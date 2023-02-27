Naruto "Will of Fire" special PV released for 20th anniversary

A special Naruto TV anime promotional video titled Will of Fire was released on Twitter in honor of its 20th anniversary. The release features beloved characters and some crucial scenes from the show.

The clip includes some of the most memorable parts of the series, such as epic battles, tragic scenes, and friendships that touched fans' hearts. Fans of the show got to see Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi, Jiraiya, Tsunade, Shikamaru, and other favorite characters as they relived some iconic moments from the series.

Netizens were over the moon when the clip was released online and immersed themselves in the heartwarming experience.

Naruto's Will of Fire focused on the protagonist growing up from a genin to a Hokage

The PV, titled Will of Fire, was released on Twitter by Shonen Jump News. The promotional video contains a glimpse of some important and intense events in Naruto. The video mainly focused on the protagonist growing up from a genin to a Hokage by containing the Will of Fire inside himself. It also showed the next generation getting the Will of Fire.

The amazing story of the series has the power to make everyone fall in love with the anime. The main protagonist's never-say-die attitude not only inspired the anime creators but also viewers around the world who are struggling.

The PV displayed some key moments from the series' manga



Fans of the series were looking forward to an announcement about the 20th-anniversary celebrations, so when the special PV was released, they were overwhelmed. Many individuals took to social media to express their excitement, with some saying that they were brought to tears by the nostalgic scenes and the background music.

Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece has been a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2002, with fans around the world being captivated by the story of a young ninja on a quest to become Hokage and protect his village. Over the years, the show has been the basis for many anime series, movies, manga, and video games, cementing its place in popular culture.

Naruto's 20th Anniversary

The 20th-anniversary celebrations of Naruto TV anime are set to continue throughout the year, with more surprises and announcements scheduled to be made in the coming months. Fans of the series can look forward to special events, merchandise, and collaborations with other popular franchises.

As the world continues to go through hard times, the special promotional video, Will of Fire, is a welcome reminder of the power of friendship, determination, and staying strong. It is sure to bring joy to fans old and new and reignite their love for the series that has captured their hearts for over two decades.

