Boruto chapter 79 reveals Eida’s true powers

While manga readers await the release of Boruto chapter 79, some spoilers hinting at a major plot twist have already been released. Boruto and other Konoha shinobis, including Sasuke, restrained Kawaki in the previous chapter when he was discovered responsible for Naruto and Hinata's disappearance. Eida, who has a crush on Kawaki, will now enter the picture and reveal a dangerous power that will ruin Boruto's life.

Eida is already far too powerful, having been created by Amado and injected with Otsutsuki God Shibai's cells, which allow her to do shinjutsu. As such, fans must now wait to see the full range of her abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Boruto chapter 79.

Boruto chapter 79 spoilers reveal Eida’s frightening power that affects nearly everyone in Konoha

Eida using her ocular power (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eida initially appeared in the Code arc in chapter 56, when she was revealed to be a cyborg woken from cryogenic sleep by Code to aid him in his journey to avenge Isshiki's death. Eida accepted the offer and revealed that she has two extraordinary abilities.

The first allows her to see everything, from her birth to the present, as if she were sitting in front of the world's security cameras. On the other hand, the second ability enchants everyone and makes them incapable of harming her. While these abilities are meant to affect everyone, the Otsutsuki, blood relatives, Sarada, and Sumire are the exceptions.

According to Boruto chapter 79 spoilers, Kawaki will manage to evade Shikamaru, Sasuke, and Mitsuki, although he was immobilized in the previous chapter. Eida, on the other hand, will be able to locate Kawaki with her Senringan and approach him to reassure that she is on his side.

Tomo😤 @LorTomo2 Momoshiki was definitely talking to Boruto about Eida here, the prophecy came true Momoshiki was definitely talking to Boruto about Eida here, the prophecy came true🔥🔥 https://t.co/k8l2vjmXpz

However, Kawaki will suffer an emotional outburst in Boruto chapter 79 owing to his desire to protect Naruto. He will rave to Eida about how much he despises having to bear the burden of killing Boruto, knowing he is the Hokage's son. He will wish Boruto was an outsider like him because killing him and Momoshiki would have been a lot easier that way. He will then reveal his desire to swap places with Boruto, becoming Naruto Uzumaki's son and leaving the younger Uzumaki as an outcast.

Apart from that, Eida will manipulate everyone's memories in the upcoming chapter, using a hitherto unknown power and granting Kawaki his wish. The reversal of identities will make Kawaki Naruto's son, while Boruto will become an outsider who caused the Hokage's disappearance. Thus, Eida's god-like power will change the entire course of the story.

Final thoughts

Eida (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Eida's near-omnipotent capacity to rewrite history will drastically change the trajectory of the series, leaving fans curious as to how Boruto and Kawaki will negotiate their new, drastically altered lives.

However, it is believed that Sarada, Amado, and Sumire will be unaffected by Eida's powers and stand by Boruto as he faces Konoha's anger. Sasuke is also believed to be unaffected, which implies he will battle for Boruto's survival, though how that will play out is unclear.

