How to watch My Hero Academia movies

Legally streaming My Hero Academia movies isn't easy, but it can be done with a little bit of patience and money.

My Hero Academia movies offer a visually pleasing experience on the big screen. Viewers will enjoy its high-quality animation, copious amounts of fanservice, and giving several characters the spotlight. There is a lot to love about these films, especially for superfans of the series.

However, theatrical runs have already ended, so trying to find a legal stream is difficult. Websites like Crunchyroll and Funimation don't seem to have it anymore. The good news is that fans can find legitimate ways to watch these movies. It will cost them a little bit of money, though.

Trying to watch My Hero Academia movies can be rather tricky, but there is a way

Legally, there are two reliable ways to watch these movies. The first involves a subscription plan, while the second relies on buying a physical copy. Here's a quick look at where to find these movies. It should be noted that last year's film will be the most difficult to find overall.

Get a few premium subscriptions

Finding a place to stream these films shouldn't be that hard. Viewers just need to know where to look. Thankfully, most popular streaming websites should offer the following movies:

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising

World Heroes' Mission is currently not available for any service, so keep that in mind. The movie came out just last year, so it will take a while before it lands anywhere else. At the very least, fans can watch the other two movies, which heavily feature the likes of All Might.

My Hero Academia fans should try using these premium subscriptions, which offer the first and second films:

Amazon Prime : $3.99 per month

: $3.99 per month Vudu : $2.99 per month

: $2.99 per month YouTube : $3.99

: $3.99 Google Play Movies and TV : $3.99

: $3.99 Apple TV : $4.99

: $4.99 Hulu : $6.99 per month, along with a Starz add-on for $8.99

: $6.99 per month, along with a Starz add-on for $8.99 Philo : $25 per month

: $25 per month SlingTV: $30 per month

Most of these services will offer a free month with their subscription. If they already have these programs, then there shouldn't be any issues. My Hero Academia fans can stream it anytime they want from anywhere.

Fans can also buy a DVD collection

Not everybody wants to pay for expensive subscription plans just to see a single movie. This is a very old-school method, but it does work. Whether it's from Amazon or eBay, there are plenty of places to buy DVD collections. The cheapest ones will be the unboxed versions.

Physical copies are useful because fans will always have them on hand. By comparison, streaming websites can always get rid of movies from their collection, which is inconvenient. Fans can also look at the neat artwork whenever they want. Collecting memorabilia can be a very rewarding hobby.

Sadly, World Heroes' Mission will not be easy to find. It's not readily available on streaming websites, which means fans will have to look for it online. There are some Japanese DVDs out there, yet potential buyers need to be careful. They should always verify who is selling these copies.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul