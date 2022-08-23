Naruto: Every Nine Tails Jinchuriki, ranked weakest to strongest

Nine-Tails, better known as Kurama, is the most powerful tailed beast in Naruto if the Ten-Tails is excluded. Due to their monstrous appearance and frightening power, villagers are pretty afraid of tailed beasts. Hence, Naruto faced much discrimination as he was the only jinchuriki from Konoha.

However, Kurama's help is key to his immense chakra and abilities. The four Jinchurikis, excluding Naruto, cannot master Kurama's chakra for good measure. Kurama's respect is tough to earn, and thankfully, Naruto earned it with grace. Other Nine-Tails Jinchurikis couldn't change the views of the beast as he was filled with hate due to centuries of being feared and hated.

Follow along as this article ranks every Nine-Tails Jinchuriki based on their strength and overall capabilities with Kurama's immense chakra.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Minato and 4 other Nine-Tails jinchuriki in Naruto based on strength

5) Mito Uzumaki

Mito Uzumaki, wife of the first Hokage. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Being an excellent kunoichi from the Uzumaki clan, Mito married the first Hokage, Hashirama Senju, due to the cordial relationships between their clans. After Hashirama overpowered Madara Uchiha in the Valley of the End, Mito took Kurama's responsibility and sealed the entire chakra of the beast inside her.

Although the powerful seal was tested to its limits when Mito went through childbirth, no other complications were raised. She lived a long, mostly uncomplicated life and didn't feel the need to use Kurama's powers for anything. Naruto's mother, Kushina, respected her status as a shinobi, and without her direction, Naruto wouldn't know how to defeat Kurama.

4) Kushina Uzumaki

Kushina Uzumaki, Kurama's second Jinchuriki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As time passed, Mito Uzumaki's body grew weak from old age, and thus, a new vessel for Kurama was required. This is where Kushina comes in, as her special chakra affinity makes her the next candidate for the role of Jinchuriki. Her childhood was mostly spent in the ashes of war before moving to Konohagakure.

Her ninjutsu style and competence as a Kunoichi made the Uzumaki Clan proud as her unique chakra could incapacitate Kurama and restrain his godlike strength.

She sacrificed her life for Konoha and should be regarded as a hero, but she never needed to utilize Nine-Tails' chakra as much as the other Jinchurikis on this list.

3) Minato Namikaze

Fandom @getFANDOM



Konoha's Yellow Flash

Rasengan creator

🗣️ Team Minato Leader

4th Hokage

Clapped Tobi

⛓️ Konoha's savior

🦊 Jinchūriki

Pivotal in 4th Shinobi World War Happy Birthday to the legend, MinatoKonoha's Yellow FlashRasengan creator🗣️ Team Minato Leader4th HokageClapped Tobi⛓️ Konoha's savior🦊 JinchūrikiPivotal in 4th Shinobi World War Happy Birthday to the legend, Minato⚡️ Konoha's Yellow Flash🔵 Rasengan creator🗣️ Team Minato Leader4⃣ 4th Hokage👏 Clapped Tobi⛓️ Konoha's savior🦊 Jinchūriki💪 Pivotal in 4th Shinobi World War https://t.co/QGC4GJFoBC

Konoha's Yellow Flash can be regarded as one of the anime's most powerful and agile shinobi. Minato is quite adept at using Shurikenjutsu, which helped him reach incredible speeds as the markings on his Kunais allowed teleportation. Shortly after sacrificing his life in the Konoha attack, Minato sealed Kurama's Yin half into himself while he sealed the yang half inside his son.

His powers as a Jinchuriki were revealed when he was resurrected during the Fourth Great Ninja War. While Black Zetsu soon stole the Yin half, Minato showcased incredible powers like Tailed Beast Mode and Tailed Beast Balls.

He also used the excess chakra to strengthen his regular attacks. Minato is one of the best at what he does, but the two Jinchurikis below manage to supersede his might.

2) Madara Uchiha

Reem @HokageReem Your last saved anime Image has to fight Jinchuriki Madara, who wins? Your last saved anime Image has to fight Jinchuriki Madara, who wins? https://t.co/wM31upwp5Z

Madara was capable enough to give Hashirama a hard time, and this one fact speaks for itself. Years of conflict and experience molded Madara's views on life, and his powers reached unfathomable heights when he became the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki. To achieve this feat, he would require the chakra of all the nine-tailed beasts, partly making him Kurama's Jinchuriki.

Minato and Kakashi couldn't even put a scratch on Madara in his Ten-Tailed Jinchuriki form. His reflexes were able to counter jutsus like Flying Thunder God and Kamui.

However, Might Guy did his best to save the day with his incredible Taijutsu skills. Overall, it was pretty noticeable that Madara's powers were no match to several skilled and renowned ninjas on the battlefield.

1) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki, in Tailed Beast Form (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Naruto's story is complicated, and Kurama was there to witness the entirety of his journey. While Kurama seemed to be hatred reincarnated during the initial stages of the anime, Naruto changed his views on the world.

He defeated Kurama using his mother's final help and bonded with him after he unlocked the seal, holding Kurama back. Ever since he bonded with Kurama, his control over the latter's massive chakra has been surprising. He received a massive buff ahead of the final arcs in the anime and used Kurama's powers as his own. Together, they formed a dream team, and their coordination was unmatched.

Final thoughts

Param Khatri @param_khatri_ Nothing just naruto flexing with kurama Nothing just naruto flexing with kurama https://t.co/z86yM6V5RT

Kurama's fate in Boruto was unfortunate as Baryon Mode pushed him too far. Fans all over the world were devastated as Kurama's life force began to fade. Kurama sacrificed his life force to ensure his host lived to see another day. Even before Kurama's life force ran out, he still seemed concerned about the same humans he used to despise.

While Kurama has had multiple hosts in the anime, Naruto and Minato truly utilized Kurama's incredible potential. Madara Uchiha was included on this list because he possessed Kurama's chakra to complete the Ten-Tails Jinchuriki form. Fans have final hopes of seeing Kurama again following his untimely death, but the chances seem slim.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das