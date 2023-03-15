Boruto: The cover of chapter 79 foreshadows the death of one of the most popular characters in the series

The anticipation for Boruto chapter 79, set to release on March 19, 2023, at 12 am JST, has reached an all-time high as the manga's latest cover has already been leaked online.

The cover showcases Boruto with the scar he received in the previous chapter, hinting at the possibility of major events unfolding. Fans of the long-running Naruto and Boruto series are anxious to discover what lies ahead for their favorite characters.

The title of Boruto chapter 79 is Almighty or Omnipotent (although Viz might choose a different approach), and the cover has sparked speculation among the fanbase that one of the most popular characters, Sasuke Uchiha, might meet his end in this chapter. This theory has gained traction due to the recent pattern of events in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains a major spoiler for Boruto chapter 79

Boruto chapter 79 might dishearten fans with the death of their favorite character

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 Boruto Chapter 79 Cover Page!



Title: “Almighty” or “Omnipotent” (Viz might go with a different approach) Boruto Chapter 79 Cover Page! Title: “Almighty” or “Omnipotent” (Viz might go with a different approach) https://t.co/rXq1c7LITU

The basis for this speculation comes from the cover of Boruto chapter 77, which featured Kawaki. In that chapter, Naruto was sealed off by Kawaki, setting a precedent for the possibility that Boruto getting featured on the cover could lead to an identical event. Fans now wonder if the same fate awaits Sasuke in Boruto chapter 79.

~Yuu稲光~ @anime4ever2212 Because Sasuke‘s Death is indirectly confirmed he must get a Power up which is equal to Baryon Mode Naruto. Because Sasuke‘s Death is indirectly confirmed he must get a Power up which is equal to Baryon Mode Naruto. https://t.co/EcpBcX1EwU

It has been speculated that Sasuke might face death rather than being sealed. This is thought to be true because Kawaki looked up to Naruto and locked him away to protect him. Identically, Boruto reveres Sasuke more than his father, Naruto.

Pranav ❄️( Mugetsu Arc 🥷 ) @killertwt05



And now it's boruto for chapter 79 so does that mean sasuke is gonna face his death or any major death coming up??



#BORUTO #borutoch79 From chapter 77 , we got kawaki in the cover , the same chapter where Naruto was sealed off....And now it's boruto for chapter 79 so does that mean sasuke is gonna face his death or any major death coming up?? From chapter 77 , we got kawaki in the cover , the same chapter where Naruto was sealed off....And now it's boruto for chapter 79 so does that mean sasuke is gonna face his death or any major death coming up??#BORUTO #borutoch79 https://t.co/sswfGkjViM

Sasuke's potential death would undoubtedly send shockwaves through the entire Naruto and Boruto fandom. Sasuke is a beloved character and a major figure in the Naruto franchise.

Masashi Kishimoto, the mangaka of Naruto and Boruto, has even stated that Sasuke is his favorite character. If this speculation comes true, it will be heart-wrenching for fans who have followed Sasuke's journey for years.

Sasuke Daily @sasukedailydose Kishimoto sensei's comments on Sasuke's original design and how Sasuke became his favorite character! Kishimoto sensei's comments on Sasuke's original design and how Sasuke became his favorite character! https://t.co/BqzbFMnVUl

Many fans also speculate that Sasuke might receive a power-up before he faces death, similar to how Naruto obtained Baryon mode before losing Kurama. This possibility has led to further discussions and predictions about the story's direction and the potential consequences of Sasuke's death for the other characters.

As the release date of Boruto chapter 79 gets closer, fans can't wait to see how these theories play out and how they affect the story as a whole.

Final thoughts

Bolt 🔩 (CW: Black Clover) @Bolt_Otsutsuki The only picture of the Uzumaki family that i would love to see as a Boruto chapter cover is this one 🥹 The only picture of the Uzumaki family that i would love to see as a Boruto chapter cover is this one 🥹💜 https://t.co/3WqRHEwTVo

Regardless of the outcome, it is clear that Boruto chapter 79 will be an intense and potentially game-changing chapter for the series. The events that transpire in this chapter may have far-reaching implications, not only for the characters involved but also for the direction of the story. Whether speculation becomes a reality or not will be known in a few days after the official release of the chapter.

Moreover, all indications indicate that the Boruto time skip is near. The characters, their relationships, and their world will all change due to this time skip in the series. Fans of the Naruto and Boruto series should prepare themselves for the emotional roller coaster Boruto chapter 79 will likely be and the exciting new developments in the coming chapters.

