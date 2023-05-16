Naruto's one-shot Minato gets an official release window

Fans around the world are in for a treat because fourth Hokage Minato Namikaze, who's the father of Naruto, will appear in a brand-new one-shot manga being written by popular manga and anime creator, Masashi Kishimoto.

Since Kishimoto concluded the original manga in 2014, the upcoming venture will be the first Naruto project that he has solely created in the past seven years. Even though he has contributed to various productions throughout the years, such as Boruto series and Naruto: The Last Movie, he has merely assisted with the writing and illustration.

Hence, Kishimoto's return to creating his own manga is being eagerly anticipated by fans.

Naruto's official website announces release of Minato manga

The Narutop99 (Naruto Top 99) poll, which was held to honor the 20th anniversary of the series, from December 17, 2022, to January 31, 2023, was won by Minato Namikaze. Fans from all across the world were prompted to choose their favourite character from the series in a poll. Even Itachi Uchiha, Kakashi Hatake, and Sasuke themselves were no match for Minato.

Today, it was finally announced through the official website that the one-shot manga will be released via Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Summer 2023.

The one-shot manga will go into the backstory of Minato's Flying Thunder God Jutsu, which gives him the ability to teleport immediately to any place designated with a specific seal. As previously stated by Kishimoto, he intended to demonstrate how the character created this jutsu and the difficulties he encountered while doing so. Additionally, we may also get to explore the backstory of some Naruto characters, such as Kakashi, Obito, and Itachi.

Although the precise date and Weekly Shonen Jump issue that will include the one-shot manga have not yet been disclosed, fans may anticipate that further information will be made public shortly. There's a chance that the one-shot manga will also be made available on international platforms like Manga Plus and the Shonen Jump app.

Overview

Minato Namikaze (Image Via Studio Pierrot)

Minato Namikaze is one of the most beloved and respected characters in the series, known for his heroic sacrifice to seal the Nine-Tailed Fox inside his newborn son. He was a prodigy who steered Konoha through the Third Shinobi World War and rose to the rank of Hokage at a young age. His legacy lives on through his son, and his students, such as Kakashi and Obito.

The one-shot manga will be a rare opportunity for fans to see more of Minato's life and personality, as well as his relationship with his wife Kushina Uzumaki and his mentor Jiraiya. After a long break from creating manga, Kishimoto will also have the opportunity to once again demonstrate his talents and ingenuity.

The highly anticipated Minato manga is likely to excite and amaze fans of the show. It will serve as a tribute to one of the series' most iconic and influential characters.

