My Hero Academia: Bakugo’s anger might be hiding a different issue

My Hero Academia fans may ask why Katsuki Bakugo is a timebomb waiting to go off. The Class 1-A student is well known for his explosive temper. In the early stages of the series, he would always pick fights with everybody. Thus, it is safe to say that he is the most aggressive character in My Hero Academia.

It turns out that Bakugo's pride is what fuels his anger. As the series continues, My Hero Academia fans will start to learn why Bakugo is the way he is. He compares himself to a very high standard, which is why he is unhappy with himself. Bakugo feels like he can never fully achieve his goals.

Note: This article will contain manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

What makes Bakugo go off like a bomb in My Hero Academia?

He suffers from self-esteem issues

Bakugo has always wanted to be like All Might since he was a little kid in My Hero Academia. Unfortunately, he developed a deep resentment towards Izuku Midoriya. The boy was born Quirkless, yet All Might chose him as the ninth OFA user. To add insult to injury, this was after Midoriya tried to rescue Bakugo.

Bakugo wanted his beloved hero to acknowledge him. All Might respected him but never felt the need to help Bakugo in any way. He knew that he would achieve greatness on his own. Bakugo didn't know that, so he became jealous of All Might's close relationship with Midoriya.

He eventually discovered Midoriya's secret, which only drove him further into madness. Remember that All Might was forced to retire after using up all his power in the Hideout Raid arc. Bakugo could barely forgive himself for the incident. It all started when the League of Villains kidnaped him.

His parents were not of much help, either

It should be noted that Bakugo had anger issues long before he attended U.A. High School. From what little is seen of his family, My Hero Academia makes it clear that he lived in a dysfunctional household.

His mother is also prone to outbursts and often physically assaults her son. While it's an element of comedy in My Hero Academia, it shows that Bakugo takes after his mother. She often resorts to violence, which is why Bakugo also does the same.

Many My Hero Academia fans believe she could've set a better example for her son. It also doesn't help that Bakugo's father doesn't do anything to control the situation.

Bakugo does learn to control his anger

Bakugo is capable of learning from his mistakes. Throughout the series, he does take steps to better himself. This doesn't come into play until after the Paranormal Liberation War.

During the Tartarus Escapees arc, Midoriya went rogue and left U.A. High School. Bakugo joined the rest of Class 1-A to rescue him. After a long battle, he finally apologized to Midoriya, admitting that he was always jealous of him.

Although he is still a very excitable character, Bakugo is not as malicious as he used to be. He's learned to respect his rivals while ensuring that he catches up with them in My Hero Academia.

