My Hero Academia: 8 reasons why fans love Mirio

My Hero Academia fans have always loved Mirio for his positive outlook and heroic tendencies.

Mirio Togata is rarely seen without a smile on his face. He might seem like a goofball, but he is among the hardest workers in My Hero Academia. That's why he is a member of the Big Three. Fans have taken a liking to him ever since his debut in the Shie Hassaikai arc.

There are several reasons why the blond hero has always been a popular character. Whether it's his unique quirk or his uplifting personality, he always leaves a lasting impression on My Hero Academia fans.

Mirio's heroic actions have earned the love of several My Hero Academia fans

1) He always believes in a brighter future

Mirio wants to leave the world in a better place than he found it. Prior to his mentor's death, Sir Nighteye told him that he would be a great hero. Keep in mind that he is normally a pessimist in My Hero Academia.

Despite the setbacks, Mirio always tries to maintain a positive mindset. This is exactly what Sir Nighteye wanted from his students. He knew that Mirio could achieve greatness in due time. Of course, all that begins and ends with the right heroic mentality.

The likes of Mirio just can't give up so easily since there are too many people that count on him. For that reason, he tries to set a better example in My Hero Academia. Mirio wants to make sure that everybody can smile and have a good time. He knows he can't save everybody but that won't stop him from trying.

2) Mirio loves to play childish pranks

For better or worse, Mirio likes to mess around in My Hero Academia. He would often tell silly jokes and make himself look foolish. Of course, that's what made him so endearing in the first place.

Mirio doesn't have a single care in the world beyond saving people. Nonetheless, his childish antics serve to teach his fellow juniors a lesson. He wants them to crack open a smile and just enjoy themselves.

3) He never gave up training his Quirk

Mirio's Quirk might seem overpowered, but it is extremely difficult to control. It took him a very long time to master this ability.

Permeation requires a great deal of concentration in My Hero Academia. Whenever Mirio phases through anything, he also suffers from sensory deprivation.

Fans have to admire his dedication since most people would've given up a long time ago. Mirio has always wanted to be a hero ever since he was a little kid. He went through years of hard training just so he could put smiles on people's faces.

4) Permeation is a really cool power

Creative fighting styles go a long way in this series. My Hero Academia fans love how Mirio uses his Transformation Quirk. The way he can pass through anything is simply fun to watch.

Permeation is a special ability that involves the power of intangibility. Mirio is able to phase through solid matter in this state. He can either transform his entire body or just select parts.

The hero has fully mastered this highly technical skill. Most enemies are taken completely off guard by his super moves since he can bounce through floors and walls, and also avoid otherwise deadly attacks.

5) Mirio is always there to support Eri

Eri went through a really horrible upbringing in My Hero Academia. Overhaul forced her to become a test subject for his villainous schemes. Her ability to rewind physical bodies to a previous state made her a high-priority target.

Ever since Mirio met her, he wanted to be her personal hero. In fact, he is the first person ever to give her any hope in the world. Mirio did everything he could to protect her from Overhaul. He didn't want her to suffer more than she already had to. Even now, he still maintains that promise to her.

My Hero Academia fans will forever appreciate Mirio for what he did. He still looks after Eri, long after she was rescued in the Shie Hassaikai raid.

6) He didn’t want Midoriya to give up his dreams

Initially, Mirio was the original candidate for the OFA Quirk. However, All Might chose Izuku Midoriya instead. This particular event changed the course of history in My Hero Academia.

For a while, Midoriya felt that he was inferior to Mirio. After the Shie Hassaikai raid, he was also upset with how Mirio could no longer use his power. Midoriya even tried to give up the OFA Quirk so that Mirio could become a hero again.

My Hero Academia would be a lot different if Mirio accepted the offer. Instead, he placed a great deal of faith in Eri. Mirio truly believed that she could restore his powers someday. Like many fans of the series, Midoriya could only admire his determined attitude.

7) Mirio willingly gave up his powers to protect Eri

Mirio had all the potential in the world with his Permeation Quirk. Even then, he would more than willingly give that up to protect his loved ones.

Shin Nemoto knew that if he fired a Quirk-destroying bullet at Eri, Mirio would jump in and try to save her at the last moment. The hero sacrificed his powers just so he wouldn't break his promise to Eri.

This moment is among the finest examples of bravery in My Hero Academia. Mirio knew that he would be in grave danger if the bullet hit him, yet he didn't let that stop him.

8) Even without a Quirk, he can still fight

Despite losing his Quirk, he still had a role to play in the Shie Hassaikai raid. Mirio's original goal was to save a million people. That's why he's called Lemillion in My Hero Academia. Regardless, he gave up that very dream to save just one person. Without question, Mirio is the true definition of a hero.

Even without his Quirk, he still had enough strength and speed to stall Overhaul. Mirio could've been killed at any point before Midoriya's arrival. Even so, he needed to be there for Eri.

My Hero Academia knows how to reduce its fanbase to a puddle of tears. Mirio really proved that anybody can become a hero in the end. It's not their Quirk that defines them but their actions.

