Why Studio Bones needs to be careful with My Hero Academia season 6

With the release of My Hero Academia season 6’s trailer, Studio Bones gave fans newfound hope about the future of the series. From what fans can tell while watching the trailer, the newest season of the anime series will be focusing on the Paranormal Liberation War arc.

However, some fans are still concerned about how Studio Bones will handle this latest installment of the series, as they have been known to mess it up in the past. With season 6 adapting one of the most important arcs of My Hero Academia’s story, Studio Bones will have to be more careful than ever for plenty of reasons. Continue reading to learn more about the subject.

My Hero Academia season 6 is dropping soon and Studio Bones will have to handle the season with care

What went wrong last time?

My Hero Academia season 5 has been one of the worst seasons of the anime adaptation, according to fans. While this may sound harsh at first, fans had plenty of valid reasons as to why they called this season that way. Before season 5 aired, fans of My Hero Academia were already on edge due to season 4 ending in the School Festival arc.

Fans were amazed at how Studio Bones handled the arc, even though it was mostly a relaxed and low-stakes part of the series. Nonetheless, after such an arc, they expected season 5 to start with a bang and give them something exciting to talk about. Sadly, the season had to begin with the Joint Training arc, which is essential in the long run, but anime-only fans did not know this.

Having two seemingly unimportant arcs for the plot back-to-back was already causing controversy amongst fans. However, this only became worse when the season had to spread itself thin with so many battles and characters and had little to no time to develop each of them. Besides Bakugo, Deku, Shinso, and Uraraka, most other characters that partake in this arc have had no growth.

Fans of My Hero Academia only became more enraged with the studio when they decided to adapt the My Villain Academia arc right after the Joint Training arc. Anime-only fans had no issues with this, but manga readers were fuming with this decision. The My Villain Academia arc was supposed to happen months before the Joint Training arc, as was the case in the manga.

The decision to change the order of the arcs seemingly out of nowhere was not well received by fans. Moreover, combine the lackluster animation of My Hero Academia season 5 with the heavy censorship that was criticized by fans, and you get the perfect recipe for disaster from the beginning of the season.

Why Bones cannot mess this up

Unlike season 5, which had arguably no high stakes for the series' future with its arc, season 6 of My Hero Academia will adapt one of the most pivotal arcs in the story. The Paranormal Liberation War arc is the conclusion of the second act of the series, meaning that it will establish the world Deku and his friends will live in moving forward.

Studio Bone will have to be careful while adapting this arc to ensure all the pieces are in place for the next arc. Therefore, this time, they cannot rearrange the plot to fit in with their plans or focus on fan favorite characters while leaving the rest to their luck.

The plot of the Paranormal Liberation War arc was carefully crafted by Horikoshi to give each character a chance to shine. Any modification to it and the arc will lose the charm that made fans love this arc so much. This is a chance to show how much each and every one of the Hero students have grown, something that Studio Bones failed to show in the last season.

Besides following the plot to its T, My Hero Academia should also have a balance between all the participants of the war. Everyone is going to be equally as important during this event, and the season must let fans know this. During the climax of the season, the focus will obviously be on Deku and Shigaraki, but this should not take away time from other characters before the climax.

Unfortunately for Studio Bones, My Hero Academia season 6 will not give them the chance to introduce fillers between episodes to promote movies like it was done in the past. This upcoming arc will be filled with tension and high stakes from the start, meaning that any attempt at cutting away from the action to promote a movie would not only break the tension, but it would also enrage fans.

Studio Bones will have to find other ways to promote other content for the show without interrupting the events of the Paranormal Liberation War arc. If they do not, they will find themselves under heavy criticism once again, which would only hurt their chances of making another season.

Studio Bones should also try to make My Hero Academia season 6’s animation exponentially better than last time. This upcoming arc has some of the best moments in the franchise, so they should be given the proper respect and animation they deserve. The janky and lazy animation that season 5 had will not be acceptable this time around, much less because of the importance of the arc.

Lastly, it is understandable that My Hero Academia season 6 will be directed at younger audiences, so not every graphic scene will be displayed. Nonetheless, this is an arc where many Heroes and Villains will be maimed, disfigured, or even killed, meaning that Studio Bones should not abuse the censorship option as they did in the past.

The series will only get darker from here on out, and censoring every little detail will only take away the shock this arc would generate. Fans need to be aware that the colorful and safe world Deku and his friends were once a part of is slowly crumbling away, leaving behind only the harsh and cruel realities that were hidden from them for so long.

Final thoughts

As we approach the release of My Hero Academia season 6, the excitement and worry fans feel will only keep increasing. Not only will this season mark the beginning of the end for the franchise, but it will also deliver some of the most important and acclaimed moments of Horikoshi’s work. It is important for Studio Bones to show fans what they have learned from their past errors.

Studio Bones needs to be careful with My Hero Academia season 6 because repeating their past mistakes would only hurt them and the franchise. Until the series comes out in October 2022, fans will have to wait and pray that, this time, the people behind the series will know how to handle such a beloved franchise with the respect that it deserves.

