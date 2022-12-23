New Minato manga likely as he surges past Itachi, Naruto & others in popularity poll

At the recently concluded Jump Festa 2023, the Naruto/Boruto Super Stage finally revealed the long-awaited announcement of the Narutop99 Worldwide Popularity Poll. In this poll, people can vote for their favorite character from the series, and the winning character will get a short manga series released by the creator.

While the announcement did disappoint fans as they expected a possible Naruto remake reveal, the short manga series that will be released isn't a bad announcement either. The worldwide poll will end on January 31, after which the results for the same will be announced in April 2023.

Narutop99 Worldwide Popularity Poll's current standings revealed

With about five days into the voting time, Narutop99 Worldwide Popularity Poll Vote has revealed the current standings as per the 1 million votes that have come in till now.

Minato Namikaze, Naruto's father, is currently at the top spot, and Masashi Kishimoto might have to make a short manga on the character if the results remain the same.

Minato Namikaze as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At this point in time, the character popularity ranking as per the list is as follows:

Minato Namikaze Itachi Uchiha Shisui Uchiha Naruto Uzumaki Kakashi Hatake Madara Uchiha Jiraiya Sasuke Uchiha Sakura Haruno Obito Uchiha

Given that the number of votes hasn't been revealed, poll results can still change drastically by the end of the voting time. The voting time will finish in more than a month, which is more than enough time for fans to join forces and push votes for a certain character of their choice.

Fans react to the popularity poll update

Most fans of the series were happy with the provisional results that came out after 1 million votes. While a lot of Minato's backstory has been revealed through the anime and manga, there is probably still a lot for the franchise to cover.

In the meantime, a good number of fans want Sakura to win the character popularity poll. She is currently in the ninth position, as the sudden surge in her popularity could be the result of the Sasuke Retsuden manga and the anime adaptation announcement. After witnessing Sasuke's story, fans may want to witness Sakura's story as well.

Other fans of the series suggested alternate characters to vote for as characters such as Sakumo Hatake and Ashina Uzumaki almost have no information about them, which could be interesting to witness in manga form. Other fans joked about wanting a short manga on Teuchi, the Ichiraku Ramen shop owner.

Meanwhile, others were disappointed by those fans voting for the main characters from the series, like Sasuke, when the whole series is majorly focused on them. Thus, a short manga on the same would make no sense.

