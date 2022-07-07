10 powerful Kunoichi in Naruto, ranked by strength

Kunoichi is simply the female counterpart of Shinobi in Naruto. Over the course of time, every renowned nation of the five powerful countries has produced highly skilled female combatants, who are still widely acclaimed as a force to be reckoned with.

The Shinobi of Naruto franchise has remained in the spotlight for decades, as Kunoichi never received the attention they deserved. However, some of the Kunoichi became fan favorites due to their unique and terrifying feats. This article will list ten Kunoichi in Naruto, who is known to be the strongest of all time.

Kunoichi in Naruto ranked from most powerful to least

1) Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Studio Pierrot/ Masashi Kishimoto/ Viz Media)

Being a member of Team 7, Sakura failed to catch up with Naruto and Sasuke, but she never gave up and resolved to become a powerful Kunoichi. Although she didn’t receive much knowledge under Kakashi’s tutelage, after becoming the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade’s disciple she learned and achieved the deadliest feats.

Her prowess in physical strength and medical ninjutsu was so commendable that she even surpassed her master to a greater extent. Sakura also mastered the Strength of a Hundred Seals in little to no time, which is one of her greatest achievements. In the new era, Sakura is regarded as the most powerful medical ninja in the world.

2) Tsunade

Before Sakura, Tsunade was famed as the strongest Kunoichi and the greatest medical ninja in the world. She is one of the Legendary Sannin, along with Jiraiya and Orochimaru, who fought Hanzo in Naruto. Tsunade was revealed to be the descendant of the Senju and Uzumaki clans, two of the legendary clans in the entirety of the series. She served as the Fifth Hokage of Konoha.

Tsunade possesses tremendous physical strength, which even Jiraiya was afraid of as the former has broken six of the latter’s ribs, both arms, and ruptured several of his internal organs.

As witnessed in the series, Tsunade was capable of splitting the ground in two by placing just one of her fingers. Tsunade was the person who introduced the Strength of a Hundred Seals technique to Sakura.

3) Mei Terumi

Mei Terumi served as the Fifth Mizukage of Kirigakure.

Mei Terumi served as the Fifth Mizukage of Kirigakure. After Yagura Karatachi’s tyrannical reign, Mei worked tirelessly to reinstate the order in Kirigakure. Mei is known to be the only individual in the entirety of Naruto who naturally possessed two Kekkei Genkai.

Mei is proficient in Fire, Water, Earth, and Lightning Release. When Sasuke Uchiha interrupted the Kage Summit, Mei easily cornered the former in his semi-summoned Susanoo form. Whilst facing Madara, Mei singlehandedly extinguished Madara’s Majestic Flames with her Water Style: Water Formation Pillar.

4) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Studio Pierrot/ Masashi Kishimoto/ Viz Media)

Although not much of Kushina’s ninjutsu prowess and her overall capability were shown in the series, she is still considered to be one of the strongest Kunoichi in Naruto. Kushina belonged to the Uzumaki lineage, and like her clan members, she possessed a tremendous life force.

Mito Senju chose Kushina to be the next Jinchuriki, as she alone was capable of containing the tailed beast’s chakra. Kushina had an overwhelming prowess in Fuinjutsu, and she taught many powerful and complex sealing techniques to her husband, Minato Namikaze, who is known as the Fourth Hokage of Konoha in Naruto.

5) Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga is one of the most powerful members of the Hyuga clan, renowned as the Byakugan Princess in Naruto. Hinata was trained by her father and she learned many powerful and secret techniques that gave her an edge in battles. Naruto was the reason behind Hinata’s character development, where the latter learned to realize her true potential.

Hinata is also the most courageous Kunoichi, who despite knowing the fact that she’d end up dead going against Pain overwhelmed the latter with her Gentle Step Twin Lion Fists. Over the course of time, Hinata has attained great mastery over her Byakuga Dojutsu techniques.

6) Konan

Konan was one of the founding members of Akatsuki besides Yahiko and Nagato in Naruto.

Konan was one of the founding members of Akatsuki besides Yahiko and Nagato in Naruto. As a member of Akatsuki, Konan mostly worked in the shadows, maintaining the stability of the organization.

Konan’s Dance of the Shikigami Jutsu is stated to be one of the most unique abilities, and she still remains to be the only user of it. Konan is also one of the most intelligent Kunoichi in the series, as she deciphered Tobi’s evil intentions and knew from the beginning that someday she would have to fight him.

Konan was aware of Tobi’s Space-Time Ninjutsu, so she studied the technique thoroughly and performed multiple simulations to come up with a perfect counter. If it wasn’t for Tobi’s Izanagi, he wouldn’t have survived the Paper Person of God technique.

7) Kurotsuchi

Kurotsuchi as seen in Naruto (Image credits: Studio Pierrot/ Masashi Kishimoto/ Viz Media)

Kurotsuchi is the descendant of the First Tsuchikage and was chosen to serve as a bodyguard for Third Tsuchikage, Onoki. She is also a member of the Kamizuru clan who were known for their usage of bees. Like the Third Tsuchikage, Kurotsuchi has access to all five nature releases.

Although Kurotsuchi is known for her mellow and jovial disposition, she can get cocky sometimes, a trait she acquired from her grandfather. After the retirement of Onoki, Kurotsuchi assumed the role of the Fourth Tsuchikage of Iwagakure in Naruto.

8) Karin Uzumaki

Karin is a member of the Uzumaki clan in Naruto. Karin served as Orochimaru's southern hideout warden and kept tabs on all of the latter's subjects. Being an Uzumaki, Karin possessed an overwhelming life force and her healing abilities were said to be the most powerful feat in the series. She healed Sasuke on a continuum with ease.

Karin’s chakra reserve was such it that restored Tsunade’s entire life reserve and prevented the latter’s death. Karin also possesses knowledge of her clan’s abilities, as she was capable of performing an incomplete version of the Adamantine Sealing Chain, and destroying several arms of Tobi’s giant wooden statue.

9) Yugito Nii

Yugito Nii was chosen to be the Jinchuriki of Two Tails, Matatabi, at the tender age of two.

Yugito Nii was chosen to be the Jinchuriki of Two Tails, Matatabi, at the tender age of two. Unlike Killer Bee, Yugito was stated to be the most respected Jinchuriki in Kumogakure. Bee learned many things from Yugito and held her in high regard.

Yugito’s mastery over her tailed beast was such that she drew enough chakra from Matatabi to destroy an entire building in one shot. With her natural affinity with fire release and Matatabi’s chakra, Yugito became an unstoppable force. Although Yugito was killed by two of the Akatsuki members, regardless, she gave them one of the toughest fights of their lives.

10) Kurenai Yuuhi

Kurenai Yuuhi as seen Naruto (Image credits: Studio Pierrot/ Masashi Kishimoto/ Viz Media)

Kurenai Yuuhi is one of the most highly skilled Kunoichi of Konoha, who is known as the Genjutsu prodigy. During her fight with Itachi and Kisame, Kurenai subdued both of them with her Demonic Illusion: the Tree Binding Death technique. Although Itachi managed to escape her technique, he commended her for her proficiency.

After Itachi reversed the technique and was consecutively going to attack Kurenai, the latter escaped the Genjutsu by biting her lips. Despite not possessing Sharingan, Kurenai's Genjutsu prowess earned her the title of Genjutsu Master.

