spinner went through a terrible life just for the sake of a situational ability. There's a reason he is considered a weakling villain.

5) Himiko Toga

Himiko Toga grew up with a very strange Quirk. She could transform into anybody by consuming their blood samples. Unfortunately, she also developed a taste for the substance in My Hero Academia.

Her parents didn't really know how to handle her Quirk's side effects, so they forced her to act normal. Unsurprisingly, this method failed since it never really addressed her core issues. It wasn't her fault that she was born with her powers.

Toga later suffered a complete mental breakdown after seeing her crush get covered in bruises and blood. She ended up on the run after she was caught using a straw to drink his blood. Her parents considered her a lost cause and completely disowned her.

6) Jin Bubaigawara - Twice

Jin Bubaigawara, aka Twice, never had it easy in My Hero Academia. His mental instability is the result of his Double Quirk. He eventually lost control of his clones and couldn't even tell if he was the original. The only reason he made those clones was because he was a very lonely individual.

Twice died a tragic death in the Paranormal Liberation War. At the very least, he was content with saving Himiko Toga one last time.

With very few exceptions, most of his "friends" took advantage of him at some point. Hawks infiltrated the Paranormal Liberation Army and befriended Twice only to betray him in the end. Dabi also didn't care that his ally was killed in action since he could use it against Hawks.

7) Toya Todoroki - Dabi

My Hero Academia fans always knew that Dabi was the missing Todoroki. Kohei Horikoshi left behind several hints in the story. However, what makes this story tragic is that it could've been prevented.

Endeavor wanted his son to inherit a fire and ice Quirk. Dabi got the short end of the stick when he only inherited his mother's resistance to cold temperatures.

Endeavor was forced to give up on him when Shoto arrived since the newborn had the right combination of Quirks.

Dabi would later go missing and cause a fire that burned himself severely. The worst part is that he did return to see his family, only to find Endeavor abusing his family yet again. He didn't have to go down this villainous path in life.

8) Tomura Shigaraki/Tenko Shimura

Tenko Shimura had the misfortune of growing up in the wrong household. His grandmother was Nana Shimura, a former wielder of the OFA Quirk. Unfortunately, his father developed a deep resentment for when she left him behind. He took out his frustrations on his only son.

To make matters worse, Tenko also had an extremely dangerous Quirk in My Hero Academia. He can destroy anything he touches within a matter of seconds. He ultimately ended up killing most of his family in a complete accident.

All For One then made sure to look after Tenko Shimura, molding him to become Tomura Shigaraki. It only took a single bad day in My Hero Academia for his life to be completely ruined.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh