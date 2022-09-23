5 Naruto villains more complex than My Hero Academia's Shigaraki Tomura (and 5 who seem shallow in comparison)

Unique villains stand out from the crowd, as seen in animes like Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, Death Note, Dragon Ball, and My Hero Academia. Something about them leaves fans intrigued and wanting more.

One such villain is My Hero Academia's Shigaraki Tomura. First introduced in Chapter 11 of the MHA manga and Season 1 Episode 8, Shigaraki is the series's main antagonist. His quirk allows him to disintegrate whatever he touches. An unfortunate childhood and mentorship by All-For-One shaped him to hate society. His goal is to kill All Might and expose the fragility of the world's perception of heroes.

The Naruto series has also given fans a bunch of villains. Some are memorable due to their uniqueness, and others are better left forgotten.

5 Naruto villains more complex than My Hero Academia's Shigaraki Tomura

1) Tobi/ Obito Uchiha

Tobi/Obito Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Introduced initially as a silly, comical character, Tobi in Naruto is more than what meets the eye. As a ploy to divert attention from his real identity, Tobi is revealed to be Obito Uchiha. Obito is a forgotten member of the Uchiha clan, and he turns out to be one of the show's greatest villains. It was he who ignited the spark of the Fourth Great Ninja War.

Obito was gravely injured during a mission with his team, and half his body was crushed. Madara Uchiha saved him and told him about his plan. Upon hearing that Kakashi and Rin were in danger, he rushed to their aid but was greeted with a sore sight – Kakashi killing Rin. Enraged, he went on a rampage and took down several jonin-level ninjas. Eventually, he decided to join Madara, fueled by his hatred of the ninja world and his longing to see Rin once more.

2) Kaguya Otsutsuki

Kaguya Otsutsuki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Probably the strongest in Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya Otsutsuki is the final villain of the series. An actual God, she is the Progenitor of Chaka. Originally sent to cultivate the God Tree, she is discovered by the people of the Land of Ancestors. After being accepted by the land's emperor, she falls in love with him and becomes pregnant.

However, she defied an order in self-defense and was sentenced to be executed. She fled to the God Tree and managed to protect herself. While she lost faith in humanity, she still wanted peace. Kaguya felt that consuming the fruit of the God Tree would help her solve humanity's conflicts. Although her motive seems pure, her modus operandi was not correct.

3) Orochimaru

One of the Legendary Sannin of the Leaf Village, Orochimaru, is an omnipresent villain in the series. In Naruto, he attacked Konoha for personal vengeance and, courtesy of Hiruzen, lost control of his arms. Orochimaru's goals have always been selfish. He conspired to take over a stronger body (initially Itachi Uchiha, then Sasuke Uchiha) and attain unimaginable power and the coveted Sharingan.

He kept himself alive through countless experiments and research and learned several different techniques. His relentlessness and ruthlessness make him unique when pursuing what he wants. He has no moral compass and is not afraid to stoop to even the lowest ends.

4) Madara Uchiha

Madara Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Known as the strongest in the clan, he is the only one who can go toe-to-toe with Hashirama Senju, the God of Shinobi. From the beginning, Madara sought to create a "perfect" and peaceful world. Together with Hashirama, he founded Konohagakure. He soon realized that creating a perfect world was impossible. There would eventually be feuds and disputes among villages, leading to violence and bloodshed.

Thus, he wove an intricate plan and used Obito as a pawn to revive himself, unaware that he himself was a pawn for something greater. He managed to acquire the Six Paths' power and started the Infinite Tsukuyomi in an attempt to realize this "perfect" world.

5) Pain

Pain is majorly loved in the Naruto series. Despite being terrible, his actions have garnered viewers' understanding, given his past. Behind the guise of Pain is Nagato Uzumaki. He awakened the Rinnegan when his parents were mistakenly killed by two Konoha ninjas seeking food (the First Great Pain). He soon met Yahiko and Konan, and later the trio was trained by Jiraiya.

In an encounter with Hanzo the Salamander, Yahiko impales himself with a kunai in Nagato's hand. Filled with rage, Nagato wiped out Hanzo's army and left with Konan and Yahiko's bodies. The fight left Nagato emaciated, with several chakra rods in his back. Yahiko's body was later incorporated into the Six Paths of Pain.

Pain questions Naruto's sense of justice, peace, and vengeance. He wanted the world to know Pain to learn the lessons of life. He is an example of villains not being born evil.

5 Naruto villains who seem shallow in comparison to My Hero Academia's Shigaraki Tomura

1) Hidan

Hidan (cursed) (Image via Studio Pierrot)

A member of the Akatsuki, Hidan is probably a villain better forgotten. A member of the Jashin cult, Hidan received immortality in exchange for his sacrifices to his God. While villains draw sympathy, Hidan is not one such antagonist.

He was nothing but pure evil. He killed people as a sport and used his victims as a sacrifice to Jashin. It was Hidan who killed Asuma Sarutobi, which led to Shikamaru putting an end to him once and for all.

2) Danzo Shimura

Danzo Shimura (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another highly disliked character, Danzo Shimura's motives were shallow. All he wanted was to be a better Hokage than Hiruzen Sarutobi. Danzo partnered up with Orochimaru secretly to conduct experiments on Senju DNA and the Sharingan to acquire greater strength.

He managed to implant several Sharingan eyes on his right arm. However, even after all this, he was far behind the Third Hokage. Danzo finally meets his end in a battle with Sasuke Uchiha.

3) Mizuki

Mizuka was a chunin in Konoha and the show's first minor antagonist. Needless to say, he turned out to be the most disappointing. He enticed Naruto to steal the Scroll of Seals which he planned to hand over to Orochimaru.

However, he was stopped by Iruka and defeated by Naruto, who acquired the secret to the Shadow Clone Jutsu. Mizuki lacked the strength needed to hold the title and was bested by a junior.

4) Kakuzu

Kakuzu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another member of the infamous Akatsuki, Kakuzu, was both frightening and powerful. With the addition of four extra hearts to his body, he gained access to elements like water, fire, wind, lightning, and fire.

His only goal, as seen in the Naruto series, was monetary gain. There was hardly any depth to his character. His only purpose seemed to usher in Naruto's new technique – the Rsenshuriken. It was against him that Naruto reaped the fruits of his training and first used the new jutsu.

5) Zetsu

Black Zetsu is also part of the Akatsuki. Introduced early on, he possessed no such unique ability and was probably the weakest member. Essentially, Black Zetsu was incarnate of Kaguya's will. He set the stage for the Rabbit Goddess' return and even killed Madara Uchiha.

However, Black Zetsu turned out to be an underwhelming character. With no special abilities or attractive qualities, he was written quite blandly. His sole purpose was the resurrection of Kaguya. Indeed, a poor character and a forgettable villain.

