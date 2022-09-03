4 interesting facts about My Hero Academia’s Katsuki Bakugo (and 4 more pieces of trivia for Deku)

Deku and Katsuki Bakugo are undeniably two of the most important characters in My Hero Academia. Hence, it might be fun for some anime fans to find out more about these two popular heroes. Deku (also known as Izuku Midoriya) is the series' main protagonist, whereas Katsuki Bakugo is his main rival.

There are plenty of interesting pieces of trivia to share here. Some might be obvious to die-hard My Hero Academia fans, while others might be more obscure. Either way, it's worth starting with the most popular character in the series first and then transitioning into some interesting facts pertaining to the main protagonist.

Note: Gags from BNHA Smash, such as Katsuki Bakugo starting showers by washing his left armpit, won't be listed here.

4 intriguing facts about My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo

1) His hero name is Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight

His face as he states his name in the manga (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

One of the most common Google searches related to this character is some deviation of:

"what is Katsuki Bakugo's hero name?"

It's not a name that's commonly stated in My Hero Academia, especially to some other popular heroes like Froppy (Tsuyu Asui) or Deku (Izuku Midoriya). The name "Great Explosion Murder God Dynamight" does vary depending on the translation. Hence, some readers might instead remember a variation of it.

Katsuki Bakugo canonly reveals this name in Chapter 293 of the manga.

2) Once used the One For All Quirk

People who only watch the My Hero Academia anime might be surprised to hear that Katsuki Bakugo has used One For All before. However, this incident only happened in the movie, My Hero Academia: Heroes: Rising. The movie is canon, but it is common for the average fan to have never seen it before.

Deku temporarily bestowed Katsuki Bakugo with One For All to defeat Nine, the movie's main antagonist. He quickly adapted to the Quirk, but it wasn't a permanent transfer. Thus, Katsuki Bakugo can't just start randomly using One For All out of nowhere in the anime.

3) Originally a much nicer character

The original volume, with a border added as not to mesh with the website's white background (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Volume 1 of My Hero Academia's manga contained some profiles of the series' characters. One of which had some brief notes on Katsuki Bakugo, mentioning that he was originally much nicer than the character fans got to see in the actual series. Considering he's the most popular character according to official Japanese popularity polls, perhaps this change was for the best.

The original volume notes can be seen in the above image in its original language (Japanese). It would be hard to imagine what the series would be like if this change never happened, especially since he's a character integral to the overall plot.

4) The most popular character based on official Popularity Polls

Katsuki Bakugo has been number one from the second poll onward (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

This is more of a meta fact than one necessarily related to his character, but it's still worth bringing up. There have been seven official popularity polls in Japan and five in the United States. Here are Katsuki Bakugo's rankings in them:

1st Japanese Poll: 3rd place

3rd place 2nd Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 3rd Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 4th Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 5th Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 6th Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 7th Japanese Poll: 1st place

1st place 1st US Poll: 5th

5th 2nd US Poll: 1st

1st 3rd US Poll: 1st

1st 4th US Poll: 1st

1st 5th US Poll: 1st

Understandably, Katsuki Bakugo's popularity was at its lowest at the beginning of the series when he didn't have much character development.

4 fascinating facts about My Hero Academia's Deku

1) The hero with the highest number of Quirks

Anybody given One For All would technically have multiple Quirks in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Since All Might gave All For One to Deku and is now Quirkless, that means the latter is currently the hero with the most Quirks. His current Quirks are:

One For All

Unnamed Quirk used by the second AFO user

Fa Jin

Danger Sense

Blackwhip

En

Float

That's a grand total of seven Quirks. Most other heroes only have a single Quirk in My Hero Academia, thus making Deku's sheer quantity rather unusual. Only a few villains match him in terms of how many Quirks they can use. He's tied with Gigantomachia and Nine, with all three characters capable of using seven Quirks.

For those curious, both Tomura Shigaraki and All For One have been seen using more Quirks than these characters.

2) Bears many similarities to one of Horikoshi's one-shot characters

Jack Midoriya (Image via Weekly Shōnen Jump)

Back in 2008, the My Hero Academia mangaka created a one-shot named My Hero. The main protagonist of that concept was Jack Midoriya, whose resemblance to Deku is undeniable. There are some differences between the two stories (like Villains being called Aberrants), but the important part to note here is the similarity between Jack and Izuku Midoriya.

Examples include:

Same last name

Both are effectively Quirkless

Both wear a similar tie

Similar hairstyles

However, Jack Midoriya is an adult, whereas Deku is merely a young teen.

3) Shares a birthday with Mirio

My Hero Academia's Mirio and Deku (Image via Bones)

Both Mirio Togata and Deku were born on July 15. Mirio is obviously the older of the two characters, but it's interesting that the front-runner for One For All has the same birthday as the one who actually got the Quirk. Funnily enough, that's not the only similarity between the two:

Both have effectively been Quirkless at one point in their life

Both exemplify heroism

Both were among the strongest in their classes

Not to mention, both have a good relationship with Eri.

4) His iconic scene with his mother is based on a memory of Horikoshi's

In an interview with Natalie Comics, the My Hero Academia mangaka stated:

"For example in Volume 11, when Deku was younger he and his mom have a scene together [where Deku's mom says, "Help me!" and Deku says "I am here!"] I actually used to do this exact same thing with my mom when I was younger, and we played at the park's playgrounds. We called it the "King of the Jungle." My mom would go inside the jungle gym at the playground and say, "Please save me, Leo," which is the name that I used to call myself when we played this together. I have that memory of pretending to be Leo and playing with my mom at the playground, so I wanted to incorporate that into the story."

It's a very cute scene in the anime, so some viewers might have wished to see the context behind it.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Katsuki Bakugo is a better character than Izuku Midoriya? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul