Boruto chapter 77: Eida reveals Code’s plan, Kawaki goes rogue

Boruto chapter 77 had fans excited for its release, especially after the leaked spoilers for the chapter were available online. Raw scans for the chapter revealed that Kawaki’s actions will drastically change the course of the story and will show his character taking a darker turn.

It has long been established that the karma user worships Naruto and is obsessed with protecting the Seventh Hokage, especially after Kurama’s death. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of Boruto chapter 77 to understand how Kawaki is slowly turning into the antagonist figure he appeared to be in the post-timeskip scene at the beginning of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Boruto chapter 77 depicts exactly why Eida is a powerful ally, Daemon meets Himawari for the first time

Kawaki tries to attack Boruto

Sarada tries to stop Kawaki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 77, titled Time Drawing Near, featured a somber-looking Kawaki in his karma form on the cover page. The chapter began right where chapter 76 had ended, with Kawaki demanding that Momoshiki reveal himself. Boruto tried to allay the older boy’s suspicions, but the latter ignored him completely, opting to speak directly to the Otsutsuki, suspecting that Momoshiki could hear him.

The commotion attracted the girls’ attention, and Sumire remembered Kawaki asking if she was not going to condemn him for killing Boruto after she overheard his conversation with Naruto. Sarada protested that they were in the middle of an assignment, stating that this wasn’t the time for infighting, but Kawaki declared that Otsutsuki didn’t care what they were in the middle of.

Boruto chapter 77 then showed Shikamaru speaking to Kawaki directly, prompting the latter to insist that his gut said that Momoshiki was planning something. The advisor made Kawaki remember Naruto’s expression upon seeing his son’s corpse, asking him to calm down and think about what he wanted to do. This convinced Kawaki to let Boruto go, after which he walked off, stating that he had a minor errand to run.

Shikamaru tried to use the Sensory Unit to track his movements, who informed him that Kawaki had likely hidden his chakra signature. Boruto, who could sense his chakra but couldn’t pinpoint his location, realized that the older karma user had used Sukunahikona to shrink himself down.

Code’s growing army

ahmed @haksall1 need this

#borutoch77 konoha getting destroyed by a vampireneed this konoha getting destroyed by a vampire 😭😭😭😭 need this #borutoch77 https://t.co/zHXbxFFZHj

In the next panel, Boruto chapter 77 showed Eida and Daemon leaving the house, despite Boruto’s protests. The cyborg dismissed Boruto’s exclamation that they did not have permission to go out, asking him to quit ordering her around. Eida threatened that she would not cooperate if the village tried to stop her from doing what she wanted.

Shikamaru then modified Boruto’s assignment, ordering him to take Sarada and Sumire along and maintain constant surveillance of the siblings while they wandered around the village.

Boruto chapter 77 then revealed Code, who was still waiting in the pocket dimension with his growing Ten Tails army. Bug remarked that the humanoid creatures creeped him out, revealing that Code had named the creatures “claw grimes” since they were all marked with Code’s Claw marks.

Eida reveals Code's plan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Code, the failed vessel, stated that he currently had over 1000 soldiers at his disposal, including the ones he had stored away. He remarked that he would love to launch an attack on Konoha immediately but would lose the element of surprise due to Eida’s presence there.

Back in Konoha village, Eida informed Shikamaru about Code’s plan, and the current number of claw grimes the villain had created, although she did not know the final count.

The advisor hesitantly asked if the claw grimes were strong, and Eida reasoned that they would not be weak, being pieces of the Ten-Tails. She added that Code harbored a grudge against Kawaki for taking both Isshiki and Eida away from him and wanted to destroy everything Kawaki held dear, including the village.

Daemon meets Himawari

Daemon and Himawari meet (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 77 showed Eida getting sidetracked by an outfit she was trying out at the store while the entranced shopkeeper kept complimenting her. Sarada and Sumire also praised her, not wanting to reveal their immunity to the cyborg’s ability. But Boruto grumbled about having to follow the girls around while Daemon sat on his shoulders and belittled him.

Just as the younger cyborg was complaining that there were no fighters in Konoha, he sensed something and ran outside the store. He grabbed Himawari, who was walking by, and demanded to know who she was. Boruto separated the two and told Daemon to let go of his little sister.

Boruto chapter 77 showed the suspicious cyborg attacking the youngest Uzumaki but pulling back at the last minute after a scared Himawari made no attempt to dodge.

ahmed @haksall1

#borutoch77 the writer gotta stop this madness, ain’t no one asked for literal kids to be the strongest. the writer gotta stop this madness, ain’t no one asked for literal kids to be the strongest.#borutoch77 https://t.co/4Ler11EAph

He asked why she didn’t try to avoid the attack. Boruto exclaimed that his sister didn’t know how to fight and wasn’t even a shinobi, surprising Daemon, who wondered what the intense aura he had felt from her earlier was.

The blond ninja mistook the cyborg’s interest in his sister as a romantic attraction and began exclaiming that he would not approve, confusing both Daemon and Himawari.

Kawaki abducts Naruto and Hinata

Kawaki sneaks into the Uzumaki household (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 77 moved on to show the Uzumaki household, where Naruto and Hinata were setting up dinner. Kawaki appeared just as they remarked that it would be nice if Boruto and Kawaki could join them.

Naruto fondly stated that both boys were very stubborn, apologizing for being a pain. The older karma user explained that the Sensory Unit failed to detect him because they relied solely upon chakra signatures. He then stated that he needed to talk to Naruto.

Kawaki began by repeating that he was grateful to Naruto and was convinced that the Seventh Hokage had given him a reason to keep living. Naruto tried to point out that Kawaki had always been a good person at heart. Still, the latter interrupted and insisted that he would do anything to protect the Hokage, even die without hesitation.

ITACHI @Itachi_070105 #borutoch77 BROOOO THIS IS SO PAINFULLLLL seeing Hinata like that. Even Kawaki is sad inside, but have no other choice, according to him. #borutochapter77 BROOOO THIS IS SO PAINFULLLLL seeing Hinata like that. Even Kawaki is sad inside, but have no other choice, according to him. #borutochapter77 #borutoch77 https://t.co/k194CVCJHQ

Boruto chapter 77 showed Kawaki admitting that his world revolved around Naruto to a point which surprised even him. He further stated that he intended to obliterate the Otsutsuki who besmirched that world and was a threat to the Seventh Hokage’s life.

Hinata sensed that Kawaki’s definition of “every Otsutsuki” included her son and Kawaki agreed, confessing that he had felt guilty after finding out that Boruto had survived.

He said that he would not fail this time, prompting Hinata to slap him and call him insane, shocking Naruto. Kawaki seemed to have expected her reaction, agreeing that only a crazy person could kill their brother. A tearful Hinata begged him to stop thinking this way. Naruto also said that Kawaki would have to go through him to get to his son.

Kawaki uses Daikokuten to transport Naruto and Hinata (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 77 showed the karma-user strengthening his resolve to kill Boruto since his parents would not be able to go through with it. The chapter ended with Kawaki using his karma to open a portal and send away the Hokage and his wife to a different dimension, assuring them that he would gladly let Naruto kill him after all this was over.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 77 marks the beginning of the mayhem which was seen unfolding in Boruto’s vision at the end of chapter 75. The older karma user’s decision also explains why Momoshiki had asked Boruto not to make promises he could not keep after he had assured Hinata that he would always return to her.

The final section of Boruto chapter 77 also confirmed a long-standing theory among fans, which suggested that Kawaki’s threat to Boruto in the post-timeskip scene had been a veiled reference to the fact that he had sent Naruto away somewhere.

Poll : 0 votes