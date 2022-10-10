Naruto anime releases final key visual for 20th-anniversary

Today, October 10, marks Naruto’s birthday, one of the most important dates for the fandom. To commemorate such a special occasion, as well as the 20th-anniversary of the series, Studio Pierrot and Masashi Kishimoto joined forces to give fans a special present. Just a few hours ago, the last key visual for the anniversary celebration was released.

The stunning art piece contains some of the most important moments of the Boruto anime sequel to date. Many of the most iconic characters in the franchise are depicted in this magnificent piece. Continue reading to learn more about the key visual, as well as the celebrations of Naruto’s 20 years of airing.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Boruto anime series.

Kurama looks over Konoha in Naruto’s 20th-anniversary final key visual

The key visual released earlier today has most of the important characters in the Boruto anime series. In the center, we can see Naruto and Sasuke standing side-by-side in their iconic outfits. On the left, we can see Sakura, Shikamaru, Hinata, and Himawari, all smiling at the viewer.

On the right, the new Team 7 can be seen, with Boruto leading them. Sarada and Mitsuki cheerfully smile while Kawaki looks ready to fight. On top of the characters, we can see beautiful depictions of the most iconic moments of the sequel series.

Right above the characters, we can see Naruto helping his son create the Rasengan that killed Momoshiki. In the upper left corner, Baryon Mode Naruto is fighting Isshiki Otsutsuki. On the left side, we can see Kurama with the Susanoo armor fighting Momoshiki. Above everyone else, we can see Kurama looking over his friend and the village of Konoha.

What other key visuals have been released?

Two of the remaining key visuals (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Throughout the last couple of weeks, Studio Pierrot has released several key visuals representing each moment of the blonde Uzumaki’s life. The first portrayed the first half of the original anime, with our hero as a kid, standing alongside his friends. The second one represented the first part of Shippuden, up to the battle against Pain.

The third one focused on the Fourth Great Shinobi War, with stunning re-draws of the main villains of the series. This final key visual has completed the nine-tails Jinchuriki’s journey, depicting him as an adult, surrounded by his family.

Final thoughts

One of the most iconic anime characters ever (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Over the last 20 years, Naruto’s adventures have marked the lives of millions of fans around the globe. To this day, this franchise is one of the most iconic and successful ever created. A show so important deserves a special celebration after two decades of bringing joy.

Today, on the blond protagonist’s birthday, the celebrations have come to an end, and they could not have chosen a better day. Studio Pierrot and Kishimoto worked tirelessly to create these amazing illustrations, and we should all be thankful for their outstanding work.

