Naruto gets 2 new key visuals and a possible website ahead of its 20th anniversary

Naruto fanbase is quite excited as they’re just days away from celebrating the 20th anniversary of the series. Fans have grown up watching this series, and it certainly has had a profound impact on many people. Now, the series devotees are anticipating a huge event that will be organized by the series.

However, one particular Twitter user seems to have information with regards to the series’ plans for the 20th anniversary. This person has uploaded some key visuals of the anticipated celebration, while also revealing what’s in store for fans. Let’s take a look at the key visuals that have been designed for the 20th anniversary of Naruto, along with other relevant information.

Note: It is important to remember that this information has not been confirmed so far, therefore fans are requested to patiently wait until the official sources confirm the same.

Twitter user provides Naruto fanbase with 20th anniversary information and key visual

Twitter user @Abdul_S17 recently took to the social media platform and uploaded some key visuals for the 20th anniversary celebrations. The user also stated that a total of three key visuals have been created for the joyous occasion out of which, two will be dedicated to the Seventh Hokage, while one of them will be dedicated to Boruto.

Fans will be able to view these visuals on an official website which hasn’t been launched yet and will go live on the day that marks the 20th anniversary (October 3, 2022). The user also claims that the new website will have a ton of exciting things for fans to witness.

The fanbase will be able to access a ton of information on Boruto and the Naruto series through this website. In addition to that, the website will also feature e-commerce options through which fans can purchase merchandise that will be designed for this very occasion.

According to the user's claims, fans will also be able to read chapters from both the Boruto and the Naruto series. The website will also feature a short animation preview which will have some exciting content as well.

The animated preview will be a short clip which will cover some of the best moments in the Naruto series and compile them in a video, which will surely induce a sense of nostalgia among its fans.

NARUTO THE GALLERY confirms an event for 20th anniversary celebrations

Apart from all these anticipated celebrations, it has been officially announced that an exhibition will take place to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the beloved anime series. Let’s take a look at the details for that event.

NARUTO THE GALLERY will be the first exhibition that this series will have since 2015, and the official team created a key visual for it as well. The exhibition will begin on December 10, 2022 and go on till January 31, 2023, taking place in AKIBA_SQUARE in the UDX building, which is situated in one of Tokyo’s most popular areas, Akihabara.

The exhibition will feature stunning visuals comprising of still art and animated videos of the characters and how they grew during the course of the series. This exhibition will definitely feature some of the previous collaborative works that have been done by fans of the series.

