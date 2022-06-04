My Hero Academia: 10 average Quirks with the most potential

Some Quirks may seem average on paper, but they have unrealized prospects in My Hero Academia. In other words, a special ability that seems "good" could easily become "great."

Of course, this requires the right circumstances in My Hero Academia. This article will talk about some Quirks' potential for greatness.

For one reason or another, most people tend to overlook these Quirks. They might not seem overpowered at first glance, but they can pull through in certain situations. Creative ingenuity goes a long way in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

These average Quirks could be really powerful in My Hero Academia

1) Zoom (used by Mei Hatsume)

Users are given very sharp eyesight with this Quirk. Mei Hatsume demonstrates this with her crosshair irises.

Mei has the special ability to zoom in on faraway objects. She can reach a maximum distance of five kilometers in My Hero Academia. However, she mainly uses it to look for potential investors in a crowded area.

This Mutant Quirk would be really useful for a long-range sniper. In the real world, the longest recorded sniper hit is 3.54 kilometers. Of course, the Zoom Quirk has a much better distance. Snipers wouldn't need to bother with a scope.

2) Confession (used by Shin Nemoto)

Users of this Quirk can ask direct questions and receive truthful responses. Whether or not it's used for good or evil is up to its users.

Of course, the main drawback is that it's completely literal, so it's not foolproof. This Quirk also lacks any offensive capabilities whatsoever. Either way, it's a great way to gather really useful information.

For example, if a U.A. faculty member had this Quirk, they could easily figure out the potential traitor. Various organizations would greatly value this power in My Hero Academia. They can stop potential leaks from spreading and keep everybody honest.

3) Iron Ball (used by Sidero)

Sidero is a minor villain from My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission. He can sprout iron balls from his own body.

There are several ways to creatively utilize this Quirk. For example, in a combat situation, the user could scatter multiple iron balls on the floor, setting up a trap for a target. If they end up tripping over, the user can summon a giant iron ball to crush them while they're down.

Users can also willingly change the size of each ball in My Hero Academia. If they are being chased by somebody in a car, they can throw a few iron balls underneath their pursuer. At the right moment, the user can enlarge those iron balls and send that vehicle flying.

4) Flash Bang Sweat (used by Dadan Tadan)

Flash Bang Sweat in action (Image via My Hero Academia / Shueisha / Studio Bones)

Dadan Tadan was only seen in the anime OVA, Training of the Dead.

Flash Bang Sweat has never been officially named in My Hero Academia since it's a fan community nickname. The Quirk allows the user to sweat an explosive substance. Once it's released, it will generate a very loud noise, along with a bright light.

Law enforcement would definitely find a great use for this Quirk. With the right mecha suit, Flash Bang Sweat can be used to incapacitate several threats. It's also non-lethal since it mainly serves to distract targets. This could prevent civilian deaths in a crowded setting.

5) Water Control (used by Hanzo Suiden)

This minor villain has the ability to control water in the given area. He used this Quirk during the U.S.J. invasion.

Of course, this special ability requires a supply of water. Imagine if the user was near a river or even the ocean. They can summon powerful torrents for offensive and defensive purposes. For example, a giant wall of water could slow down incoming missiles from enemy ships.

With a high level of proficiency in My Hero Academia, users can even prevent rip currents and tsunamis. There are heroic ways to use this Quirk, albeit in very specific situations.

6) Solid Air (used by Kosei Tsuburaba)

Users can solidify the air with their breath using this Quirk. However, the only limit is their lung capacity in My Hero Academia.

Kosei Tsuburaba is a Class 1-B student who can trap his targets inside a soundproof prison.

With enough training, the user can also strengthen his defenses. During the Joint Training arc, Class 1-A needed metal pipes to break through Kosei's air prisons. It stands to reason that it can become even stronger.

Solid Air is a reliable support tool in My Hero Academia. Better yet, users can also create platforms to walk on.

7) Paralysis (used by Habuko Mongoose)

Mongoose is yet another character from the anime OVA, Training of the Dead. By staring into a person's eyes, she can briefly paralyze them for at least three seconds. Despite the short time limit, users can do a lot in three seconds.

For instance, if the user is teaming up with somebody, they can provide the necessary distraction for their partner. On a more villainous note, someone could also get a few easy shots with a handgun.

It's also reasonable to believe that Mongoose could lengthen the paralysis time limit via extensive training. That's how it usually works in My Hero Academia, which means this Emitter Quirk has even more potential.

8) Weld (used by Yosetsu Awase)

This Class 1-B student can merge objects together using the Weld Quirk. This works for both organic and inorganic materials on a subatomic level. With the right tools at their disposal, users can have a steady job in construction.

Weld is mostly used to restrain others in My Hero Academia. Awase definitely isn't weak if he can immobilize Katsuki Bakugo. His potential at capturing people is simply off the charts.

While he's not shown often, Awase could easily be a great support unit. If someone is badly injured with an open wound, he could theoretically use his powers like a band-aid.

9) Dupli-Arms (used by Mezo Shoji)

Mezo Shoji can sprout tentacles from his arms. Each replicated limb can transform into various body parts, such as multiple eyes and ears. This Mutant Quirk is very good for reconnaissance in My Hero Academia.

With that said, it can also be great in combat situations. Mezo could sprout multiple arms to repeatedly strike at his opponents. His physical strength would really carry him into a direct confrontation. Better yet, he could also hold multiple objects and perform a variety of different tasks.

Dupli-Arms can definitely be more dangerous than what is shown in My Hero Academia. Mezo doesn't find himself in that many fights.

10) Compress (used by Mr. Compress)

This notorious villain rarely gets to demonstrate his powers in My Hero Academia. With a simple touch on his fingers, he could shrink anything down into a marble. This is perfect for kidnapping missions since his targets can't do anything inside the marble itself.

Theoretically, he could finish off enemies within an instant. Remember, he can determine the specific range of his Quirk. The villain can easily compress select body parts, which can be fatal in the right circumstances.

Users could have a really unique fighting style with this Quirk. They can easily compress various objects and bring them into battle like a large rock or very sensitive bombs. Pocket space is the main limitation of this power.

