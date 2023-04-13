Twitter explodes as Minato sweeps Naruto popularity poll with 790k votes

Fans have spammed Twitter with discussions as the final results of the NarutoP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll were revealed. The poll, which was announced during the Jump Festa 2023 event, had fans from all over the world vote for their favorite Naruto characters. The poll has now come to a close, and the results are in -- Minato Namikaze swept the poll with 792,257 votes, leaving Itachi and Sakura in second and third place, respectively.

The NarutoP99 Worldwide Character Popularity Poll had fans rooting for their favorite characters for over two months. While many fans were confident that Sakura would win the poll due to her popularity online, Minato Namikaze managed to retain his spot from the midterm report and has now taken the top spot.

Meanwhile, Itachi Uchiha held onto the second position with 505,014 votes, while Sakura Haruno remained in the third spot with 489,619 votes.

Minato's victory on Naruto popularity poll has the fandom ecstatic

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts Minato, the Yellow Flash has been declared winner of THE NARUTOP99 poll, and will receive a special short manga by Masashi Kishimoto. Minato, the Yellow Flash has been declared winner of THE NARUTOP99 poll, and will receive a special short manga by Masashi Kishimoto. https://t.co/zdBAcXAUT5

As soon as the results of the Naruto popularity poll were announced, Twitter exploded as fans celebrated Minato Namikaze's victory. Fans took to social media to express their excitement and share their thoughts on the poll results.

Given that Minato Namikaze was also at the top of the list when the mid-result of the poll was released, fans are now ecstatic that Minato has won the poll, with some even calling him the best character in the series. Fans are also excited because the three generations of Naruto will have their own manga. Check out how fans are celebrating this win:

JayD.🍥|Road to 16K| @JaydisHIM



The fighting poll results had me questioning myself but we finally won



This manga is gonna be peak i can feel it Minato: Naruto Past Generations is officialThe fighting poll results had me questioning myself but we finally wonThis manga is gonna be peak i can feel it Minato: Naruto Past Generations is official🔥The fighting poll results had me questioning myself but we finally won😭This manga is gonna be peak i can feel it😤 https://t.co/K90Ph9TmV0

KamikazeXD 🔩 @KamikazeXD_



We Naruto/Boruto/Minato fans are winning so hard right now!!



#BORUTO #NARUTO Finally, the three goats of their generation, all have a Manga with their names on it 🤩We Naruto/Boruto/Minato fans are winning so hard right now!! Finally, the three goats of their generation, all have a Manga with their names on it 🤩🔥We Naruto/Boruto/Minato fans are winning so hard right now!!#BORUTO #NARUTO https://t.co/Llt66t3JAl

Pinku*Tsuki 🌙 @pinkumoon1 i cant wait to read it! 🤓 Minato has a new manga coming out and it’s gonna be fire!i cant wait to read it! 🤓 Minato has a new manga coming out and it’s gonna be fire! 🔥 i cant wait to read it! 🤓 https://t.co/XEaxaimy57

Even the mangaka of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, was surprised after the poll results came in. Kishimoto said he was rooting for Kurama, but to everyone's surprise, Kurama came 22nd on the list. The mangaka further stated that will consider till rank 22nd on the list to include Kurama in the special one-shot manga.

𝘽𝙤𝙧𝙪𝙋𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙧 🥷 @BoruParker . Minato saved the whole fandom Minato saved the whole fandom 😭. https://t.co/TwsPYweIQ9

cc ✿ @lafamiliauchiha



immediately coming online to talk about sakura 🥰🤳CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL 🏼 well at the end of the night, BOTH minato and sakura fans ended up with one thing in common after all:immediately coming online to talk about sakura 🥰🤳CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL well at the end of the night, BOTH minato and sakura fans ended up with one thing in common after all:immediately coming online to talk about sakura 🥰🤳CONGRATULATIONS TO ALL 🙌🏼 https://t.co/phNv9ai8Dr

Additionally, Sakura, coming this close to the rankings, also got some appreciation from fans, since she jumped from the ninth to third spot.

Final thoughts

WREN 🔩 @Bleedforlives



We surely gotta have that amazing manga on Minato's Jutsu. Kishimoto wanted to work on Minato. And now the audiences gave him a chance.We surely gotta have that amazing manga on Minato's Jutsu. Kishimoto wanted to work on Minato. And now the audiences gave him a chance. ⚡️👑We surely gotta have that amazing manga on Minato's Jutsu. https://t.co/dhFjfaI1xu

Overall, the popularity poll has been a great success, with fans from all over the world coming together to vote for their favorite characters. The fact that Minato Namikaze managed to sweep the polls is a testament to how beloved he is among fans of the series. It's clear that his character has resonated with fans, and it's great to see him getting the recognition he deserves.

It's also heartening to see so many fans engaging with the franchise and showing their support for their favorite characters. While there were some surprises in the poll results, it's clear that every character in the series has a dedicated fan base.

Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections @NinjaStormCo OFFICIAL | A short manga on MINATO will be drawn and written by Masashi Kishimoto!



Minato won the Naruto character popularity survey. OFFICIAL | A short manga on MINATO will be drawn and written by Masashi Kishimoto!Minato won the Naruto character popularity survey. 🚨 OFFICIAL | A short manga on MINATO will be drawn and written by Masashi Kishimoto!Minato won the Naruto character popularity survey. https://t.co/VvmjhPIoUo

In conclusion, the popularity poll has been a great way for fans to come together and celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Naruto anime. With Minato Namikaze taking the top spot, it's clear that the character has made a lasting impact on fans of the series. Fans will no doubt be eagerly anticipating the short manga featuring Minato, which is being created by the series' mangaka, Masashi Kishimoto.

Poll : 0 votes