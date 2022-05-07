Which My Hero Academia character are you, based on your birth month?

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime and manga series out there. When one thinks of the series, chances are, they're thinking of one of the many fun characters. There are so many to choose from in a listicle like this one, each with their own unique personalities and motivations that make them a joy to discuss.

Everybody has a birthday, so just for fun, why not see which random My Hero Academia character you get for your birth month? Predictably, there will be 12 characters listed down below, in ascending order regarding the relevant months.

Note: These months aren't necessarily the character's birth months. Rather, these characters represent the month quite well.

Your My Hero Academia character, according to your birth month

1) January - Izuku Midoriya

The main protagonist of My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

January is the start of a new year, which often represents a new beginning. Fittingly enough, Deku represents a new age of heroes in My Hero Academia. He's the latest user of the One For All Quirk and is the main protagonist of this popular series. He was born Quirkless, but that never stopped his determination to become a hero.

He has a good heart and will do anything to save others. At the beginning of the series, it didn't matter how many bones he broke or how bruised up he was as he would always give it his all to protect somebody. Thankfully, he's past the stage where he hurts himself just for using his Quirk and now has access to several Quirks used by the previous One For All users.

2) February - Minoru Mineta

You don't want to visit Mineta's Room (Image via Bones)

The most noteworthy trait of Minoru Mineta is that he plays the classic (if a bit overused) anime trope of being a blatant pervert. He's arguably one of the biggest degenerates in My Hero Academia, but he's not entirely bad. He's surprisingly intelligent (with one of the highest wit stats in Class 1-A) and has a good mastery of his Pop Off Quirk.

February is the month of love, although Mineta's behavior often ensures that he gets no love from characters or fans alike. At the very least, he's there for the rest of Class 1-A when they need him.

3) March - Himiko Toga

Some anime fans love yanderes (Image via Bones)

She might be psychotic, but she's insanely popular in the My Hero Academia fandom. Aside from having an unhealthy obsession with Deku, she's a member of the League of Villains, which later became the Paranormal Liberation Front. She's violent yet profoundly cares about some of her comrades (like Twice).

Her Quirk is versatile, as it allows her to impersonate anybody she draws blood from, as well as mimic their Quirks. It, unsurprisingly, has led to her having a sick fascination with blood.

4) April - Tsuyu Asui

Froppy smiling (Image via Bones)

Tsuyu has one of the most iconic designs in My Hero Academia. Although she isn't the most powerful, her Frog Quirk is still an interesting one that basically gives her the many unique abilities various frog species have. This Quirk also comes with its downsides, such as her being vulnerable to cold environments.

She's reliable, intelligent, and can stay calm most of the time, all great traits that endeared her to fans of the series. Like many other Class 1-A students, she vowed to take down All For One.

On a minor note, April is National Frog Month, and there would be no better candidate than Froppy.

5) May - Ibara Shiozaki

Ibara, during one of her heavenly moments (Image via Bones)

Class 1-B is noticeably weaker than Class 1-A, but that doesn't mean the former class doesn't have interesting characters. One of the more impressive ones was Ibara Shiozaki, who is a character with pronounced religious motifs. Fittingly enough, May is the month where there are many devotions to the Blessed Virgin Mary, and Ibara's hero name is Maria, which fits with the aforementioned religious motifs.

She was one of many Class 1-B teams to lose in the Joint Training Arc and hadn't had much of a role until the Paranormal Liberation War Arc. Ibara tried to use her vines to trap Gigantomachia with her vines, but to no avail.

6) June - Mina Ashido

Many My Hero Academia fans like Mina as a character (Image via Bones)

Mina is a fun-loving character who supports Ochaco x Izuku, often embarrassing the former with some teasing. She's a terrible student, often struggling with her academic studies. On the bright side, she's an excellent dancer and has great mastery over her Acid Quirk.

That Quirk is also why she has pink skin in My Hero Academia. More importantly, it helps give her some valuable mobility and defensive options.

7) July - Momo Yaoyorozu

Her Quirk is known as Creation (Image via Bones)

Having the ability to create objects is an extremely valuable Quirk that is complemented by Momo's high intelligence. Bizarrely enough, that Quirk requires her skin to be exposed in order to use it, which explains her questionable and impractical costume design.

She was one of the few students who got in via an official recommendation. Unlike Setsuna Tokage, Momo has had her time in the limelight a few times. She's a natural leader and is one of the more noteworthy women in the series. Unsurprisingly, she's ranked highly in several official My Hero Academia popularity polls.

8) August - Katsuki Bakugo

His fiery personality makes him an interesting character to watch (Image via Bones)

In official popularity polls, there is no character who has ranked more consistently at the top in My Hero Academia than Katsuki Bakugo. He's received an abundance of screentime throughout the series and is unquestionably one of the strongest Class 1-A students.

He serves as the deuteragonist of the series, which lets the audience easily see his character progression. Bakugo might have started off as a simple bully, but it's quite clear that he's had an inferiority complex and always strives to better himself.

His Quirk is simple: it allows him to create explosions. He can use it for damage and mobility, which has helped establish him as one of the strongest students.

9) September - Ochaco Uraraka

She's also known as Uravity in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Uraraka is one of the main characters of My Hero Academia, primarily serving as Midoriya's love interest. Outside of that, she's a poor girl who is trying to raise money for her family. Thus, she was inspired to try and become a hero. Even so, she's not entirely selfish as she genuinely enjoys seeing other people be happy.

She also has a valuable Quirk known as Zero Gravity. It essentially allows her to touch an object to remove gravity's effect from them. This Quirk was also briefly used by Himiko Toga when she chose to kill Chitose Kizuki and her goons.

10) October - Tomura Shigaraki

The main villain of My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

All For One is an extremely potent Quirk that allows the user to steal another person's Quirk. Unsurprisingly, it's used by My Hero Academia's main antagonist, Tomura Shigaraki. October is a month associated with horror, which is fitting for a man as dark and twisted as Shigaraki.

A part of Shigaraki wants to be saved, known as Tenko. Hence, he's not entirely a black and white villain. His original Quirk was Decay, which allowed him to destroy anything and everything he touched with his fingers. He killed his entire family with it, so one has to wonder if he genuinely deserves to be saved.

11) November - Shoto Todoroki

He's regularly ranked highly in the official character popularity polls (Image via Bones)

Having the ability to control fire and ice is only one reason why Shoto Todoroki is so cool. He undergoes a significant amount of character development in My Hero Academia. A good example was during his bout with Deku at the U.A. Sports Festival, where he finally used fire after suppressing it for a long time simply because he disliked his father.

Unlike Dabi, Shoto Todoroki isn't a villain because of his father's actions. Like many others, Shoto got some heroic inspiration from All Might back in the day, which can be amusing given Endeavor's relationship with All Might.

12) December - Toshinori Yagi

All Might, in his fight with All For One in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

Last but not least, it's All Might. He was the last user of One For All, prior to giving the power to Izuku Midoriya, and is currently Quirkless as a result of his bout with All For One. He was the number one hero in the world before that and has since then dedicated his time to training Midoriya as a worthy successor.

He might not be much of a fighter anymore, but there's no denying his legacy in My Hero Academia. All Might is the reason why Midoriya has become the hero he is today.

LIVE POLL Q. Which character do you like more? Midoriya Bakugo 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan