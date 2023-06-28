Naruto: Minato Manga release date, where to read, and more

Naruto: Minato Manga is all set to make its debut on July 18, 2023. This is a one-shot manga that will be illustrated and written by the original creator of the series, Masashi Kishimoto. It will be launched in the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 33. The main character of the one-shot manga was actually decided by the fanbase.

NARUTOP99 was a popularity poll in which people from all over the globe cast their votes for their favorite character, and the winner would receive a one-shot manga based on them.

In this case, it was the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze, who won the poll. Therefore, the new Naruto: Minato Manga will be based on him. Fans are quite eager to read Kishimoto’s original work honoring the Yellow Flash of Konohagakure.

Naruto: Minato Manga - Release information and everything we know so far

As stated earlier, the one-shot manga, titled NARUTO Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikaze, will be making its debut on July 18, 2023. The announcement also revealed that the one-shot manga will be featured in the 33rd issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump.

That being said, fans are slightly confused with respect to the release date, since Weekly Shonen Jump releases its issues on Mondays, but July 18, 2023, is Tuesday. Therefore, fans have reason to believe that the Naruto: Minato Manga will be released on July 17, 2023.

Furthermore, no information on the reading platform has been revealed. That being said, both Viz and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus should have the one-shot manga. The aforementioned platforms have featured all of Shueisha’s Shonen Jump manga series on their platforms.

In that case, fans can read the Naruto: Minato Manga for free on Shueisha’s MANGA Plus. However, it’s quite likely that one would have to avail of Viz’s paid subscription in order to read the special one-shot.

Additional details about the Naruto: Minato Manga

The original title of the manga is NARUTO Gaiden: Uzu no Naka no Tsumujikaze and it will be created by Masashi Kishimoto in order to commemorate Weekly Shonen Jump’s 55th anniversary. Therefore, the one-shot manga will also have 55 pages, and fans can look forward to a fully-colored centerfold page.

Fans can certainly expect incredible art from the original creator with a main focus on the Yellow Flash of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Fans can also expect Naruto: Minato Manga to focus on Minato’s early years and his development as a shinobi. This is based on the illustration featured in the official announcement. The official website also had an interesting statement under the synopsis heading, which read, “What kind of ninjutsu did Minato develop?!”

Another interesting aspect of the one-shot is the translation of the title "A Whirlwind in a Vortex."

This could be an indication of the Fourth Hokage’s development of the Rasengan, which went on to become one of the most iconic ninjutsus in the Naruto series. If this is the case, it could be highly possible that we could see Minato and Jiraiya’s relationship as a student and mentor in the upcoming Naruto: Minato Manga.

Fans are eagerly waiting in anticipation to explore their favorite character’s backstory, which will certainly be thorough and fleshed out in comparison to the original manga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

