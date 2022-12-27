Why Minato: The Previous Generations would've been a better anime than Boruto

Naruto & Boruto both have shows based around their adventures, but what about their predecessor Minato Namikaze?

Known as Yellow Flash, he was the 4th Hokage of Konoha and one of the most powerful ninjas of his time. He is an extremely popular character in the Naruto universe and fans have been requesting for a prequel series featuring his adventures ever since Naruto Shippuden came to its conclusion in 2017.

Despite the hype, Minato has not yet managed to receive his own series as Shippuden was followed by Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. This series, however, left fans disappointed with its poor animation, unlikable protagonists, and excessive filler arcs. Fans were left unhappy with the quality of the series and argued that a prequel featuring Minato would have been better.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions, which are subjective. It also contains spoilers from the Naruto/Boruto series.

Why Minato's prequel series would be more compelling than the current Boruto anime

Boruto and Minato (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato is likable as a protagonist unlike Boruto and it would be easier for fans to connect to his character. He has a calm and collected personality and thinks before taking any decision. His personality differs from that of both his successors, making him stand out as a unique character.

He is already an established legend and his journey of being one of the most feared shinobis of his time would be much more interesting for fans to indulge in rather than following an unlikable protagonist with a lackluster story.

Minato lived in a much more violent era where the villages were in constant warfare, which gave characters a reason to become strong and showcase their abilities. A prequel series would be perfect to capture the era and portray battles that the warriors of the time took part in.

Fans would love to see characters like Jiraiya, Tsunade, Orochimaru, Ay, Killer Bee, and Minato jump into more action. Feats like Minato defeating 1000 Iwagakure soldiers would also be a treat for fans to watch, making the prequel a much more action-heavy and interesting show.

A huge problem with Boruto is that it undermines characters from the previous generation and makes them look weak in comparison so that new heroes can take the limelight. This is a huge detriment to the show because fans who love Naruto won't stand for him being downplayed like this. The prequels suffer from no such drawbacks and can show older characters fighting in their prime, which would amount to some interesting fights.

The prequel would have better pacing than Boruto and wouldn't have to rely on fillers as much. It will be a character-driven piece with subplots and deeper backstories of characters fans already know and love.

Minato's goal of becoming a Hokage makes it easier for fans to get invested in his story. His goal gives his journey a purpose, which in turn compels fans to invest their emotions in the journey. In case of Boruto, fans don't know what the protagonist wants, making his journey lack a strong impact.

He fought against insanely strong characters like Obito, Ay & Killer Bee, Nine Tails and was able to outclass them all even after having no god-gifted powers or a huge reserve of chakra. He invented the Rasengan, had a toad summon like Gamabunta, and boasted of a teleportation jutsu that was on a higher level than the second hokage's, making him a character worthy of his own series.

Minato fighting Obito (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Minato built his entire legacy with his own power and genius, making him a protagonist fans would love to get behind and cheer. He never took shortcuts and was an honorable man who sacrificed himself for his son, Naruto, embracing a tragic death next to his wife Kushina.

His heroic sacrifice along with his character's popularity makes it really hard for Boruto to compete against making the prequels a much better and well-balanced anime that fans would love.

It's not looking good for Chainsaw man fans, here's why!

Poll : 0 votes