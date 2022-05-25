What My Hero Academia character are you based on your blood type?

Blood type is a big thing to know in Japan, so it's not surprising that several My Hero Academia characters have an official one for fans to see. Some people believe in it, while others understandably don't.

Regardless, some people may wish to find out which My Hero Academia characters have something in common. This topic even plays a small role in the series, as Stain's Quirk, Bloodcurdle, affects people differently based on their blood type. The duration of how long somebody can get paralyzed by his Quirk goes from B being the longest to O being the shortest.

Blood Types are officially documented in the My Hero Academia: Ultra Archive: The Official Character Guide.

Your My Hero Academia character, based on your Blood Type

Before getting into the central part of this article, it's worth covering why some people care about something as seemingly trivial as blood types. There is something known as "Blood Type Personality Theory," which essentially states that one's blood group system influences their personality and character traits.

It's primarily famous in East Asian counties, but there are people outside of those countries who might also be interested in this topic. Unsurprisingly, many mangas, anime, and video games list character blood types and make them match their personalities.

My Hero Academia is no different in this regard, as some characters have traits associated with A, B, AB, or O blood groups.

Blood Type A

All Might was the top Hero in the series (Image via Bones)

Notable characters with Blood Type A include:

Toshinori Yagi (All Might) Katsuki Bakugo Minoru Mineta Momo Yaoyorozu Nezu Danjuro Tobita (Gentle Criminal) Tenya Iida Shinya Kamihara (Edgeshot) Nemuri Kayama (Midnight) Kyoka Jiro

According to the Blood Type Personality Theory, those with Type A tend to be creative, responsible, cooperative, and obsessive at times. It doesn't mean that every Type A person has all of those traits, but they tend to be common denominators.

Considering that these types are from an official source, it's easy to see why these characters have Type A. Examples include Jiro being creative, Tenya being responsible, and Mineta being obsessive with anything to do with women. There are more traits for this type, but it also varies on which resource a person uses (like horoscopes).

For instance, some resources describe those with Type A as:

Kind

Sensitive

Stubborn

Uptight

Idealistic

Blood Type B

All For One is the main antagonist of the series (Image via Bones)

Notable characters with B include:

All For One Ochaco Uraraka Keigo Takami (Hawks) Shoto Aizawa Chizome Akaguro (Stain) Sorahiko Torino (Gran Torino) Nejire Hado Tsuyu Asui Hizashi Yamada (Present Mic) Yu Takeyama (Mt. Lady)

According to the Blood Type Personality Theory, those with Type B tend to be passionate, friendly, selfish, and erratic. Some My Hero Academia characters with this blood type have these traits. All For One has an inherently selfish Quirk, whereas Uraraka is very friendly.

Other resources also describe Type B people as:

Curious

Independent

Outgoing

Energetic

Blood Type AB

Endeavor became the number one hero after All Might (Image via Bones)

Notable characters with AB include:

Enji Todoroki (Endeavor) Mina Ashido Hitoshi Shinso Fumikage Tokoyami Best Jeanist Tamaki Amajiki Ectoplasm Ibara Shiozaki Mirai Sasaki (Nighteye) Ryuko Tsuchikawa (Pixie Bob)

According to the Blood Type Personality Theory, those with Type AB tend to be rational, sociable, indecisive, and critical. Some people believe that people with this blood type tend to have a mix of personalities from those with Type A and Type B.

As far as My Hero Academia examples go, a character like Endeavor could be overly critical, Mina is friendly, and Nighteye tried to be rational. Some other resources also describe Type ABs as:

Adaptable

Problem solvers

Quick

Fun-loving

Unforgiving

Intelligent

In real life, those with Type AB+ can receive blood from anybody.

Blood Type O

The current user of One For All (Image via Bones)

Notable characters with O include:

Izuku Midoriya Shoto Todoroki Mirio Togata Rumi Usagiyama (Mirko) Yuga Aoyama Eijiro Kirishima Mei Hatsume Carrie Utsushimi Denki Kaminari Itsuka Kendo

According to the Blood Type Personality Theory, those with Type O tend to be confident, resilient, ambitious, and unpredictable. Some My Hero Academia examples include Midoriya (highly resilient and ambitious to become a hero) and Yuga Aoyama (exudes confidence).

Other traits associated with Type O include:

Practical

Well organized

Logical

Determined

Agreeable

Self-centered

Aggressive

Those with Type O can give blood to anybody in real life.

