Minato Namikaze is one of the most interesting characters in the Naruto franchise. He was the Fourth Hokage of Konoha and held the moniker of Yellow Flash of the Leaf. He famously defeated thousands of shinobi from Iwagakure, ending the Third Great Ninja War. Furthermore, he bravely defended Leaf Village from the Nine-Tails attack, even giving his life for the sake of his son.

Minato's popularity has been highlighted in the recent results of the Narutop99 global popularity poll, where he won by a landslide, garnering a staggering 792,257 votes. As a result, Minato is slated to receive his own spin-off manga that'll likely shed some light on his jutsu. There's also the possibility of the manga revealing details about the history of the Namikaze clan.

Naruto: Minato's spin-off will most likely reveal the history of the Namikaze clan

Message from Kishimoto regarding Narutop99 results (Image via Twitter)

With a staggering 792,257 votes, Minato Namikaze has won the global popularity poll, Narutop99. As a result, he will receive his own spin-off manga made by the creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto. The Fourth Hokage won in all regions unanimously, with Itachi coming second and Sakura third.

Kishimoto has released a new illustration featuring the top-ranked characters in the Narutop99 poll. Furthermore, he's also shared his thoughts on the poll results, stating that he was shocked to see Minato at the top of every region. He also urged fans to look forward to the secret story behind Minato's jutsu.

Kishimoto's message has stirred up much excitement among fans, who eagerly anticipate the upcoming one-shot and the possible revelations it might offer. Many are convinced that the manga will finally unveil the secrets behind Minato's fabled jutsu techniques like Flying Raijin Thunder God and Rasengan.

Adding to the excitement, some fans have theorized that the spin-off could unveil long-awaited details about the Namikaze clan's history. Little is known about this clan, except that Minato was its member. What is known, however, is that the Namikaze clan is renowned for their powerful kekkei genkai, Storm Release.

NARUTO OFFICIAL @NARUTO_info_en We created a graph video showing the votes being tallied in real time over the course of the #NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Vote! We created a graph video showing the votes being tallied in real time over the course of the #NARUTOP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Vote! https://t.co/tuO1UzZou0

The reason behind Minato being a prodigy could very well be tied to the roots of his clan. Thus, it's not that big of a stretch to imagine that Kishimoto will reveal details about the Namikaze clan while building the story around Minato and his jutsus. It will be interesting to see what approach the mangaka takes and which section of Minato's life he covers.

The mysterious nature of the Namikaze clan adds to its allure for fans, making it all the more intriguing. Thus, fans will always appreciate any mention of it in Minato's short spin-off manga. Kishimoto has already disclosed that he ended up with more pages than he had initially planned, indicating that he may have written a broader story encompassing Minato and his clan.

Fans react to Minato winning Narutop99 poll

NARUTO OFFICIAL @NARUTO_info_en

Final Results!

And taking home the crown from NARUTO's first-ever worldwide character popularity vote is...



Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)!!! [Breaking News] #NARUTOP99 Final Results!And taking home the crown from NARUTO's first-ever worldwide character popularity vote is...Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)!!! [Breaking News]#NARUTOP99 Final Results!And taking home the crown from NARUTO's first-ever worldwide character popularity vote is...Minato Namikaze (Fourth Hokage)!!! https://t.co/fT1i1WJFvD

On Twitter, fans are rejoicing Minato's well-deserved victory and heavily agree that he's the ideal candidate to receive a spin-off manga. Nevertheless, some fans of characters such as Sakura and Itachi are disappointed to see their favorites miss out on the top spot.

The global poll results have been received with great enthusiasm and have revitalized the entire fandom. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Kishimoto's banger spin-off manga, hoping it'll do justice to the legacy of the Yellow Flash.

Violet @JikiriMaryam

#NARUTO #BORUTO #MINATO THE FACT THAT THESE THREE GOT THEIR OWN MANGA, MADE EVERYTHING THE BEST FOR ME. THEY'RE REALLY THE CENTER OF THE FRANCHISE THE FACT THAT THESE THREE GOT THEIR OWN MANGA, MADE EVERYTHING THE BEST FOR ME. THEY'RE REALLY THE CENTER OF THE FRANCHISE 💛🔥#NARUTO #BORUTO #MINATO https://t.co/3vw3bTNPjQ

Hina @Hinaaa_Uzumaki_



NARUTO, HINATA, MINATO WERE IN TOP 10 UZUMAKI FAMILY LET'S GOOOOOO MINATO THE GOAT WONNARUTO, HINATA, MINATO WERE IN TOP 10 UZUMAKI FAMILY LET'S GOOOOOO MINATO THE GOAT WON ‼️‼️‼️‼️NARUTO, HINATA, MINATO WERE IN TOP 10 UZUMAKI FAMILY LET'S GOOOOOO 🎉 https://t.co/PSCgYe2XNS

Ryan @Otsutsuki__000

And we are getting a Minato Manga LETSGOOOO ! Minato is the WINNER !!! 🥇And we are getting a Minato Manga LETSGOOOO ! Minato is the WINNER !!! 🥇🎉And we are getting a Minato Manga LETSGOOOO ! https://t.co/yeXNIsJ5EM

The tweets cited above aptly capture the prevailing sentiment among Minato's fans. Yellow Flash's resounding victory has sparked jubilant celebrations across Twitter and reinvigorated the Naruto fandom. Fans are excited and eagerly awaiting to see all three generations of yellow-haired heroes getting their own manga series.

Poll : 0 votes