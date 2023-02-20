8 signs that the Boruto Timeskip is right around the corner

The Boruto Timeskip is getting closer faster than anticipated. After the spoiler from the raw scans of chapter 78, fans can now rest assured that the Timeskip is almost here.

Boruto manga confirmed on their official Japanese website that the skip is imminent. Additionally, in the recent chapters, many indications have also led readers to think that the Boruto Timeskip will happen soon.

Eida's arrival, Naruto's disappearance, and 6 other signs indicating that the Boruto Timeskip is near

1) Unlocking the full potential of Karma

Boruto and Kawaki with Karma Manifestation (Image via Shueisha)

In the opening part of the series, both Kawaki and Boruto have Karma power and can manifest it as they wish. As the manga continues, they become Otsutsuki-fied entirely and learn to control their karma.

As Amado mentioned, Kawaki is now an independent Otsutsuki who can use Isshiki's power by manifesting Karma as he wills. Also, with Momoshiki's revival being impossible, Boruto can now use Karma as he wants without manipulation. This hints that the Boruto Timeskip is close because after Timeskip it has been seen that both Boruto and Kawaki are fighting using Karma.

2) Arrival of Eida and Daemon in Konoha

Shikamaru welcomes Eida and Daemon to Konoha (Image via Shuiesha)

In chapter 74, Eida and her brother Daemon arrive in Konoha and start to live with Kawaki and Boruto. The current mangaka of the series, Masashi Kishimoto, depicts how powerful Eida and Daemon are. They have so much power to hurt that they could kill everyone in Konoha Village.

The risk of these powerful beings living in Konoha is serious and it could lead to a destructive situation. Their cooperation doesn't mean that they are Konoha's allies.

After the Timeskip, the entire Konoha village looked destroyed. Hence, powerful characters like Eida and Daemon living in Konoha indicate that the Boruto Timeskip is near.

3) Code’s Grudge against Konoha

Eida informs Shikamaru about Code's plan (Image via Shueisha)

Eida recently revealed Code’s plan in manga chapter 77. Code is assembling an army called "Claw Grims," split off from Ten-tail. There are already a 1000 soldiers with Code’s claw mark, and the number is growing. After the alliance was broken between Code and Eida, Code developed a grudge against Kawaki and decided to destroy everything close to Kawaki, one of which was Konoha.

In the early chapters, when Code released Eida, he also fell for the charm of the latter. As a result, he had no intention of killing Eida. In Chapter 71, Code kidnaps Amado to lift his limiter and gain power equal to Isshiki Otsutsuki. But after getting rid of the limiter, he tried to kill Amado and failed. He had to flee to another dimension through his claw marks to save himself from Daemon.

As Code declared, he will destroy Konoha, which is a big threat, and also brings a calamitic situation upon Konoha. This is also an indication that the Boruto Timeskip will soon occur. After Timekip, the destruction of Konoha could be a result of Code's attack.

4) Kawaki’s Revolt

Kawaki promised Boruto that He will get rid of his Karma (Image via Shueisha)

A long time ago, Kawaki promised Boruto - who he considers his brother - that he would get rid of his karma, even if it made him kill. In chapter 77, after Kawaki realized that Boruto still had a connection with Momoshiki, he made a crucial plan to kill his brother and revolt against everything that came his way. He intends to end Otsutsuki by killing him.

This is another important sign that the Boruto Timeskip is going to happen soon. It has been shown that when the Boruto Timeskip occurs, Kawaki and Boruto debate and oppose each other's opinions. Kawaki's current revolt could lead the story to that point.

5) Naruto’s disappearance

Breeze @Breezenn_



#BORUTO #NARUTO After the recent chapter spoilers this scene is making more sense. We now know that naruto and hinata were sent to a dimension where time doesn't flow and kawaki for some reason in the timeskip chose not to kill boruto. So he wants to send him (boruto)+ After the recent chapter spoilers this scene is making more sense. We now know that naruto and hinata were sent to a dimension where time doesn't flow and kawaki for some reason in the timeskip chose not to kill boruto. So he wants to send him (boruto)+ #BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/bTmNpmOFEp

After the Boruto Timeskip, Kawaki told Boruto that he would send him to where he kept the Seventh Hokage. At the end of chapter 77, Kawaki went to the Uzumaki residence and told Naruto and Hinata about his plan to kill his brother. He used space-time ninjutsu to send Naruto and Hinata to another dimension.

Kawaki knew that Naruto would disapprove of his plan. He failed to kill Boruto with a fatal blow in chapter 66. That's why he is now taking the necessary measurements beforehand to ensure that no one can stand in his way.

The disappearance of Naruto has very remarkable similarities to Kawaki's statement after the Boruto Timeskip. It could thus be said that the Timeskip is right around the corner.

6) Boruto’s Scar

According to the spoiler of chapter 78, it seems that Boruto gets a scar on his right eye for saving Sarada from Kawaki’s attack. In the starting scene of the series, after the Boruto Timeskip, Boruto seems to have awakened Jougan in the eye with the scar.

Boruto's scar is one of the key signs that the Boruto Timeskip will occur in no time. After the skip, Boruto is seen with a scar on his right eye. In addition, it's only a matter of time before he will fully awaken his Jougan and control it.

7) Sasuke’s appearance in Konoha

The leaked spoilers of chapter 78 showed that Sasuke arrived at Konoha to protect his daughter Sarada. Sasuke seems to be threatening to kill Kawaki, which is bad news for him because Kawaki has Otsutsuki power and he can use it as he pleases.

After returning to Konoha, Sasuke’s reaction will be harsh towards Kawaki when he will learn about Naruto’s disappearance. He will try to take down Kawaki. This could be the final moment for Sasuke before the Boruto Timeskip.

After the skip, Boruto was seen with a sword, cloak, and a Konoha headband similar to Sasuke's. This indicates that the incident is not very far away from the Boruto Timeskip.

8) Momoshiki’s Prophecy

Momoshiki Otsutsuki in Boruto Manga (Image via Shueisha)

The raw scans of chapter 78 also show a vital hint regarding the Boruto Timeskip from Momoshiki Otsutsuki. He stated that the end has already begun and will occur in the blink of an eye. When Momoshiki showed up in Chapter 67, after Boruto had been resurrected, the former said that he could not escape his fate and that the time was getting close.

After Boruto defeated Momoshiki with the help of Naruto and Sasuke, Momoshiki planted his data and made him his vessel. At that time, Momoshiki said that his blue eyes would take everything away from him.

Boruto has already learned about the disappearance of Naruto and Hinata. Moreover, his master Sasuke's fate is still undecided. After the Boruto Timeskip, Boruto seems to have lost everyone he holds dear, but he still considers himself a Shinobi. This is also a sign that the Boruto Timeskip is coming at a fast pace.

Other hints that pointed out that the Boruto Timeskip is near

Apart from the manga, there are several official data points that indicate that the Timeskip is near. A recent drawing from Ikemoto depicts a picture that matches the Timeskip version.

Also, earlier this month, the official site for the Japanese version of Boruto manga announced a contest where people will draw their own original shinobi. Mikio Ikemoto will pick out the winning art, and the winner will get a picture of Boruto and Kawaki when they are older. This indicates that fans won't have to wait much longer for the Timeskip.

