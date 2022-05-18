The shinobis of Konohagakure who showcased their strength and skills time and again were given the honor of becoming the Hokage in Naruto. Since it was the first village to nominate a Kage, Konoha set a precedent for other Shinobi villages to follow across all five nations.

Since the founding of Konoha, the hamlet has always had a formidable Hokage in the leadership position, tasked with defending people from oncoming dangers. It is important to note that success can be a relative term, and it will not be possible to speak in absolutes when comparing the success of the seven Hokages during their respective tenures. They have all exceled in their own ways.

However, in this article, we have ranked them based on their battle prowess and administrative strength, and how they managed to stand apart from the rest.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

Every Hokage in Naruto ranked from least to most successful

7) Hiruzen

As a result of Hiruzen's extended tenure as Hokage, Konoha was able to withstand multiple global wars and internal crises. He did not carry out his duties as someone who simply happened to get the position. Instead, he took responsibility when required.

Nevertheless, that's all he can be credited with. Konoha wasn't made stronger or left in a better state than he inherited it because of his leadership. Hiruzen's biggest accomplishment was that he didn't crash the vessel, which was created by Hashirama and steered on by Tobirama previously.

6) Minato

Minato, as seen in Naruto ( Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato served as Kage for the shortest period of time and died battling the Nine-Tails. The difference between Hiruzen's and Minato's eras is, at best, microscopic. He defeated Obito by sealing the nine-tails.

Minato had his share of setbacks, but he also had many great feats. Minato was selected to be the Fourth Hokage because of his performance in the war. For the Guard Platoon's benefit, he instructed them in the Flying Thunder Technique so that they might serve him better at any moment.

5) Tobirama

Tobirama was well-versed in the Uchiha's sway, having grown up during the Warring States Period. Indeed, Tobirama seemed to be the only Hokage who was able to put the village's needs first without being swayed by his own emotions. Prejudice is sometimes cited as the reason behind his decision to exclude the Uchihas, but, in reality, his main concern was ensuring their safety. As Hokage, Tobirama established the Anbu, the academy, and the Chunin exam, all of which neighboring villages since copied.

4) Tsunade

Tsunade (image via Studio Pierrot)

Tsunade, Hashirama's granddaughter, was a skilled medical ninja who cured many Shinobi before rising to the rank of Hokage. While she did not cause any major trouble or risk the village's safety, she is not considered to be the best Hokage. Having said that, it takes a lot more than just physical strength to be a good leader. It was Tsunade's job as a Hokage to save the village from a dire financial and security predicament that she inherited, and she showed herself to be an excellent diplomat in the process.

3) Kakashi

Kakashi is brilliant in anything he does. The Sharingan Master, despite being born a non-Uchiha, graduated at just five years old and copied over a thousand techniques. His name is well-known and even feared by rival shinobi, making him a formidable leader.

Kakashi's ability to strategize and his enviable skillset allow him to defeat even the strongest of foes. Konoha's best ninjas were trained by the Sharingan master, who served as Hokage during a period of peace.

2) Naruto

Naruto Uzumaki (Image via studio pierrot)

Naruto always wanted to be Hokage. He aspired to become the leader of Leaf Village and earn the respect and adoration of the community that had formerly derided him when he was just a kid. At every step of his life, he made significant progress towards his goal of becoming the Hokage. Naruto became the best ninja in his community by honing his talents through extensive training and acquiring formidable combat abilities. It was gratifying to see him finally achieve his dream.

1) Hashirama

Hashirama Senju played a major role in establishing Konohagakure and he later became the settlement's first Hokage. His moniker "God of Shinobi" stemmed from his excellent skills as a shinobi, which no one else could equal at the time. Hashirama was indeed a force to be reckoned with, making him the first and the most successful Hokage. Even with the Nine-Tailed Beast at his command, Madara was unable to overcome Hashirama.

