Naruto: What powers does Himawari Uzumaki have?

Himawari is one of the most endearing characters in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. She is the Seventh Hokage’s daughter, and her appearance is quite similar to Hinata's. Like her mother, she possesses the Byakugan, which allows her to fight at close range if she perfects the Gentle Fist.

Because Himawari is so young, the fanbase has yet to witness her combat abilities. She has displayed flashes of brilliance and is a character with a lot of potential. However, the question on everyone’s minds is what her abilities will be when she joins the academy and becomes a kunoichi. Let’s take a look at Himawari’s abilities and her potential as a kunoichi.

What combat abilities will Himawari display in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

One of the first indications of her abilities is her eye. Much like her mother, she has the Byakugan, which was explored quite thoroughly in the Naruto series. When Himawari is able to utilize the eye properly, she will have a near 360 degree vision. She can use her eye for various purposes, such as conducting reconnaissance and detecting any traps or shinobis that are waiting to ambush. If she were in a 1v1 situation, she could utilize her eyes to view the chakra points as well as the flow of chakra itself.

If she trains in the Gentle Fist style of fighting, then she’d be able to neutralize threats with ease. This Boruto character will be able to hit the chakra points, which can incapacitate a shinobi immediately. In fact, Himawari showed that she was capable of using the Gentle Fist style. When she and Boruto were fighting over bringing her toy to the event, the two tugged on the doll and it ended up tearing. Himawari was furious, and what she did next shocked not only her brother, but her father as well.

She cornered her brother and was enraged. The Seventh Hokage turned towards her, and he noticed that she had activated her Byakugan. Naturally, he was concerned, and he rushed towards her in order to stop her. However, just as he reached out and put himself in front of his son, Himawari punched Naruto extremely hard, and he certainly felt it. It takes a bit for a Hokage to get hurt from a punch, and Himawari managed to do it. Even Kurama felt that and Naruto was shocked that his daughter was able to hit his chakra point.

It’s too early to assess Himawari’s potential, but it’s safe to assume that she would go on to become a strong kunoichi in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Her Byakugan will certainly give her a bit of a headstart compared to the kids who won’t have a particular dojutsu. Given that she is the Hokage’s daughter, she’ll most likely add other ninjutsu techniques to her arsenal as well. Given that her father has perfected the Rasengan and her brother is able to perform it as well, Himawari might be interested in perfecting that technique as well.

