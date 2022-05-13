My Hero Academia: What are the birthdays of the Class 1-A students?

My Hero Academia fans can mark their calendars and celebrate their favorite student's birthday.

High schoolers rarely have time for any fun, especially in My Hero Academia. These young students have to work and study on a daily basis. The future of Japan lies within their hands. Nonetheless, these upcoming heroes can always find time for a birthday cake.

It only happens once a year, but it's a very special day for them. As Class 1-A students get older, they can reflect on their past experiences. Many of them have grown considerably since the beginning of the series, but they still have a long journey ahead of their future careers.

Class 1-A students all have different birthdays in My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia fans may or may not share their birthdays with a Class 1-A student. This article will let them know everything they need to know. Of course, this only applies to birthdays and not the birth dates themselves. It's currently unknown what year My Hero Academia takes place in.

Here are the birthdays for the youngest students

For the sake of readability, this list will start off with the youngest students in Class 1-A. Here's a quick look at their respective birthdays:

Mezo Shoji (February 15)

(February 15) Tsuyu Asui (February 12)

(February 12) Koji Koda (February 1)

(February 1) Shoto Todoroki (January 11)

(January 11) Ochako Uraraka (December 27)

(December 27) Fumikage Tokoyami (October 31)

(October 31) Eijiro Kirishima (October 16)

(October 16) Minoru Mineta (October 8)

(October 8) Momo Yaoyorozu (September 23)

(September 23) Tenya Ida (August 22)

Surprisingly, Tokoyami wasn't born on October 31, given his penchant for darkness. Perhaps Kohei Horikoshi didn't want to be too obvious.

The youngest student in My Hero Academia is Mezo Shoji, beating Tsuyu Asui by only a few days. He would've been 15 at the start of the series. This is rather unexpected, given his adult-like appearance. He is now 16 in the most recent arc.

Here are the birthdays for the oldest students

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



HAPPY BIRTHDAY (04/20) Today is Katsuki Bakugo birthday!HAPPY BIRTHDAY (04/20) Today is Katsuki Bakugo birthday! 🎉HAPPY BIRTHDAY 💥💥💥💥 https://t.co/DSxjcapBvC

The oldest students in Class 1-A are not always the wisest. Of course, Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo are the exceptions.

Here are the remaining birthdays for the older students:

Kyoka Jiro (August 1)

(August 1) Mina Ashido (July 30)

(July 30) Hanta Sero (July 28)

(July 28) Izuku Midoriya (July 15)

(July 15) Denki Kaminari (June 29)

(June 29) Rikido Sato (June 19)

(June 19) Toru Hagakure (June 16)

(June 16) Yuga Aoyama (May 30)

(May 30) Mashirao Ojiro (May 28)

(May 28) Katsuki Bakugo (April 20)

Bakugo is the oldest student, which means he would've been 16 at the start of the series. By comparison, most of his classmates would've been 15 at the time. Bakugo is currently 17 years old in My Hero Academia.

Remember, the series is set in a futuristic Japan. The first semester of school typically starts in April. Given his brash attitude, it's hard to believe that Bakugo is older than everybody else. He certainly doesn't act his particular age.

There are many ways to celebrate a birthday

Whether it's a stylized birthday cake or an interesting cosplay idea, My Hero Academia fans have plenty of ways to commemorate themselves. It all depends on their level of creativity.

They don't necessarily have to share their birthday with a Class 1-A student. However, if they have a particular favorite, they can still have fun with it.

