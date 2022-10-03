Naruto anime remake teased by creator Kishimoto during 20th-anniversary announcement

The celebration of the Naruto anime's 20th anniversary keeps bringing increasingly more exciting news for fans of the series. One of the most recent ones involves a message published on the official site for the series, written by the creator Kishimoto. The message promises tons of new projects for fans to look forward to, which some took as an indication of a possible anime remake.

The official Naruto website, jointly operated with Bandai Namco Entertainment, opened at 12 pm JST on October 3.

Continue reading to learn more about the content of the message and why fans think this means a remake is in the making.

Kishimoto’s message officially inaugurated the site for Naruto fans all over the globe

The message written by Masashi Kishimoto, was published on the official 20th-anniversary website as soon as it was made available worldwide. In it, the creator of the series thanked everyone for the constant support they have shown the franchise over the last 20 years. The message continued by describing this as a big celebration that will bring many exciting projects.

Kishimoto wrote,

“It's the Naruto anime's 20th anniversary! In celebration, the "NARUTO OFFICIAL SITE" is now open not only in Japan, but across the globe for everyone to enjoy! As this is a big anniversary year, a ton of projects are being planned, so please check this website for exciting info! I hope everyone looks forward to it!”

Kishimoto encouraged fans to keep visiting the site regularly, as exciting news will be published constantly. The creator ended this introductory letter by stating that he hoped fans would enjoy the anniversary and the projects that are being produced. On the side, an image of Naruto in his three most iconic stages of life can be seen, each surrounded by dozens of Shadow Clones.

Why do fans believe a Naruto remake is being produced?

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks NARUTO ANIME 20TH ANNIVERSARY 2 NEW VISUALS RELEASED NARUTO ANIME 20TH ANNIVERSARY 2 NEW VISUALS RELEASED https://t.co/vMyzi7GVMY

As this is a celebration of the anime adaptation of the series, many fans took Kishimoto’s message as a sign that the show could be getting a possible remake. Throughout the last couple of days, the official website for the event has published stunning art pieces depicting some of the most important events of the franchise.

This, combined with the intense focus Kishimoto put into the anime version of his franchise, was enough to get fans speculating about a possible new iteration of the anime. This practice has been seen many times in the past. During one of its anniversaries, the Dragon Ball anime announced the creation of Kai, a remake that would only focus on the vital moments of the series.

We could see the most iconic moments of the anime animated once more (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto could receive a similar treatment during the 20th-anniversary celebration of its anime series. Nonetheless, it is important to note that nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Kishimoto’s message could still imply a different kind of project to celebrate this special date. Only time will tell if the anime remake is truly being produced at the moment.

Final thoughts

Will Team 7 reunite in a new anime? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Having an anime as popular as Naruto despite it having been released 20 years ago is not something every creator can brag about. As such, it is fitting that Kishimoto is working with the studio that allowed him to bring his manga to life to celebrate this milestone. Fans can expect some amazing, thrilling, and hype-worthy news to come out in the next few days.

The possibility of an anime remake for the franchise is still hanging over fans' heads, although we cannot be sure if it will truly happen yet. As soon as the new projects get announced on the official website, it will become apparent if the remake was true or just wild speculation.

