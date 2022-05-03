5 Anime characters who can beat Kaguya Otsutsuki from Naruto (& 5 who never will)

Kaguya Otsutsuki was the final villain of Naruto Shippuden and the most robust character Team Seven had ever faced at the time. She became a nigh-unstoppable force by eating the Chakra Fruit harvested on Earth centuries ago. Due to her immortality, it took the full power of both her sons to seal her away on the moon.

However, Black Zetsu worked tirelessly for centuries to bring her back and cast the Infinite Tsukuyomi. In the end, Team Seven was able to seal her back on the moon, and Kaguya was defeated once again.

Five characters that would obliterate Kaguya Otsutsuki without any difficulty

1) Anos Voldigoad

Anos is one of the strongest anime characters to have appeared recently. He is the protagonist of the Misfit of Demon King Academy series and the current Demon King of Tyranny. In one of his earliest fights in the series, Anos is seen killing another prospective student with only a snap of his fingers before bringing him back to life with Resurrection Magic. This feat may seem impressive, but it barely scratches the surface of what Anos can do and has done.

Later in the anime, Anos is seen killing the God of Time and erasing powerful beings on a conceptual level with a swing of his sword. He also has the Demonic Eyes of Destruction that will destroy anything Anos commands them to. Kaguya would stand no chance against Anos as he would easily be able to beat her in an instant.

2) Goku

The protagonist of the Dragon Ball series and possibly the most iconic anime character of all time, Goku, has incredible power. This is bolstered by the fact that he has infinite potential and endless room to grow.

After absorbing the power of Super Saiyan God into his base form, Goku became stronger than ever. He then unlocked Super Saiyan Blue, one of his strongest transformations to date. However, this was not the end, as he opened Ultra Instinct. With these transformations, Goku would have no trouble taking out Kaguya Otsutsuki. Goku would overpower all of Kaguya's abilities using only his martial arts.

3) Nanika

Nanika is perhaps the most overpowered character in the Hunter x Hunter series. From what is shown in the show, she is capable of anything. When Gon was in the hospital and close to death, Killua used Nanika's power to restore him without any repercussions.

Her power works after someone fulfills three of Alluka's requests; Nanika appears and grants a single wish. It does not matter who makes the wish as long as a wish is made. The bigger the wish, the harder the following three requests will be. However, Killua can circumvent these conditions because he treats Alluka and Nanika better than anyone else in the Zoldyck Family.

Utilizing Nanika's unmatched ability, Kaguya Otsutsuki would be defeated almost instantly.

4) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki as he appears in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Isshiki Otsutsuki is the latest Otsutsuki introduced in the Naruto series and Kaguya's former partner. He was capable of taking down both Naruto and Sasuke quickly, even with an imperfect vessel. With his overwhelming physical strength, Isshiki could cripple Sasuke's Perfect Susanoo with a single kick.

Another ability Isshiki has that would help him take down Kaguya is his unnamed Dojutsu. He can shrink and enlarge inorganic objects as well as himself. This allows him to sneak up on Naruto and Sasuke during their fights and move undetected by Sasuke's Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan.

Although Kaguya caught him off guard and almost killed him in the past, Isshiki would be able to take her down in a proper fight.

5) Reinhard van Astrea

Reinhard Van Astrea is the current Sword Saint in Re: Zero and serves as Felt's knight. Due to his unique abilities, he is considered one of the strongest characters in the series. One technique in particular that makes him so powerful is Divine Protection.

Using Divine Protection, Reinhard can form any protection he believes he needs in any situation. While fighting Kaguya, Reinhard will be able to create protection against any of her attacks. He can then attack her relentlessly, eventually causing her to lose the battle.

5 anime characters who would always lose to her

1) Mr. Satan

Mr. Satan as he appears in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Mr. Satan is perhaps one of the weakest fighters in the Dragon Ball series. He is a human-like Krillin, Tien Shinhan, and Master Roshi but is nowhere near their level of strength.

Mr. Satan always gets one-shot or completely ignored whenever he tries to fight a villain in Dragon Ball; however, he is always paraded as the one who saved the earth. This is so the members of the Dragon Team and their accomplishments can be kept secret from the rest of the world.

2) Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is the smartest character in the Naruto series, so his only chance at defeating Kaguya would be by creating a plan. By combing his sneak Shadow Paralysis Jutsu with the strength of others, Shikamaru could come out on top. However, since he only has his power during a one vs. one against Kaguya, Shikamaru stands no chance of winning, regardless of how good his strategy is.

3) Monkey D. Luffy

Monkey D. Luffy is the leader of the Straw Hats and user of the Gomu Gomu no Mi. This fruit allows him to become rubber and use Gears. He can also develop Gears by gaining more knowledge of his Devil Fruit and battle experience.

From Gear Second to Gear Fourth, Luffy has become incredibly powerful. Despite this, he will not win in a fight against Kaguya. The Otsutsuki matriarch outclasses him in every way possible. However, there is a chance he could defeat her with Gear Fifth, his newest transformation. Not much is known about this transformation yet, but it has been confirmed that he will become much more potent than before.

4) Sakata Gintoki

The main character of the comedic parody series Gintama, Sakata Gintoki, is one of the most skilled swordsmen in the show. His power, technique, and finesse while using his wooden sword are nearly unmatched. He can take down characters who use steel katanas with his wooden bokuto without any effort. However, this would not be enough to get him near Kaguya's level.

5) Muzan Kibutsuji

As the progenitor of the demons and strongest demon, Muzan Kibutsuji is mighty. He has various abilities that grant him complete control over his demon lackeys, and he can outclass even the strongest of Demon Slayers. However, like many other demons, one glaring weakness he has is vulnerability to the sun. With this in mind, Kaguya would not even have to take advantage of this glaring weakness to beat Muzan in a fight.

Kaguya could quickly burn Muzan alive by switching to her lava dimension using Amenominaka. Muzan cannot fly or teleport, so he has no way of not falling into the ginormous pit of molten rock. Kaguya could also use the All-Killing Ash Bones technique. Once she pierces Muzan with this Jutsu, he will die a certain death.

Edited by Suchitra