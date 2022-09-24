My Hero Academia chapter 367: The importance of the All Might card to Deku and Bakugo, explained

With yesterday's release of spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 367, Deku finally reacted to the state of his best friend, Bakugo. However, some fans noticed that besides being in shock by the wound Bakugo sustained during his battle with Shigaraki, Deku also focused on his friend’s All Might card.

For a while, Horikoshi paid special attention to this seemingly inconspicuous piece of cardboard. It was shown in almost every chapter since the explosive boy fought Shigaraki, meaning that it has more importance for both Deku and Katsuki than we could have imagined. Continue reading to learn more about why this card is so important for the boys.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author’s opinion. It contains major spoilers for My Hero Academia chapter 367.

Deku and Bakugo’s All Might cards are directly tied to their friendship, as revealed by My Hero Academia chapter 367

Bakugo holding his card (Image via Shueisha)

Before either of the two boys had any idea what the future would bring for them, Izuku and Katsuki were as close as brothers. Despite Bakugo being arrogant and conceited, he was also one of Midoriya’s biggest supporters. The boys even had a dream about opening a Hero Agency together once they graduated from U.A. and became a Hero team.

Months before they learned the truth about their Quirks or lack thereof, they bought a Hero trading card booster pack, hoping to get the elusive All Might card. Lady Luck was apparently looking over the two children, as they were both able to obtain the coveted card at the same time. This will become one of the most treasured memories for Bakugo and Deku.

Since getting the card, neither boy has ever allowed it to be too far from them, as it is a reminder of one of their fondest memories. Still, there is another reason why they care so deeply about this card - the item is a memento of the bond between the two boys and Deku's perception of Bakugo.

A token of friendship

Deku and Bakugo opening their booster packs (Image via Shueisha)

After becoming his main tormentor, Bakugo stopped being as close to Deku as he used to be as a child. This caused the boys to drift apart, to the point where no one except Deku would consider them real friends. Izuku believed the moment he became a Hero would be the same time Bakugo and he would become friends again.

This was sadly not the case, as Bakugo took Deku joining U.A.’s Hero course Academy as a direct challenge. He started competing with Midoriya to see who would truly become the world’s greatest Hero. Despite being openly antagonistic with Deku, Bakugo still looked back on their moment together with joy. This is why he started carrying his card everywhere he went.

Jaee @jaeedrws 🤲I just wanna hug them both #mhaspoilers Naww not him reacting to bakugo lying with his all might card🤲I just wanna hug them both #mha367 Naww not him reacting to bakugo lying with his all might card 😭🤲I just wanna hug them both #mha367 #mhaspoilers https://t.co/spBw6qz87H

In My Hero Academia chapter 367, Deku realized the truth when he saw Katsuki’s All Might card lying on the ground, covered in blood. The green-haired boy became aware of the fact that Bakugo kept their childhood treasure with him at all times. The revelation that his friend still considered him a precious part of his life, combined with Bakugo’s state, caused Deku to enter into a rage mode.

Midoriya finally understood that Bakugo still considered him an important part of his life. This was everything Deku had ever wanted, seeing as he tried to regain his friendship with Katsuki since the start of the series. Seeing his friend almost dead due to a villain's actions, after comprehending this in My Hero Academia chapter 367 was simply too much for our protagonist.

A Hero’s motivation

Bakugo still remembers how he got the card shown in My Hero Academia chapter 367 (Image via Shueisha)

There is another reason why Deku lost control of himself after seeing Bakugo’s All Might card ruined in My Hero Academia chapter 367. This has to do with the way Katsuki perceived Yagi’s Hero persona, and consequently how Izuku saw Bakugo. For Katsuki, All Might is the embodiment of victory, the only Hero who has never lost a single fight in his career.

Bakugo wanted to be just like him, a Hero who would win every encounter, inspiring awe, and admiration in others. Deku was the first person whom Katsuki influenced, which caused the freckled boy to start equating Bakugo with victory. Deku cannot imagine Katsuki ever losing, as his explosive friend is also his biggest source of inspiration behind All Might.

Both kids wanted to have the All Might card due to their love of Heroes as children, but as they grew up, the item started having another entirely different meaning. Izuku believed that having the same card as Bakugo meant he too could be an undefeated Hero like his friend. My Hero Academia chapter 367 showed what happens when you hurt one of Deku’s idols and friends.

Final thoughts

Deku's motivation in My Hero Academia chapter 367 is his best friend (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia chapter 367 is an emotional experience for many different reasons. One of them is the meaning behind Deku’s reaction when seeing Bakugo’s card. That simple piece of cardboard means the entire world to Izuku and Katsuki. The card has been a part of their life and a token of their friendship for decades.

Seeing it destroyed and covered in blood was enough to make the boy allow his rage to take over his mind. With just one card, Horikoshi managed to convey the entirety of Deku and Katsuki’s relationship, as well as the respect and admiration both feel for the other.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far