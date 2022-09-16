4 My Hero Academia villains who are crucial to the story (and 4 who are almost irrelevant)

Villains drive the conflict in My Hero Academia, but their overall impact varies.

Minor villains like Shuichi Iguchi can be removed from the narrative without much issue. However, the same cannot be said for Tomura Shigaraki, the main antagonist of My Hero Academia. His absence would change the entire trajectory of the series.

Here's a brief look at the villains who are crucial to the My Hero Academia story and those that aren't

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's personal views. It also contains manga spoilers that haven't been adapted to the anime yet.

Dabi, Tomura Shigaraki, and 2 other legendary villains who are important to the story in My Hero Academia

1) Toya Todoroki - Dabi

It can be argued that Dabi is the most tragic villain in My Hero Academia. He is the center of the entire Todoroki family drama. After failing to meet his father's high expectations, he drove himself into insanity and nearly killed himself.

Dabi would later survive his near-death experience and swear revenge on his father. The villain truly doesn't care for anybody or anything. He just wants to burn everything to the ground.

Dabi is a major catalyst for Enji and Shoto's character arcs since they still want to save him.

2) Kyudai Garaki

Kyudai Garaki is a highly intelligent character in My Hero Academia. Unfortunately, he uses his genius intellect to further his villainous goals. At different points in his life, he served both All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

The mad doctor is best known for his unethical experiments, such as using corpses for his Nomu creations. He was also responsible for medically treating All For One after his first battle with All Might.

Worst of all, Kyudai made Shigaraki even more powerful with his advanced modifications.

3) Tomura Shigaraki

Tomura Shigaraki never stood a chance at living a normal life. Not only did he accidentally kill his family when he was young, but he was also brought up by All For One.

Shigaraki grew up with a deep hatred for the entire world. It's only fitting that he can decay anything he touches. With the League of Villains by his side, he always causes major trouble for the heroes, especially his arch-rival Izuku Midoriya. They are destined to fight each other by the end of the series.

Shigaraki is a global threat that needs to be stopped by any means necessary.

4) All For One

There is a reason this man is the Symbol of Evil in My Hero Academia.

All For One is a criminal mastermind who bears responsibility for nearly everybody's misfortunes in the series. He has been Japan's most notorious villain for over a century and has always had great ambitions to rule the world.

All For One was also directly involved in Shigaraki's upbringing. He is a toxic influence who brings out Shigaraki's worst impulses.

With a festering hatred for humanity, Shigaraki has sought to destroy the very foundations of Hero Society. Of course, this all begins and ends with All For One.

Spinner, Geten, and 2 other My Hero Academia villains who have barely done anything in the story

1) Shuichi Iguchi - Spinner

Spinner barely pulled his weight in the League of Villains. He is arguably the weakest member of the entire organization, mainly due to his ineffective Quirk. He also really suffers from a lack of screen time in this series.

It was very telling when the anime skipped over most of his backstory during the Meta Liberation Army saga. While the villain faced discrimination for his Mutant Quirk, the author barely focused on this aspect of the story.

It also doesn't help that Spinner almost never gets any dedicated fights to himself.

2) Kenji Hikiishi - Magne

Magne is among the very few transgender characters in My Hero Academia. She became a villain to express her desire to live freely. Her story was cut short after Overhaul killed her in the Shie Hassaikai arc.

Magne's only narrative purpose was to set a very dangerous tone for the series. That's not to say she didn't have any impact within the League of Villains, but her presence was considerably minor compared to Toga, Dabi, and Twice.

3) Geten

Geten is a prime example of wasted potential in My Hero Academia. He served as Re-Destro's right-hand man in the Meta Liberation Army. However, very little was known about him personally, not even his real name.

The only reason Geten existed was to give Dabi something to do. The series didn't bother exploring the character any further.

Geten was nothing more than a minor obstacle for the League of Villains.

4) Oji Harima

In the early stages of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi mentioned three major villains that changed the course of history. All For One and Destro certainly left behind a villainous legacy, but the same cannot be said for Oji Harima.

In the early stages of My Hero Academia, Kohei Horikoshi mentioned three major villains that changed the course of history. All For One and Destro certainly left behind a villainous legacy, but the same cannot be said for Oji Harima.

Horikoshi only briefly mentioned his backstory in the Paranormal Liberation War. He was a noble thief who inspired his distant relative, Mr. Compress. However, the villain is so underdeveloped that his removal from the story wouldn't change anything.

Perhaps there were bigger plans for Oji Harima, but it ultimately got scrapped for whatever reason. He never quite reached the heights of his historical contemporaries in My Hero Academia.

