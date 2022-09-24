My Hero Academia Chapter 367: Why Izuku Midoriya's Blackwhip will be vital against Tomura Shigaraki

AFO/Tomura Shigaraki did his best to anger Izuku Midoriya in My Hero Academia Chapter 367, especially after the young hero saw Katsuki Bakugo's state.

However, with some encouraging advice from his friends, Midoriya managed to keep his cool. Now that he has regained his composure, he will need the Blackwhip Quirk more than ever.

When Midoriya first unlocked the ability to use multiple Quirks, Blackwhip was the first one chosen. If he wants to defeat Shigaraki, he will need to use it in conjunction with the powerful OFA Quirk.

Note: This article contains manga spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer

Izuku Midoriya will be relying on Blackwhip a lot after My Hero Academia Chapter 367

Blackwhip is perfect for offensive, defensive, and evasive actions

AFO/Shigaraki is a monstrous threat at this point in the series. Even with his disabled Quirks, he can still transform into powerful forms with his body mutations. He reached Quirk Singularity by My Hero Academia Chapter 367.

Getting close to AFO/Shigaraki is very dangerous, but the good news is that Midoriya can maintain his distance. The Blackwhip Quirk gives him energy tendrils that can perform the following actions:

He can restrain targets from a faraway position

He can decide when to use his powers at will

He can use several energy tendrils at once

He can brace himself with extra reinforcement

He can travel faster by using his tendrils

The Blackwhip Quirk is also perfect for combination moves. For instance, he can activate Full Cowl at 100% without damaging his body since he can reinforce his skeleton with the tendrils.

Midoriya will likely have to use several powerful combos against AFO/Shigaraki long past My Hero Academia Chapter 367.

Midoriya can use Blackwhip to multitask

Everyone on the battlefield will die the moment AFO/Shigaraki can use his Decay Quirk again. Remember, the villain has grown several fingers by My Hero Academia Chapter 367. His powers are only activated with that particular Quirk Factor.

Thankfully, Midoriya could use Blackwhip to capture several heroes and bring them to a safe location. In conjunction with the Float Quirk, he can easily transport any injured people.

Midoriya will likely have to perform multiple roles after My Hero Academia Chapter 367, from fighting to rescuing.

Midoriya and Blackwhip don't have many drawbacks

Under normal circumstances, Midoriya would lose control of Blackwhip if he let his emotions take over. However, this is no longer a major concern in My Hero Academia Chapter 367. The young hero has learned to manage his emotions, even during stressful moments like the AFO/Shigaraki fight.

The Blackwhip Quirk is functionally an unlimited source of power. Midoriya doesn't have to rely on resources for his powers to work. In contrast, someone like Best Jeanist needs clothing fibers just to use his powers.

Midoriya could even use Blackwhip to brace himself for powerful attacks. By the end of My Hero Academia Chapter 367, he seems to be using it like a scarf around his neck. The combination of Fa Jin and the OFA Quirk requires a lot of power, so Blackwhip could theoretically hold Midoriya in place.

