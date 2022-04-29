Every Hokage in Naruto, ranked from least likable to most

Every shinobi in Naruto who has ever been a Hokage is incredibly powerful. Popularity alone does not lead to a ninja being graced with the prestigious title of a Hokage. They must also safeguard and look after the well-being of the citizens of their village. We have encountered seven renowned Hokages in the series, each highly influential and well-loved by their fellow townsmen.

This list ranks the Hokages in terms of their likability.

All Naruto Hokages, ranked based on likability

7) Tsunade: The Fifth

As the fifth Kage, Tsunade is without a doubt one of Konoha's most powerful ninjas, along with being a legendary Sannin. Tsunade is counted among the most formidable kunoichis in the tumultuous history of the Naruto universe. Even Madara Uchiha acknowledged once that Tsunade was befitting and well-deserving of the title of Hokage.

6) Kakashi: The Sixth

Kakashi has a unique set of abilities, which sets him apart. He's a skilled ninja and guerilla fighter who can also hold his own in direct combat. Kakashi also has a brilliant mind, and is one of the sharpest people in the series.

As a natural leader, he looks for loopholes and exploits them to benefit his own team. He's also a master at deception, tricking opponents with his ready wit. He's a rapid thinker and an excellent problem solver, which help him to combat adversaries quickly as a Hokage.

5) Minato: The Fourth

Minato, more popularly renowned as the Yellow Flash, has defeated thousands of regular shinobis such as Chunins and Jonins with his sheer strength and power. Minato had topped the Academy, and his scores were later equaled by Itachi Uchiha. He demonstrated his strength and genius when he saved Kushina from the Kumo ninjas.

4) Hashirama: The First

Hashirama was perhaps the most powerful Shinobi of his time, a step ahead of Madara Uchiha, who defeated the Five Kages without even unleashing his real abilities against them. Hashirama could equal masters like Hiruzen in Taijutsu, and he could use Genjutsu to keep a target in interminable darkness for the length of the technique. Hashirama has also demonstrated his ability to surpass the Nine-Tails.

3) Naruto: The Seventh

Naruto outdid himself throughout the series, pushing until he became the kage of the village he loved so dearly and earned the admiration of the people around him. Naruto's wish finally came true after all the grief and agony he had experienced on his journey. While being the conduit for a terrifying fox caused him to be despised by the other ninjas, he was able to learn tremendous techniques because of it, making him one of the most loved Kages in the history of Naruto.

2) Hiruzen: The Third

In his heyday, Hiruzen was regarded to be equally intense as Hashirama. He had mastered every Konohagure Jutsu and could manipulate all 5 chakra natures. Even in his elderly years, after he had formally retired, he could easily defeat Orochimaru and Edo Hokages, who were regarded as Kage level warriors by the ANBU. Hiruzen, on the other hand, did not want confrontations between old acquaintances.

1) Tobirama: The Second

Tobirama was crowned the greatest and counted among the most formidable kages during his time, with even his adversaries applauding him. Tobirama's power was unparalleled during his tenure as Hokage, according to Danz Shimura. He instituted several changes while maintaining Hidden Leaf's influence. Tobirama's nomination of Hiruzen as Kage was also pivotal in the history of the the Great Ninja War.

