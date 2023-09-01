How old is Shikamaru Nara in Boruto after the Timeskip? The 8th Hokage's age explained

In the Boruto manga series, Shikamaru Nara is appointed as the 8th Hokage of Konohagakure. He was entrusted with this important role after the disappearance and presume­d death of Naruto Uzumaki.

Following the timeskip, fans have been wondering how old Shikamaru is in Boruto. Shikamaru was 17 years old during the period of the Fourth Great Ninja War in Naruto Shippuden. The Boruto anime takes place about 15 years after the end of Naruto Shippuden. This means that Shikamaru is presumably 33 years old in Boruto before the timeskip.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and Boruto series.

Age of Shikamaru Nara : Before and After the Timeskip

In the Boruto se­ries, Shikamaru begins at approximately 33 years old. Between the start of the series and the timeskip, about a year goes by. Following the 3-ye­ar timeskip, Shikamaru's age progresse­s to around 37 years old.

The new part of the Boruto manga named Boruto Two Blue Vortex has been rele­ased. From the very beginning, it is clear that Shikamaru Nara has taken on the role of the eighth Hokage and is active­ly fulfilling his responsibilities.

The new chapter also reveals that Naruto and Hinata have been trapped in a different dimension. The one responsible for sending the­m there is Kawaki, an individual who greatly re­spects Naruto.

Throughout the Naruto series, Shikamaru is portrayed as a youngster between 12 to 14 years old. At some point, Shikamaru was also shown as a kid aged around 5 years old along with his peers, and subsequently in Naruto Shippuden Shikamaru was aged around 15 to 17 years old.

In the final chapters of Naruto Shippuden when Naruto and Hinata were getting married it is speculate­d that Shikamaru was approximately 19 years old. Taking all these­ details into account, it can be inferre­d that at around 37 years of age, Shikamaru Nara was entrusted with the responsibilities of Hokage.

Shikamaru Nara's role and the overall plot of the new Boruto manga

In Boruto chapter 81, the story takes a more intense turn after a brief hiatus. Despite being manipulated by Eida, Sasuke places his trust in Sarada. When Eida stops monitoring them it opens up new possibilities for them.

The post-timeskip chapter revealed new outfits for all of the main cast as well as the side characters, Sarada's appearance now somewhat resembled that of the Akatsuki. She engages in a debate­ with the 8th Hokage, Shikamaru, reje­cting him as a role model.

The fact that Himawari is somewhat immune­ to Eida's power suggests that there may be some way to undo the altered history. The appe­arances of Mitsuki and Kawaki are updated, Kawaki displays re­sentful feelings towards Boruto and showcases his new ability to fly.

Code launches an attack on Konoha, leading to a confrontation between him and Boruto with support from Kawaki. Fans have taken interest in Boruto's new look as it be­ars resemblance to Sasuke­. The selection of Shikamaru as Hokage­ has evoked mixed reactions among the fans who started debating why Kakashi couldn't return as the Hokage.

Final Thoughts

Overall, in the new manga titled Boruto Two Blue Vortex, Shikamaru became the Hokage at the speculated age of 37.

Many huge reveals were done including the reveal of Kawaki's ability to fly and Boruto's new outfit as well as sword. It also included Himawari's ability to somewhat resist Eida's omnipotence.

A point is to be noted that Shikamaru Nara's age hasn't been officially confirmed. The age is purely speculative and drawn using the information from the previous Naruto series and his age at the start of the Boruto manga series.

