5 Naruto characters with the potential to surpass Madara Uchiha (& 5 who don’t come close)

Madara Uchiha is one of the strongest characters in Naruto capable of subduing the Nine-Tails and forming a summoning contract with his Mangekyo Sharingan. Surpassing Madara, a natural-born prodigy, would be the greatest feat a shinobi could possibly achieve.

It is highly debatable that even those characters who got killed before reaching their true potential could have surpassed Madara in the current era.

This article will list five characters who can surpass Madara and five who can’t.

Note: This article will focus on the potential of the characters in Naruto, both dead and alive.

Five Naruto characters who are more powerful than Madara Uchiha

5) Nagato Uzumaki

Nagato Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya believed Nagato to be the reincarnation of the Sage of Six Paths. Although the Rinnegan he possessed didn’t belong to him, his mastery over this Dojutsu was superior to anyone else in the entirety of Naruto. With Outer Path, Nagato formed the Six Paths of Pain, and using this he could control the six corpses that he embedded with his dark receivers effortlessly.

Nagato awakened his powers by witnessing the death of his most cherished friend, Yahiko, and it also altered his perspective on peace. If Nagato would have overcome his hatred and tried to become even stronger to achieve peace as he always wanted, he could have been a force to be reckoned with.

4) Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi was born a prodigy who is also regarded as one of the strongest and most intelligent individuals that Konoha has ever produced. Despite belonging to the Uchiha lineage, instead of succumbing to the Curse of Hatred, he carried the Will of Fire. Itachi gave up everything in his life just to protect his village and his little brother Sasuke.

He had exceptional mastery over his Mangekyo Sharingan, and upon conjuring his Susanoo, he was able to manifest powerful ethereal weapons like the Totsuka Blade and Yata Mirror. Itachi would have surpassed Madara Uchiha if things were different for him.

He learned every powerful Jutsu at a very young age and had a whole life to hone his skills and strength. However, he died too soon and his true potential never saw the light of day.

3) Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Obito Uchiha is regarded as the greatest late bloomer in Naruto. Obito was saved by Madara Uchiha in the Third Great Ninja War, where half of the former’s body got crushed by a huge boulder. After bringing Obito back to life and fusing him with White Zetsu, Madara taught everything he knew to the former.

Under the tutelage of Madara, Obito became powerful enough that he could impersonate the real Madara Uchiha, and others can’t tell a difference.After Obito fulfilled his purpose, Madara betrayed him, just as he had planned from the start.

Obito became the Jinchuriki of Ten-Tails and was also capable of manifesting the sword of Nunoboku, a weapon powerful enough to destroy the world that the Sage of Six Paths used.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the current era, Sasuke is the last surviving member of the Uchiha clan and also the most powerful shinobi alongside Naruto Uzumaki. Sasuke's primary motivation for becoming powerful was to exact revenge on his brother, and after fulfilling his aim and discovering the truth, his life was turned upside down.

Sasuke became stronger after honing his skills to perfection and taking on a Kage-level shinobi, which is commendable. After receiving chakra from the Sage of Six Paths, Sasuke awakened Rinnegan in his left eye and attained, even more, deadliest feats. He is now the strongest Uchiha of all time and has immensely surpassed Madara Uchiha.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto was perceived as a monster by the people of his village, as he was the Jinchuriki of Nine-Tails. However, he stuck to his path of becoming the strongest shinobi and followed his own instincts. During the Pain Assault arc, Naruto saved everyone and became the hero of his village.

With the Chakra of Nine-Tails and his Senjutsu, Naruto became the deadliest force in the series. Later, he obtained chakra from Sage of Six Paths and power from all the Tailed-Beasts. Naruto is the most powerful shinobi in the current era and has surpassed many powerful shinobis to a greater extent.

Five Naruto characters can never beat Madara Uchiha

5) Minato Namikaze

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Konoha’s Yellow Flash Minato was one of the strongest Hokage renowned for his blinding speed executions. Minato perfected Second Hokage’s Flying Raijin technique to its most formidable version and exceeded its capacity. Being the strongest and the fastest Shinobi, Minato was feared around the five great nations in Naruto.

Minato's most prominent and strongest feat was his speed, but he lacked any powerful ability that would be capable of overwhelming the likes of Madara Uchiha. Minato wasn’t powerful enough to go head-on against the Nine-Tails, whereas Madara subdued it by casting his Genjutsu.

4) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto Yakushi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kabuto Yakushi spent his entire life being a spy, and later became the right hand of Orochimaru. Throughout his life, he learned powerful techniques and honed his medical ninjutsu. He played a major role in the Fourth Great Ninja War by resurrecting all the powerful shinobis with the Summoning: Impure World Reincarnation technique that even the creator Tobirama couldn’t manage to perfect.

Although Kabuto possessed overwhelming capabilities as he surpassed his master Orochimaru, the only thing that he couldn’t counter was Itachi’s Genjutsu. So, surpassing Madara Uchiha would be a dream for Kabuto.

3) Orochimaru

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Orochimaru is one of the legendary Sannin of Konoha, who is regarded as a genius in the entire shinobi world. He was exiled from Konoha after being caught red-handed performing unlawful experiments on people. Orochimaru has spent his entire life seeking knowledge and learning powerful Jutsus. He even modified his body to make himself immortal.

Although Orochimaru is hailed as one of the strongest shinobi of Konoha, he can’t really surpass Madara Uchiha, even if he implants Rinnegan into his body. Orochimaru doesn't possess a life force like Madara, which is why he is inferior to the latter in all aspects.

2) Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kisame is renowned as the “Tailless Tailed Beast” in Naruto. He was the strongest of all the Seven Ninja Swordmen of the Hidden Mist. With his Sentinel sword, Samehada, Kisame became invincible, where he could even take down a fully released Tailed Beast with ease.

Kisame was an exceptional Water Release user, as he could engulf a large area with a huge body of water. Kisame couldn't handle Might Guy’s Seventh Gate, whereas Madara survived the Eighth Gate. Kisame’s strength is inferior to Madara's, and also the latter’s Taijutsu skills are regarded to be more dominant than the former, which Kisame could never manage to surpass.

1) Kakashi Hatake

Kakashi Hatake as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite being an Uchiha, Kakashi showed great prowess with Sharingan that never belonged to him in the first place. Sharingan draws a lot of Chakra from its users and can also take a heavy toll on their body. However, Kakashi was able to withstand its effects effortlessly.

During the Fourth Great Ninja War, he received another eye from Obito, which granted him the ability to conjure a full-body Susanoo. He later lost both of the Sharingan, which is why he was unable to use Chidori and resorted to an alternative version called Purple Lightning.

Although Kakashi overwhelmed Kaguya, his mastery over Sharingan is still inferior to Madara. Kakashi possessed Sharingan for a long time but he still didn’t manage to break out of Itachi’s Tsukuyomi.

