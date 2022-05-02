Which Naruto character are you based on your birth month?

Naruto has millions of devoted fans throughout the world, making it one of the most-watched anime series of all time. Masashi Kishimoto's tale has spanned decades, which means there are a plethora of characters to adore. Each character has its personality which makes them relatable and lovable.

Hence, this article enlists the birth months of our favorite Naruto characters. Do let us know in the comments section who your Naruto twin is, according to this list.

Your Naruto twin according to your birth month

January: Gaara

Gaara (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gaara was portrayed as kind and warm when he was a child. Despite his traumatic history, he's always looking for ways to get along with other people. At that point in the story, Gaara is convinced that no one cares about him, and he joins the forces of darkness. Gaara focuses on individuals he can identify with, such as Sasuke.

Naruto becomes a role model for Gaara later on. He aspires to achieve the same status as Naruto, which is to be adored and revered by others. Gaara develops a deep capacity for empathy as she gets older. He works tirelessly to promote peace and togetherness among all Shinobi.

February: Obito Uchiha

Obito Uchiha, as seen in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto series, Obito was a formidable force. For much of the first half, we didn't know anything about him or how he got to where he was. Throughout the course of the series, his acts have had an impact on many of us, including Kakashi.

By virtue of their same bloodline, Uchiha and Senju have a common ancestor, which ties Obito to Sasuke Uchiha. Because his parents were killed on a mission, Obito never met them, and his grandma raised him. She was the only living relative Obito had and was a great teacher to him. She instilled in him a sense of respect for his parents, even though he had never met them before.

March: Sakura

Despite her initial lack of physical prowess on the battlefield, she was always ahead of the curve when it came to her bookish knowledge. However, once she has gained enough experience, her increased physical and mental fortitude allows her to put herself in harm's way on the front lines rather than watching from the sidelines and hoping to do more.

Despite Sakura's prompt temper, she has a loving heart and prioritizes her friendships above anything. Sakura makes up for her lack of strength with intellect and readiness to give up her life in fights.

April: Hana Inuzuka

The majority of the Inuzukas are strongly devoted to their families, and Hana looks to be close to her younger brother Kiba in this regard as well. When it comes to veterinary care, she has a very bright and alert mind.

Hana has a strong bond with both her younger brother and pets, both of whom she treats with a great deal of care. Compared to her relatives, she is much more even-tempered, yet she still stays true to her clan's unconventional demeanor and is eager to battle for her village's defenses.

May: Iruka

We can't help but think of Iruka as Naruto's second father. He asked Iruka to come as his father to his wedding. We still have a lot of room to speculate about him, given the fact that we know so little about his life.

Iruka has been regarded as both generous and kind. When it comes to his teaching techniques, he keeps a close check on his pupils as they advance. Although he lost both of his parents at an early age, Iruka never lost his sense of purpose and perseverance.

June: Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Itachi is a quiet, reserved character who prefers to keep his innermost thoughts and feelings to himself. Even his companion, Kisame Hoshigaki, is in the dark about his motivations because of his tendency to project an air of mystery everywhere he goes.

As an Akatsuki, Itachi exhibited an emotionless demeanor due to his past. He was only taken off guard by opponents who were more skillful or strong than he had anticipated them to be, but even then, he maintained his cool.

July: Sasuke

Sasuke is defined as brilliant and ambitious. He grew up in a circumstance where he had to be the greatest ninja to achieve his dream. Above all, he is an extremely clever ninja.

Sasuke may be described as introverted. As a result, he is prone to keeping his emotions to himself and has a difficult time expressing them clearly. To put it another way, when he does speak his mind, it's usually in an out-of-control way.

August: Tsunade

Tsunade, the fifth kage (Image via Studio Pierrot)

When Dan and Nawaki were still alive, Tsunade was ready to accept the possibility of achieving one's goals by encouraging and supporting one's ambitions. Tsunade lost trust in the concept of hoping for anything when both of her loved ones died gruesomely.

However, Hokage Tsunade is determined to preserve Konoha and its citizens, even at the risk of her own life, and is prepared to die for the sake of the village and its friends.

September: Shikamaru Nara

Shikamaru is one of the finest characters in Naruto because of his intellect, selflessness, and devotion to his town. After all, he wasn't afraid to use all of his reserves even if he was known for his lack of enthusiasm.

Shikamaru is among the anime's most brilliant characters, and it's well known. Seeing that he wishes to remain anonymous, it's unlikely that he minds not being given credit for helping others in need.

October: Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

To some, Naruto resembles Hashirama Senju in his exuberance and disregard for convention. Too much emotion causes him to lose track of what he's already noted. To hide his shame and irritation, Naruto, who is well aware of his flaws, acts tough.

Naruto is without a doubt a one-of-a-kind ninja. When it comes to his abilities, there is no one else like him. He is among the finest fictional character ever written with many admirable characteristics. While he's amiable and loyal, he also has a sense of seriousness about him, and he would stop at nothing to defend the people that matter most to him.

November: Rock Lee

Rock Lee is a very motivated and focused person. Despite his fiery and passionate temperament. He has an intuitive ability to remain focused on the task at hand, seldom losing his calm. He, unlike most ninjas, lacks the chakra or innate potential that adds to one's strength.

Lee, in contrast to the rest of his group, is unable to perform ninjutsu or genjutsu techniques. Even yet, he has become one of the most powerful Naruto characters because of his dedication and hard work.

December: Hinata

Hinata Hyuga (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto series features Hinata Hyuga as one of the central characters. Hinata, a member of the Hyuga Clan, is both among the most prominent members of Konoha Village and a well-respected member of the society.

Hinata is quiet, reserved, considerate, and well-mannered. She avoids competition and conflict, and is extremely nice, which Neji deemed as her weakness. The fact that Hinata feels unsure of herself might be attributed to her father's disdain, although she is very dedicated to her tasks.

Edited by Khushi Singh