5 moments Naruto was Kushina’s son (& 5 he acted like Minato)

Kushina and Minato are one of Naruto’s most popular and best couples. We didn't see much of them during the series, but they are an iconic and wholesome couple fans love. Their son Naruto is also just like them.

Sometimes he is the spitting image of his mother, and sometimes fans cannot tell him apart from his father. So, in this list, we will talk about 5 times our favorite blonde ninja was just like Kushina, and the other 5 where he proved he is the son of the Fourth Hokage.

Disclaimer: This list will contain the author’s opinion and will not have an order. It will contain spoilers from Naruto Shippuden.

Times when Naruto was just like his mother

1) Dattebayo, dattebane

When comparing the mother-son duo, the first thing that comes to mind is how often they use their catchphrases. It is hard to imagine them without their usage in their sentences constantly or finishing their speeches without them.

Even Boruto has one, proving this is a trait Kushina left in their family. When the mother and son were finally able to meet during their attempt to control the Kyuubi, Kushina even commented on their similar way of speaking.

2) Getting in fights during the academy

There is no denying that Naruto and Kushina have powerful personalities. And their differences caused them problems with the other kids. Kushina was mocked for her hair color, while Naruto was bullied due to the hate adults felt for him.

During the series, they were both shown to have gotten into several fights because of how others would behave with them. They are not people who would stay silent against injustice.

3) Claiming they will be Hokage

One of the first things we learn about Naruto is his dream to become the Hokage. During the entire series, his primary motivation is to become someone who can gain recognition for their strength and protect their village.

Similar to her son, one of the earliest memories we see of Kushina is her desire to become the first female Hokage. Although she would not get to achieve that dream, her son would make their dreams a reality.

4) Getting angry at their kid

One of the most famous scenes and images of Kushina depicts how life for her family would be if she had survived. While Minato enjoys his breakfast while reading, Naruto tries to escape through the window, and Kushina is furious at him.

Later, that scene was recreated in the anime and appeared in the Boruto manga. This time, Boruto is trying to leave the house through the window, and Naruto is screaming at him. Kushina would indeed be proud of her son.

5) They got up after getting the Kyuubi was removed

The removal of a tail beast is supposed to be fatal for the Jinchuriki. Gaara was the first example of someone losing their Bijuu and not being able to survive. If not for Grandma Chijo, he would have remained dead. But Kushina survived losing her beast, but she also did it moments after giving birth.

Naruto was later the one to lose Kurama during the Third Shinobi War and survived only barely with the help of Sakura and Obito. Their Uzumaki genes helped them a lot in these moments, giving them an unnaturally big life force. Like mother, like son.

Times when Minato's son is just like him

1) Saving the person they would love as kids

When Kushina was kidnapped during her childhood, she resigned to her fate, thinking no one would try to help her. But Minato surprised her by rescuing her.

And like his father, Naruto appeared just in time to save Hinata from the bullies harassing her. Their hatred for Neji led them to thrust their anger upon her, but our blonde hero arrived just in time to stop them and save his future wife.

2) Becoming Hokage

Naruto’s ambition to become Hokage was finally achieved during his adulthood. That dream was his motivation during most of the series and gave him the strength to always get up when things appeared bleak.

His father is no stranger to that dream. Before his death, he was the Fourth Hokage, and his son is continuing his legacy. Minato could not be prouder of his son.

3) Kyuubi Cloak

One of the best scenes when describing just how similar the father and son are is the Kyuubi Cloak during the Third Shinobi War. After Naruto established a deeper connection with Kurama, he was able to obtain a Cloak mode that makes him look just like his father.

When Minato sealed the beast away inside his son, he split the Chakra so he could take half, allowing him to use the same technique when he is brought back during the war, making them look identical.

4) Creating a Rasengan

Naruto first heard about the Rasengan when Jiraiya was trying to teach it to him. He commented to his student about the Fourth Hokage creating the Jutsu. The blonde ninja was unaware of his father’s true identity, but that did not prevent him from learning the Jutsu in a minimal amount of time. Later, he is even able to create a new form.

His Rasenshuriken is the first form of the Jutsu, which he creates independently. When he can finally use Jutsu's new form for the first time, Kakashi sees his former teacher in his son for a moment.

5) Toad contract

Naruto’s summons has always been one of his iconic Jutsus. Since his childhood days, he and Jiraiya were able to summon toads, who helped him in many tricky situations. And later in the story, they would even teach him how to access the Sage Mode that we saw Jiraiya using.

Although we have barely seen Minato uses his summons in the series, we can see him on top of Gamabunta, and is a confirmed summoner of the toads. It was a family tradition started by Jiraiya and would later be passed down to the father and son duo.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

